  G. David Felt
    G. David Felt

    By G. David Felt

    Genesis debuts a Long Wheelbase G90 Black Edition

      The same Genesis G90 luxury, but longer and blacker.

    Genesis G90 Black Edition Design Team posing with a vehicleThe G90 Black edition in long wheelbase did not come about by the normal approach of someone saying they wanted a black auto, as an all-black trim is nothing new in today's evolving auto industry. To understand the passion that went into this top-of-the-line executive trim G90 Long Wheelbase edition, you have to first look at the team that has brought about the ultimate Black Edition.

    Genesis turned to an all-woman trio in asking them to build the ultimate luxury Black Edition in the auto industry that would successfully set itself apart in the auto industry.

     

    BLACK is the origin for everything in reflecting on what the color would mean for the brand. The ladies felt that both Genesis and black symbolize creation, and particularly a focus on essence. By blacking out all exterior and interior elements, we are showcasing the pinnacle of our brand identity, “Athletic Elegance.”

    Genesis G90 Black Edition EmblemThe next step was to review how the competition approached black and how Genesis would approach it. The trio of ladies noticed that everyone had a flexibility in offering shades of black both externally and internally allowing one to find differences on each auto.  In contrast, every element of a Genesis Black model, big or small, is uniformly black. Just pure black. This creates a harmonious blend that underscores black’s elegance. 

    The final attention to detail was not just the Crest Grille, wheels, emblem, wood garnishes and doorsteps, but even the tiny buttons and switches were all developed as Genesis Black-exclusive details that required changes in their manufacturing methods. Even the Bang & Olufson logos on the speakers were made in a darker shade. 

    Working with wood, leather, various metals, required endless rounds of sampling to create the ultimate natural mix of black, ensuring every inch would have a luxury feel while matching the surrounding elements. This is shown in the attention to detail that shows from the dash to the seats, including the back seats.

    Genesis G90 Black Edition Interior front seats

    The Black Edition team had to considering how each vehicle contains tens of thousands of parts, changing just one — even its color — prompts a chain of questions they had to investigate and think through, like how they will affect operations on the factory line. 

    Sustainability was an important part of how they would use materials and as such recycled materials to better ways to tan leathers or stain natural woods were researched.

    250305-genesisg90longwheelbaseblacklaunchesinsouthkoreacompletesblacklineup-1.jpgAs such the Black Edition had driven sales as even more favored among customers as shown by sales figures. The goal was to have customers take pride in owning a Genesis Black Edition from the G or GV 80 or 90 series.

    The complete blackout of the G90 Long Wheelbase has been enhanced by ensuring every little detail is a perfect matching black. From the moldings around various points on the exterior such as the bumper moldings to headlamp inner side bezels. The Genesis Black Edition has taken it to the littles details throughout the interior ensuring that everything matches even the audio-visual systems when they are off. The Navigation system even has a special black mode.

    250305-genesisg90longwheelbaseblacklaunchesinsouthkoreacompletesblacklineup-5.jpg

    Some might feel it to be a bit extreme, but even the Smart fob for running the auto as well as the engine bay are ensured to be a matching black. The welcome and goodbye animations, 2D and 3D vehicle images and graphic themes used are all special Black Edition to match the auto.

     

    The G90 Long Wheelbase edition will be available only with a 3.5L turbo gas motor paired to a 48-volt electric supercharger system and all-wheel drive. Specifications will vary depending on region and Genesis has stated that interested parties should contact their local Genesis luxury retailer for more information.

     

     

    Drew Dowdell
    Robert Hall said:

    Interesting...I like the look of the G90 exterior and interior... don't really care for the monochromatic treatment, though. 

    I like this G90 interior color scheme more..

    2023-genesis-g90-front-seats.jpeg

    Agreed. If I was a bond villain, I'd go with the all-black. But I prefer brown or other colors.

    • Agree 1
    Robert Hall
    Drew Dowdell said:

    Agreed. If I was a bond villain, I'd go with the all-black. But I prefer brown or other colors.

    Yes. I don't mind the black on black w/ my CT6 because I have plenty of shiny bits inside and out and some other color inside w/ the wood trim.  I couldn't stand everything black. 

    smk4565

    All black to me is a lack of style and design.  It shows no creativity or imagination, it is just lazy to make everything 1 color.  Also I am tired of this gloss black trim trend on the outside and inside of cars, "paint black" fingerprint magnet center consoles.

    They don't really sell many of these G90s, did they need to make an extended version?  Do they even sell in China where they are buying EV's and buying local more and more?

    Robert Hall
    smk4565 said:

    All black to me is a lack of style and design.  It shows no creativity or imagination, it is just lazy to make everything 1 color.  Also I am tired of this gloss black trim trend on the outside and inside of cars, "paint black" fingerprint magnet center consoles.

     

    It's one of those tiresome, overdone trends...like black wheels or gray houses with black window trim.  I'd assume the LWB G90 has a demand in S. Korea.     

    In a world full of dull CUVs and SUVs, though,  it is nice to see someone making a full size sedan...the LWB version has a 132.7 inch wheelbase.

    G. David Felt
    smk4565 said:

    All black to me is a lack of style and design.  It shows no creativity or imagination, it is just lazy to make everything 1 color.  Also I am tired of this gloss black trim trend on the outside and inside of cars, "paint black" fingerprint magnet center consoles.

    They don't really sell many of these G90s, did they need to make an extended version?  Do they even sell in China where they are buying EV's and buying local more and more?

    Mercedes also only started off in a limited production for the S Class and all models above and still in many ways does sell a limited amount of their uber luxury models.

    Why is it wrong for Genesis to roll out a model that is truly aimed at the 1% and will eventually offer it globally for those that want the best executive luxury sedan?

    Many auto companies that have been in that top tier market make a profit off of selling a few thousand a year only.

    If you took a close look, you would find that not everything is glassy black leaving finger prints. In fact while like @Robert Hall stated and you, the all black thing has been done by just about everyone.

    Yet here, as I pointed out, they took the time to take this to a level of refinement that no one, not even Mercedes has done in making sure every piece, including the engine bay is the same true color of black with matte black in key areas that would be touched allot.

    I can see this being loved by those that like everything all black to the nth degree.

    I also have to agree with Robert, it is very nice to see a company still making sedans, especially long wheelbase for those that are big.

    smk4565

    The top 1% aren't buying a Genesis.  They are trying to sell to baby boomers who used to have a Buick, Cadillac, Infiniti or Lincoln and they don't have luxury sedans anymore, or maybe people that think a Lexus LS is too sporty.  

    Drew Dowdell
    smk4565 said:

    The top 1% aren't buying a Genesis.  They are trying to sell to baby boomers who used to have a Buick, Cadillac, Infiniti or Lincoln and they don't have luxury sedans anymore, or maybe people that think a Lexus LS is too sporty.  

    The LS feels too small inside.

    The G90 would probably make excellent an excellent Black-Car service car without having to pay the Mercedes S-Class maintenance tax.

    A G90 runs $40k cheaper than a comparatively equipped S-Class. While I do think the S-Class has a nicer interior, I think the G90 is better looking outside.

    ccap41

    I love me a long wheelbase large sedan. They just have a really cool presence when walking around them. 

    smk4565 said:

    All black to me is a lack of style and design.  It shows no creativity or imagination, it is just lazy to make everything 1 color.  Also I am tired of this gloss black trim trend on the outside and inside of cars, "paint black" fingerprint magnet center consoles.

    They don't really sell many of these G90s, did they need to make an extended version?  Do they even sell in China where they are buying EV's and buying local more and more?

    I disagree with it being lazy. There are a lot of people who actually want an all black interior. I'm not one of them, but I know people who do. 

    I'd agree if it was the ONLY choice available, but as long as there are multiple choices, making an all black one doesn't come off as lazy to me. This is a specific Black Edition, so it also seems to make sense here. 

    smk4565
    Drew Dowdell said:

    The LS feels too small inside.

    The G90 would probably make excellent an excellent Black-Car service car without having to pay the Mercedes S-Class maintenance tax.

    A G90 runs $40k cheaper than a comparatively equipped S-Class. While I do think the S-Class has a nicer interior, I think the G90 is better looking outside.

    Not sure the maintenance is so low on a Genesis.  Hyundai/Kia parts prices are insane.  An engine wire harness on an Elantra is over $5,000, it is $6,000 on an Elantra Hybrid on and S-class and it is $4,370.  A Tucson front door is $2300, on an S-class it is $2,100 on a Lexus LS is $838.    A Kia Sorrento quarter wheel opening molding is $808, for plastic.  1 headlight on a G90 is $3,649, more than an S-class but less than the BMW $5,000 laser headlight.

    On a Mercedes a front radar sensor is about $650.   On the current Hyundai Tucson front radar sensor is $2000, on the prior generation they are $2700  S-class parts are expensive for sure, but expected for the price of the car and basically on par with  Tucson/Elantra parts.  Lexus parts are cheaper than Hyundai/Kia or Mitsubishi parts.

    And it seems like the Hyundai 3.5 V6 doesn't have issues, but those 2.0 and 2.4 liter 4 cylinders for the 2010s burned oil and grenaded themselves like crazy.  Those are the engine equivalent to the Nissan CVT transmission, do not buy ever.  On top of the fact that you can steal those Hyuundais but putting a scrunched USB jack in the ignition.

     I just can't trust anything Hyundai makes, it looks nice new and after 5 years they look like crap and fall apart.

     

    Drew Dowdell
    smk4565 said:

    Not sure the maintenance is so low on a Genesis.  Hyundai/Kia parts prices are insane.  An engine wire harness on an Elantra is over $5,000, it is $6,000 on an Elantra Hybrid on and S-class and it is $4,370.  A Tucson front door is $2300, on an S-class it is $2,100 on a Lexus LS is $838.    A Kia Sorrento quarter wheel opening molding is $808, for plastic.  1 headlight on a G90 is $3,649, more than an S-class but less than the BMW $5,000 laser headlight.

    On a Mercedes a front radar sensor is about $650.   On the current Hyundai Tucson front radar sensor is $2000, on the prior generation they are $2700  S-class parts are expensive for sure, but expected for the price of the car and basically on par with  Tucson/Elantra parts.  Lexus parts are cheaper than Hyundai/Kia or Mitsubishi parts.

    And it seems like the Hyundai 3.5 V6 doesn't have issues, but those 2.0 and 2.4 liter 4 cylinders for the 2010s burned oil and grenaded themselves like crazy.  Those are the engine equivalent to the Nissan CVT transmission, do not buy ever.  On top of the fact that you can steal those Hyuundais but putting a scrunched USB jack in the ignition.

     I just can't trust anything Hyundai makes, it looks nice new and after 5 years they look like crap and fall apart.

     

    You're speaking of collision parts. I'm just talking about doing brakes and oil. The S-Class (like most high-end German luxury from any brand) has some pretty crazy service items.  Audi is definitely worse in this department for any V engine.

    The G90 doesn't run the 2.0 or 2.4. The 3.5 and 3.8 have been around a few years now and seem to be serving just fine.  While what you're saying is true for Hyundai, it seems to be significantly less true for Genesis.

    smk4565
    Drew Dowdell said:

    You're speaking of collision parts. I'm just talking about doing brakes and oil. The S-Class (like most high-end German luxury from any brand) has some pretty crazy service items.  Audi is definitely worse in this department for any V engine.

    The G90 doesn't run the 2.0 or 2.4. The 3.5 and 3.8 have been around a few years now and seem to be serving just fine.  While what you're saying is true for Hyundai, it seems to be significantly less true for Genesis.

    I found a Genesis dealer website advertising $378 for front brake pads and a Mercedes dealer advertising $299 for an S500.  They both use synthetic oil, both require premium fuel.  I doubt a G90 is any cheaper to maintain than a BMW or Mercedes.  I can appreciate that Genesis had their own styling language and tries to be different, but they don't have the performance of a German car, don't have the reliability/resale value proposition of a Lexus, I think Cadillac does EV's better than Genesis.  There are just too many getter choices.  Now if you specifically want a LWB chauffeur sedan and can't afford the Maybach, then this G90 is the only option, at least in the US, I don't know what all China has for this market.

    Drew Dowdell
    smk4565 said:

    I found a Genesis dealer website advertising $378 for front brake pads and a Mercedes dealer advertising $299 for an S500.  They both use synthetic oil, both require premium fuel.  I doubt a G90 is any cheaper to maintain than a BMW or Mercedes.  I can appreciate that Genesis had their own styling language and tries to be different, but they don't have the performance of a German car, don't have the reliability/resale value proposition of a Lexus, I think Cadillac does EV's better than Genesis.  There are just too many getter choices.  Now if you specifically want a LWB chauffeur sedan and can't afford the Maybach, then this G90 is the only option, at least in the US, I don't know what all China has for this market.

    Optiq better than GV60? Possibly, but the GV60 has been out several years now and has a refresh coming. I'd place their interior quality on par with each other.  The GV60 is remarkably good and it's a shame it doesn't get more attention. The Genesis charges faster, the Cadillac has a longer range.

    Lyriq better than GV70EV? GV70 has a far far far better interior. Lyriq has a better range, but GV70 charges twice as fast, faster than a Tesla on a Tesla charger and at max speed on GM's own 350kw chargers. Genesis also doesn't force you into not using CarPlay. I think the win is the GV70.

    ?????? better than G80 EV?  Cadillac doesn't even make an EV sedan.... or even an ICE sedan in this size class. Genesis wins by default. 282 mile range plus the highest speed charging outside of Porsche.

    Vistiq better than ?????   Cadillac wins by default here, however we already know the GV90 is on the way. The Vistiq does have an excellent looking interior in photos, but I want to see it in person before I judge. All the GV90EV needs to do is match the top end GV80 to remain in the competition.  Plus, GV90 will have CarPlay, giving it the edge.

    Escalade IQ better than ????  Cadillac wins by default here because Genesis is unlikely to play in this size class.

     

    Seems pretty evenly matched to me.

    oldshurst442

    I saw one of these coincidentally today.

    Not the longwheel base obviously.  Its not out yet as I understand this article.  The regular one. I do not know what year it was, but it was this current gen. 

    In person, its massive as a vehicle.  Imposing.  But it looks odd.  Not very stately.  Awkward and dare I say goofy.

    The front end looks good on it. But every other angle on it is just...dated.  Side angle and especially the back end,  looks like a luxury vehicle that would have come out from an Eastern communist  block  country...20 years ago. 

    2023 Genesis G90 First Drive Review: Benchmarks, Consider Yourself Marked

     

    I was approaching it from the rear. It was in front of me in the right lane as I was in the left lane and I didnt notice it until I was approximately next to it from this angle. 

    The G90 saloon is yet another brand new Genesis | Top Gear

     

    Then the traffic stopped in both lanes and I was next to it side by side.  An older gentleman was driving it. In his 70s for sure. If not older. 

    And I was in disgust for the car.  The outgoing Town Car of 15 years ago or so was more elegant.

    2011 Lincoln Town Car Review, Pricing, Photos, and Specs

    Despite it being a car from 1998...    Then I realized Lincoln makes no more bigely sedans...

    Cadillac too, has stopped with the cruiser sedans.  At least for North America.

    I just googled to see what the Chinese CT6 looks like

    New 2024 Cadillac CT6 Shows Its Face For The First Time In China | Carscoops

    And I now realize that the Asian luxury market prefers their cruiser sedans to have these kinds of proprtions.  Its weird to my American car style eyes.   But the Caddy looks a LOT better than the Genesis G90.

    I prefer the previous American CT6.  Our own @Robert Hall's gen CT6 is a pretty American styled sedan.

     But who am I to talk.  I drive an American styled for the American market Honda Accord.

    2024 Honda Accord Sport Hybrid Review | AutoTrader.ca

     

    It too, has these weird Asian style stylings. 

    What You Gonna Do GIFs | Tenor

    Robert Hall

    I saw a black regular wheelbase G90 at the post office recently.  It’s a sharp car. But I prefer the styling of my black CT6 parked a couple spaces over.   As far as current luxobarges, I like the Audi A8 styling over the other Germans. 

