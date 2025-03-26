Genesis debuts a Long Wheelbase G90 Black Edition

The G90 Black edition in long wheelbase did not come about by the normal approach of someone saying they wanted a black auto, as an all-black trim is nothing new in today's evolving auto industry. To understand the passion that went into this top-of-the-line executive trim G90 Long Wheelbase edition, you have to first look at the team that has brought about the ultimate Black Edition.

Genesis turned to an all-woman trio in asking them to build the ultimate luxury Black Edition in the auto industry that would successfully set itself apart in the auto industry.

BLACK is the origin for everything in reflecting on what the color would mean for the brand. The ladies felt that both Genesis and black symbolize creation, and particularly a focus on essence. By blacking out all exterior and interior elements, we are showcasing the pinnacle of our brand identity, “Athletic Elegance.”

The next step was to review how the competition approached black and how Genesis would approach it. The trio of ladies noticed that everyone had a flexibility in offering shades of black both externally and internally allowing one to find differences on each auto. In contrast, every element of a Genesis Black model, big or small, is uniformly black. Just pure black. This creates a harmonious blend that underscores black’s elegance.

The final attention to detail was not just the Crest Grille, wheels, emblem, wood garnishes and doorsteps, but even the tiny buttons and switches were all developed as Genesis Black-exclusive details that required changes in their manufacturing methods. Even the Bang & Olufson logos on the speakers were made in a darker shade.

Working with wood, leather, various metals, required endless rounds of sampling to create the ultimate natural mix of black, ensuring every inch would have a luxury feel while matching the surrounding elements. This is shown in the attention to detail that shows from the dash to the seats, including the back seats.

The Black Edition team had to considering how each vehicle contains tens of thousands of parts, changing just one — even its color — prompts a chain of questions they had to investigate and think through, like how they will affect operations on the factory line.

Sustainability was an important part of how they would use materials and as such recycled materials to better ways to tan leathers or stain natural woods were researched.

As such the Black Edition had driven sales as even more favored among customers as shown by sales figures. The goal was to have customers take pride in owning a Genesis Black Edition from the G or GV 80 or 90 series.

The complete blackout of the G90 Long Wheelbase has been enhanced by ensuring every little detail is a perfect matching black. From the moldings around various points on the exterior such as the bumper moldings to headlamp inner side bezels. The Genesis Black Edition has taken it to the littles details throughout the interior ensuring that everything matches even the audio-visual systems when they are off. The Navigation system even has a special black mode.

Some might feel it to be a bit extreme, but even the Smart fob for running the auto as well as the engine bay are ensured to be a matching black. The welcome and goodbye animations, 2D and 3D vehicle images and graphic themes used are all special Black Edition to match the auto.

The G90 Long Wheelbase edition will be available only with a 3.5L turbo gas motor paired to a 48-volt electric supercharger system and all-wheel drive. Specifications will vary depending on region and Genesis has stated that interested parties should contact their local Genesis luxury retailer for more information.