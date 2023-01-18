Jump to content
  Drew Dowdell
    Drew Dowdell

    By Drew Dowdell

    120 years of Harley-Davidson

      Funny... you don't look 120 years old...

    2023 marks 120 year of the Harley-Davidson Motorcycles and the company is pulling out all the stops with new models and special editions.

    2023 Harley-Davidson120 years tank badge.pngCommemorative Editions will be offered in seven classic models. On the top-of-the-line CVO Road Glide Limited Anniversary model, seats are covered with Alcantara with gold and red contrast stitching. A special Heirloom Red color painted over Anniversary Black and outlined with a bright red pinstripe and hand-painted gold paint scallop. A gold-plated tank medallion is a retro Art Deco version of the Harley-Davidson eagle. Gold-tone powertrain inserts with bright red rocker boxes and pushrod tube collars complete the look.  A similar paint and trim scheme will be offered on six other 120th Anniversary models, but with red fade powertrain inserts.

    Harley-Davidson is limiting the production of the anniversary editions, and each one will have a laser-etched serial number on the fuel tank.

    • CVO Road Glide Limited Anniversary (production limited to 1,500 examples globally)
    • Ultra Limited Anniversary (1,300 examples)
    • Tri Glide® Ultra Anniversary (1,100 examples)
    • Street Glide® Special Anniversary (1,600 examples)
    • Road Glide® Special Anniversary (1,600 examples)
    • Fat Boy® 114 Anniversary (3,000 examples)
    • Heritage Classic 114 Anniversary (1,700 examples)

    In addition to the Anniversary Models, Harley-Davidson is (re)introducing models to its North American lineup and adding trims to existing ones.

    2023 Harley-Davidson Breakout.png2023 Breakout

    Back after leaving the North American market in 2020 is the Harley-Davidson Breakout.  This factory chopper features more models with the Milwaukee-Eight 117 V-Twin.  They’ve increased the fuel-tank size to 5 gallons and lengthened its profile to give the bike a leaner look. The handlebar riser and polished stainless steel handlebar is ¾-inch taller than the previous model.  Chrome is applied generously and new 26-spoke cast-aluminum wheels are machined and finished in gloss black.

    Power specs were not released for the Breakout, but we expect it to match the 124 lb-ft of torque other bikes with the 117 engine have.

    2023 Road Glide 3

    Joining the Freewheeler in the Trike lineup is the new 2023 Road Glide 3. Essentially a Trike version of the popular Road Glide, the Road Glide 3 adds a frame-mounted aerodynamic fairing with splitstream vents to reduce rider helmet buffeting, the Boom! Box 6.5-inch color touch screen with navigation and Bluetooth that powers two 5.25-inch fairing speakers, weather-proof trunk with two cubic feet of capacity, electric reverse gear, and Trike-specific safety features like Enhanced Cornering Braking, Enhanced ABS, Enhanced Traction Control, and Enhanced Drag-Torque Slip Control.

    For 2023, the Freewheeler swaps out the chrome for dark finishes and gets new gloss black cast aluminum wheels.


    2023 Harley-Davidson Nightster Special 2.png2023 Nightster Special Model
    Built on the Sportster platform but given a more classic silhouette, the Nightster blends modern technology and H-D’s most technologically advanced engine family, the Revolution Max 975T,  into one classic bike. For 2023, the Nightster gains a Special Model.
    The additional Special Model Features include:

    • Cruise Control
    • Passenger pillion and foot pegs
    • Headlight faring
    • Cast aluminum wheels with tire pressure monitoring system
    • A new handlebar and riser to move the hand controls two inches up and one inch back.
    • Four-inch round TFT screen from the Sportster S that allows integration with the H-D app for navigation using turn-by-turn on the display and audio instructions over Bluetooth.
    • All-LED lighting
    • Selectable Ride Modes
    • 3.1-gallon fuel cell located below the seat, which lowers the center of gravity

    Power for the Nightster Special Model comes from H-D’s Revolution Max 957T, which produces 70 ft-lb of torque at 5,000 rpm and a maximum of 90 horsepower at 7,500 rpm.  The engine is integral to the frame to help provide a significant reduction in weight.

    Harley-Davidson is celebrating its anniversary with a homecoming festival in Milwaukee, WI. The festival will run from July 13th - 16th this summer and will feature the Foo Fighters and Green Day as headliners. Tickets are on sale now at http://www.h-d.com/HomecomingTickets

    2023 Harley-Davidson Nightster Special.png

     

    Drew Dowdell
    2 hours ago, David said:

    :scratchchin: So nothing electric, just all ICE.

    Hope they can deliver them with quality as I have never seen the Hogs actually stay up and running for long.

    The Livewire brand was sold off over the summer, it's no longer owned by H-D, but H-D still does some of the manufacturing.

    I've never been a fan of the traditional H-D pushrod V-Twins, but the Revolution Max in the Sportster S (larger than in the Nightster above) is hella good and had me doubting my BMW purchase when I got two test rides over the summer.

    For those of you into bikes, I have been building a motorcycle equivalent of C&G for the past couple months and it is getting very close to launch.  Let me know here if you'd like a pre-launch preview invite.

    ccap41
    14 hours ago, David said:

    :scratchchin: So nothing electric, just all ICE.

    Hope they can deliver them with quality as I have never seen the Hogs actually stay up and running for long.

    Sounds like you haven't been around Harleys in about 20 years. They're long gone from the times of needing everything tightened and tuned up after a long ride. 

    surreal1272
    56 minutes ago, ccap41 said:

    Sounds like you haven't been around Harleys in about 20 years. They're long gone from the times of needing everything tightened and tuned up after a long ride. 

    Are we sure about that?

    https://www.motorbiscuit.com/harley-davidson-motorcycles-arent-nearly-reliable-yamaha-according-consumer-reports/

     

    Not saying they are junk but even if they have improved over the last 20 years, apparently so has everyone else. 

     

     

    David
    1 hour ago, ccap41 said:

    Sounds like you haven't been around Harleys in about 20 years. They're long gone from the times of needing everything tightened and tuned up after a long ride. 

    Where I bought my Yamaha PWCs they sell Harley too and I will say that a Yamaha bike is superior to a Harley. The dealership tows in far more Harleys than any other bike.

    I will agree to disagree with you as Harley still makes crap bikes from fit n finish to reliability IMHO.

    I am surprised as I missed the spin off as a subsidiary of Livewire by Harley.

    WOW, did not know this as this all happened during the Pandemic so I honestly did not look at stuff but found some very interesting new release from Harley Davidson.

    @Drew Dowdell We missed that Harley left Ford and went to GMC for their Harley Branded Trucks.

    FIRST HARLEY-DAVIDSON EDITION GMC PICKUP IN HISTORY INTRODUCED - Harley-Davidson Media Site (h-dmediakit.com)

    _TUS2285_HERO3.jpg_TUS2363.jpgGMC-H-D-Interior.jpg

    Livewire set records for the Pro Stock cirquit.

    HARLEY-DAVIDSON LIVEWIRE MOTORCYCLE SETS NEW WORLD RECORDS AT EV RACING EXHIBITION - Harley-Davidson Media Site (h-dmediakit.com) 

    I see that May 10th 2021 Harley-Davidson created Livewire brand as a subsidiary of Harley-Davidson yet with its own stock on the NYSE.

    Harley-Davidson Launches LiveWire, the Electric Motorcycle Brand - Harley-Davidson Media Site (h-dmediakit.com)

    July 8th 2021 Livewire launches their first production bike.

    Introducing LiveWire ONE™, the first product from the all-electric LiveWire™ brand - Harley-Davidson Media Site (h-dmediakit.com)

    Liking the Livewire website.

    Electric Motorcycles | LiveWire

    LiveWire | News

    Back to Harley-Davidson, it is very interesting to see how much the company has changed in the last year. 

    You used to have to find a custom bike shop to build you a tricycle Harley-Davidson for those that can no longer ride a normal two wheel bike. Harley-Davidson now builds 3 trike bikes for sale. Boomers have a new upgrade path. 🤣

    2023 Trike Motorcycles | Harley-Davidson USA

    ccap41

    Nothing from Yamaha touches what Harley makes in their respective classes. I'm no Harley fan, I don't like their styling and really don't like the culture, but their build quality and attention to detail is second to none in the V-twin cruiser category. 

    Obviously they aren't as reliable as the Japanese (has anything American built ever been? Hahaha) but you'll never be left on the side of the road on any bike these days. 

    I take it David isn't around them very often. Half of my friend group has Harleys and a couple friends have Indians. There is zero fit and finish issues with either bike brand but Harley seems to make something that "feels" higher quality. More metal, less plastic, they do a better job of hiding cables/wires than their competition. The feel of using the hand controls and foot controls just has a more solid feel to it.

    1 hour ago, David said:

     

    _TUS2285_HERO3.jpg_TUS2363.jpgGMC-H-D-Interior.jpg

    Those trucks look pretty awesome and I love the wheels, even though they're about 2 inches too big. 

    oldshurst442

    GM or Ford.  I never got the fascination of a 'Harley Davidson' trim.  

    Im not a big bike guy.  I got my favorites though.  And some Harleys are on my list.  I just dont get it.  

    Oh...I understand the Harley-Davidson lifestyle.  I saw the movie Fletch...  Joking aside...I do understand that lifestyle.  I just cant see what one has to do with the other.  Marketing dictates that a truck lifestyle and a Harley lifestyle could be intertwined, I just dont buy it.

    Regarding bikes, I dont have a go-to brand.  Or a go-to style.    I like a chopper as much as I like a sport bike.  From classic Indians and Harleys and Triumphs to their modern bikes to Hondas and Yamahas and Suzukis to Ducatis and Aprilias and BMWs.   There will always BE a bike from any era or decade or style that will catch my eye.

    @Drew Dowdell's Bimmer has me salivitating for it.  Its suuuuuch a freakin' nice bike.   That style, I think its called a naked bike, would be the style that I would be riding.   To be unique from Drew, the Triumph Scrambler would be it.  Or Steve McQueen's Triumph from the movie The Great Escape.  But alas, I am not a true bike guy.  Gimme a Hellcat or a 442.  That is were my alliance lies. 

    David
    8 hours ago, ccap41 said:

    Nothing from Yamaha touches what Harley makes in their respective classes. I'm no Harley fan, I don't like their styling and really don't like the culture, but their build quality and attention to detail is second to none in the V-twin cruiser category. 

    Obviously they aren't as reliable as the Japanese (has anything American built ever been? Hahaha) but you'll never be left on the side of the road on any bike these days. 

    I take it David isn't around them very often. Half of my friend group has Harleys and a couple friends have Indians. There is zero fit and finish issues with either bike brand but Harley seems to make something that "feels" higher quality. More metal, less plastic, they do a better job of hiding cables/wires than their competition. The feel of using the hand controls and foot controls just has a more solid feel to it.

    Those trucks look pretty awesome and I love the wheels, even though they're about 2 inches too big. 

    LOL, I hear and see Harleys daily due to my neighbor and his wife are Harly Riders every weekend and they have a huge group of them. Loud Noisy and many are always tweaking the bikes once they arrive at the house before they take off for a cruise somewhere. Yet before that cruise begins, it would seem that a good half a dozen riders have to address issues with their bikes first.

    I am glad that your friends do not seem to have any issues and you find them solid, I would love American bike makers to take the global crown on every front, sadly I just do not see Harley being that global crown right now.

    Only time will tell if they can survive and I hope that the American Bike industry does flourish, and this includes Livewire. 

    Drew Dowdell
    2 hours ago, oldshurst442 said:

    @Drew Dowdell's Bimmer has me salivitating for it.  Its suuuuuch a freakin' nice bike.   That style, I think its called a naked bike, would be the style that I would be riding.   To be unique from Drew, the Triumph Scrambler would be it.  Or Steve McQueen's Triumph from the movie The Great Escape.  But alas, I am not a true bike guy.  Gimme a Hellcat or a 442.  That is were my alliance lies. 

    Yeah, mine is a Scrambler too. I did look at the Triumphs also, but they were slightly too heavy for my trailer hitch carrier plans, but the real killer for me was the placement of the exhaust. I get enough heat from the big jugs hanging out the side of my bike, I can’t imagine what it would be like with the exhaust going next to my inner thigh.

    David
    2 hours ago, Drew Dowdell said:

    Yeah, mine is a Scrambler too. I did look at the Triumphs also, but they were slightly too heavy for my trailer hitch carrier plans, but the real killer for me was the placement of the exhaust. I get enough heat from the big jugs hanging out the side of my bike, I can’t imagine what it would be like with the exhaust going next to my inner thigh.

    WOW, Yes, no needing to heat you up and make you sleepy on the bike. That would be a deal breaker for me too having the exhaust next to my inside thigh. 

    I have to think that the bikes that have a cat but exhaust under the seat would be nice on a cold day to warm up the seat, but would long term make ya sleepy and on hot days would suck.

    ccap41
    12 hours ago, David said:

    LOL, I hear and see Harleys daily due to my neighbor and his wife are Harly Riders every weekend and they have a huge group of them. Loud Noisy and many are always tweaking the bikes once they arrive at the house before they take off for a cruise somewhere. Yet before that cruise begins, it would seem that a good half a dozen riders have to address issues with their bikes first.

    I am glad that your friends do not seem to have any issues and you find them solid, I would love American bike makers to take the global crown on every front, sadly I just do not see Harley being that global crown right now.

    Only time will tell if they can survive and I hope that the American Bike industry does flourish, and this includes Livewire. 

    Seeing them and actually being around them is two different things.

    Do you know the age of all of those bikes at your neighbor's? I also have a weird feeling that they're not actually breaking out the tool box and fixing things before going out for a ride every time. That just doesn't sound realistic, unless these bikes are from before the 90's or 00's. I mean, their styling hasn't changed in 100 years so everything clean will look similar from 100ft away. 

    ccap41
    12 hours ago, Drew Dowdell said:

    but the real killer for me was the placement of the exhaust. I get enough heat from the big jugs hanging out the side of my bike, I can’t imagine what it would be like with the exhaust going next to my inner thigh.

    My one buddy, who has a pretty well built cholo-style Harley, put true dual exhaust, because that's the style, and the left pipe basically goes right where your left leg goes. It's absurd. He's waaaay more into the look than the function of this bike. He's pretty much chromed everything that can be chromed, has the pipes that stick out like 12-14', has an air bag for the rear suspension, I think 16" bars, and put a larger front wheel on it. It's definitely not my style, but I can respect the work done to it. 

    This isn't his bike but this exhaust looks exactly how his does. Look at that location of the left pipe... 

    This actually looks very similar to his build but all of the body color is Tequila Sunrise orange on my friend's.

    Harley Exhaust.jpg

    Drew Dowdell

    The main issue with Harley back in the day was oil leaks, but they've got that problem solved for a bunch of years now.  I personally don't like the noise and vibration that comes from the traditional Harley engine. Most of the Harley look-alike V-twins (including Indian, Honda, and Yamaha) attempt to replicate that to appeal to Harley buyers, and it has turned me off from those bikes by those manufacturers as well.   The Revolution Max from Harley is the only V-Twin I've encountered that I not just liked but really liked.

    ccap41
    28 minutes ago, Drew Dowdell said:

    I personally don't like the noise and vibration that comes from the traditional Harley engine. Most of the Harley look-alike V-twins (including Indian, Honda, and Yamaha) attempt to replicate that to appeal to Harley buyers, and it has turned me off from those bikes by those manufacturers as well.   The Revolution Max from Harley is the only V-Twin I've encountered that I not just liked but really liked.

    I'm not a fan of that either. It does nothing for me. 

    My friends' Indians sound slightly better but still not great. 

