    BMW Expands Heritage Bike with Tribute to Iconic R 90 S Motorcycle

      The 1973 R 90 S motorcycle sported design language with aerodynamic principles, check out the tribute to this amazing motorcycle.

    It was 1973, BMW produced what is believed to be the first production motorcycle with handlebar fairing designed according to aerodynamic principles. Sport a 67 hp, top speed of 124 mph, double disk front brakes and sporting riding dynamics, the R 90 S was considered the "Sound Barrier" motorcycle of its time.

    The R 90 S had a huge history of racing success and as such BMW wanted to make sure this racing heritage made it into a new bike they are proud to offer today as the R 12 S. This bike transfers the spirit of the R 90 S into the here and now.

    R 12 S embodies the retro sporty motorcycle blending several of the R 90 S ingredients in paying it homage.

    This model in the image above is the European spec R 12 S with the required extended tail over the rear wheel and license plate holder. The U.S. model with have a short rear tail and swing arm mounted license plate frame. See picture below.

    The 2025 R 12 S will come standard with Ultimate Care Break-In Service at 600 Miles standard. This allows BMW to ensure the customer get a truly premium experience with this first service at 600 miles or maximum of 750 miles/six months from in service.

    The 2025 R 12 S come with a standard 1,170 CC 2-cylinder air/oil cooled Boxer engine with 6-speed gearbox, DOHC cylinder had with 4 radially arranged valves, Shaft Drive,  Cast aluminum wheels, BMW Motorrad ABS Pro, BMW Motorrad Paralever, Twin disc front brake with radial brake caliper, DTC Dynamic Traction Control, Rear Preload Adjustable, Steering Stabilizer, Upside down fork with adjustable rebound, compression and preload, 12V Socket, Speedometer and Revolution counter, Electronic Immobilizer, LED turn indicators, LED Headlight and tail light, USB Port, On-Board Computer, Ride Modes, Adjustable handbrake and clutch levers, Keyless Ride, Chrome plated Header, Aluminum Fuel Tank, Intelligent Emergency Call, Ultimate Care Break-In Service.

    With the R12 S Daytona Package one gets the following:

    • Lava Orange Metallic Paint.
    • Cockpit Fairing.
    • Short rear tail with integrated LED lighting.
    • Black license plate frame attached to swing arm.
    • Option 719 Classic II Wheels.
    • Hill Start Assist.
    • Headlight Pro.
    • Shift Assistant Pro.
    • Single Seat and Rear Hump Cover.
    • Heated Grips.
    • Cruise Control.
    • Billet Pack Shadow.
      • Milled Shadow ignition coil covers, oil filler plug, Avus Black Metallic Matte cylinder head covers.
    • Billet Pack Shadow II
      • Milled shadow foot shift and brake levers, rider and passenger footrest systems, hand brake and clutch levers, brake reservoir cover, bar end mirrors.

    BMW Gallery

    The BMW R 12 S paying homage to the iconic R 90 S is expected to launch Q1 2025 with 109 hp / 85 ft-lbs of torque with a top speed of 134 mph and a acceleration of 0-62mph in 3.6 seconds.

