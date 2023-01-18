120 years of Harley-Davidson

2023 marks 120 year of the Harley-Davidson Motorcycles and the company is pulling out all the stops with new models and special editions.



Commemorative Editions will be offered in seven classic models. On the top-of-the-line CVO Road Glide Limited Anniversary model, seats are covered with Alcantara with gold and red contrast stitching. A special Heirloom Red color painted over Anniversary Black and outlined with a bright red pinstripe and hand-painted gold paint scallop. A gold-plated tank medallion is a retro Art Deco version of the Harley-Davidson eagle. Gold-tone powertrain inserts with bright red rocker boxes and pushrod tube collars complete the look. A similar paint and trim scheme will be offered on six other 120th Anniversary models, but with red fade powertrain inserts.



Harley-Davidson is limiting the production of the anniversary editions, and each one will have a laser-etched serial number on the fuel tank.

CVO Road Glide Limited Anniversary (production limited to 1,500 examples globally)

Ultra Limited Anniversary (1,300 examples)

Tri Glide® Ultra Anniversary (1,100 examples)

Street Glide® Special Anniversary (1,600 examples)

Road Glide® Special Anniversary (1,600 examples)

Fat Boy® 114 Anniversary (3,000 examples)

Heritage Classic 114 Anniversary (1,700 examples)

In addition to the Anniversary Models, Harley-Davidson is (re)introducing models to its North American lineup and adding trims to existing ones.

2023 Breakout

Back after leaving the North American market in 2020 is the Harley-Davidson Breakout. This factory chopper features more models with the Milwaukee-Eight 117 V-Twin. They’ve increased the fuel-tank size to 5 gallons and lengthened its profile to give the bike a leaner look. The handlebar riser and polished stainless steel handlebar is ¾-inch taller than the previous model. Chrome is applied generously and new 26-spoke cast-aluminum wheels are machined and finished in gloss black.

Power specs were not released for the Breakout, but we expect it to match the 124 lb-ft of torque other bikes with the 117 engine have.

2023 Road Glide 3

Joining the Freewheeler in the Trike lineup is the new 2023 Road Glide 3. Essentially a Trike version of the popular Road Glide, the Road Glide 3 adds a frame-mounted aerodynamic fairing with splitstream vents to reduce rider helmet buffeting, the Boom! Box 6.5-inch color touch screen with navigation and Bluetooth that powers two 5.25-inch fairing speakers, weather-proof trunk with two cubic feet of capacity, electric reverse gear, and Trike-specific safety features like Enhanced Cornering Braking, Enhanced ABS, Enhanced Traction Control, and Enhanced Drag-Torque Slip Control.

For 2023, the Freewheeler swaps out the chrome for dark finishes and gets new gloss black cast aluminum wheels.



2023 Nightster Special Model

Built on the Sportster platform but given a more classic silhouette, the Nightster blends modern technology and H-D’s most technologically advanced engine family, the Revolution Max 975T, into one classic bike. For 2023, the Nightster gains a Special Model.

The additional Special Model Features include:

Cruise Control

Passenger pillion and foot pegs

Headlight faring

Cast aluminum wheels with tire pressure monitoring system

A new handlebar and riser to move the hand controls two inches up and one inch back.

Four-inch round TFT screen from the Sportster S that allows integration with the H-D app for navigation using turn-by-turn on the display and audio instructions over Bluetooth.

All-LED lighting

Selectable Ride Modes

3.1-gallon fuel cell located below the seat, which lowers the center of gravity

Power for the Nightster Special Model comes from H-D’s Revolution Max 957T, which produces 70 ft-lb of torque at 5,000 rpm and a maximum of 90 horsepower at 7,500 rpm. The engine is integral to the frame to help provide a significant reduction in weight.

Harley-Davidson is celebrating its anniversary with a homecoming festival in Milwaukee, WI. The festival will run from July 13th - 16th this summer and will feature the Foo Fighters and Green Day as headliners. Tickets are on sale now at http://www.h-d.com/HomecomingTickets