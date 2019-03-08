Carlos Ghosn Released on Bail and Leaves in Japanese Laborer Disguise

Japanese journalists await Carlos Ghosn who was expected to be released from Jail on bail after the Tokyo court granted the bail request. Ghosn lawyer's office said it would be near impossible for him to be released the same day due to an appeal by the prosecutor's office.

Ghosn was granted bail set at $1 billion yen or equal to $9 million US at today's exchange rate. Ghosn is 64 and head of the auto alliance of Nissan Motors, Mitsubishi Motors, and Renault. He was arrested in 2018 on suspicion of underreporting his income by more than $80 million US dollars and saddling Nissan with his personal investment losses, allegations he denies.

Ghosn new legal team was able to get bail granted on the conditions he will be kept under guard locally with limited to no outside information. Ghosn has claimed that the executives of Nissan are responsible for his arrest as they plotted and committed treason to prevent him from bringing Nissan further under Renault's control.

While Carlos Ghosn has resigned from the CEO position on all three companies, he remains on the boards of all three companies.

Yet now that he is out on bail he seems to be insulting the average workers of Japan and according to various stories, his new legal team has apologized for advising the former CEO to leave jail in a disguise being taken away in a work van with ladders attached to the roof.

Local news outlets have mocked the costume drama bringing more attention than if he had just left on his own in normal business attire and in a business auto. Ghosn is one of the highest-profile detainees which also has made him one of the most famous now.

Ghosn was seen later in the day walking with two women, one believed to be his wife and the other his daughter in a Tokyo park by where he will be living surrounded by press and still wearing the blue baseball cap and sunglasses.