A Decade later Nissan Reveals the 4th Generation 2025 Murano

Let's kick off the 2025 Nissan Murano with a list of Firsts:

Ventilated, massaging front seats

Dual 12.3-inch displays

Google built-in, including Google Maps

Wireless Apple CarPlay® and wireless Android Auto™

21-inch wheels (Platinum grade)

64-color interior ambient lighting

Color head-up display

Invisible Hood View

3D Intelligent Around View® Monitor

ProPILOT Assist and ProPILOT Assist 1.1

and ProPILOT Assist 1.1 9-speed automatic transmission

Elegant and Premium is the tone of appearance for the seamless, clean design that includes 2.6-inches of overall body width imparting a powerful, graceful stance. Crystal Cube LED headlights with a gloss-black trim and hidden daytime running lights for a 21st century clean, modern appearance.

Nissan continues the minimalist, elegant modern approach on the inside with an interior that is thoughtfully crafted with soft touch materials. This interior was inspired by the famed Venetian glassworks that give the crossover its name.

The driver experience has been adjusted to accommodate a wider range of driver physiques that includes a flat bottom steering wheel, capacitive-touch panel system, and a greater range of driver adjustments from the seat to the steering column with a larger range of lift and slide adjustments.

21st century technology for confidence, control, safety is found throughout the 2025 Nissan Murano from the Intuitive connectivity system that fully supports Android Auto and Apple Carplay to the smooth powerful powertrain. Murano delivers responsive performance of a 2.0-liter VC-Turbo system rated at 241 horsepower and 260 lb-ft of torque paired to the paddle shifting 9-speed automatic transmission for an engaging dynamic drive while sipping fuel with the idle start/stop system standard.

Murano SV comes standard in FWD, with Intelligent AWD as an option and the SL and Platinum trims get AWD standard. Towing is up to 1,500 pounds.

2024 Nissan Murano Product Footage_1-en-US_h264_aac_1280x720.mp4

Check out the complete Murano here in the 2025 Murano Album