Jump to content
  • dfelt

    By dfelt

    dfelt

    By dfelt

    Carlos Ghosn Released on Bail and Leaves in Japanese Laborer Disguise

      Carlos Ghosen leaves jail disguised as a Japanese laborer on bail.

    Japanese journalists await Carlos Ghosn who was expected to be released from Jail on bail after the Tokyo court granted the bail request. Ghosn lawyer's office said it would be near impossible for him to be released the same day due to an appeal by the prosecutor's office.

    Ghosn was granted bail set at $1 billion yen or equal to $9 million US at today's exchange rate. Ghosn is 64 and head of the auto alliance of Nissan Motors, Mitsubishi Motors, and Renault. He was arrested in 2018 on suspicion of underreporting his income by more than $80 million US dollars and saddling Nissan with his personal investment losses, allegations he denies.

    Ghosn new legal team was able to get bail granted on the conditions he will be kept under guard locally with limited to no outside information. Ghosn has claimed that the executives of Nissan are responsible for his arrest as they plotted and committed treason to prevent him from bringing Nissan further under Renault's control.

    While Carlos Ghosn has resigned from the CEO position on all three companies, he remains on the boards of all three companies.

    Yet now that he is out on bail he seems to be insulting the average workers of Japan and according to various stories, his new legal team has apologized for advising the former CEO to leave jail in a disguise being taken away in a work van with ladders attached to the roof.

    Local news outlets have mocked the costume drama bringing more attention than if he had just left on his own in normal business attire and in a business auto. Ghosn is one of the highest-profile detainees which also has made him one of the most famous now.

    Ghosn was seen later in the day walking with two women, one believed to be his wife and the other his daughter in a Tokyo park by where he will be living surrounded by press and still wearing the blue baseball cap and sunglasses.

    CarlosGhosnDisguiseRelease.jpg

    GhosnJournalist.jpg

     

    • Haha 1
    Go to articles

    User Feedback

    Recommended Comments



    Join the conversation

    You can post now and register later. If you have an account, sign in now to post with your account.
    Note: Your post will require moderator approval before it will be visible.

    Guest
    Add a comment...

    ×   Pasted as rich text.   Paste as plain text instead

      Only 75 emoji are allowed.

    ×   Your link has been automatically embedded.   Display as a link instead

    ×   Your previous content has been restored.   Clear editor

    ×   You cannot paste images directly. Upload or insert images from URL.

    ×



  • Similar Content

    • Drew Dowdell
      Industry News: Nissan and BMW Could Pull Production from UK
      By Drew Dowdell
      A few weeks after Honda announced the closure of its manufacturing plant in Swindon, Sky News is reporting that BMW and Nissan are both looking at moving operations out of the UK in the event of a no-deal Brexit.
      BMW currently produces the Mini-Cooper in Oxford.  BMW's Peter Schwarzenbauer has said that the company would "need to consider" moving production out of the UK. In addition to Mini production, some engine production would move to Austria from Birmingham.
      Likewise Nissan, which produces the Qashqai and Leaf in Sunderland would cut back production and potential plant reductions of about 400 jobs.  Nissan has already announced that due to Brexit uncertainty, the manufacturer would not be producing the Nissan X-Trail in Sunderland. Sunderland is the largest automotive manufacturing plant in the UK.

      View full article
    • Drew Dowdell
      Nissan and BMW Could Pull Production from UK
      By Drew Dowdell
      A few weeks after Honda announced the closure of its manufacturing plant in Swindon, Sky News is reporting that BMW and Nissan are both looking at moving operations out of the UK in the event of a no-deal Brexit.
      BMW currently produces the Mini-Cooper in Oxford.  BMW's Peter Schwarzenbauer has said that the company would "need to consider" moving production out of the UK. In addition to Mini production, some engine production would move to Austria from Birmingham.
      Likewise Nissan, which produces the Qashqai and Leaf in Sunderland would cut back production and potential plant reductions of about 400 jobs.  Nissan has already announced that due to Brexit uncertainty, the manufacturer would not be producing the Nissan X-Trail in Sunderland. Sunderland is the largest automotive manufacturing plant in the UK.
    • Drew Dowdell
      Geneva 2019: Mitsubishi Engelberg Tourer Concept: Comments
      By Drew Dowdell
      Mitsubishi has unveiled its oddly named Engelberg Tourer Concept.  Named for a Swiss ski resort known for its rugged terrain, the Engelberg Tourer is an agressive and sporty looking crossover that could preview the look of the next generation Mitsubishi Outlander. (Because the first thing you think of when you hear about a Swiss ski resort is a Japanese SUV - DD)
      The Engelberg is yet another PHEV Crossover, in this case using an improved version of the twin-motor PHEV system used in the Outlander PHEV.  The engine is a 2.4 liter 4-cylinder designed specifically for hybrid use.  The system works in a series hybrid mode where the engine acts as a generator to power the front and rear electric motors and is able to propel the SUV just over 40 miles in EV mode on the European test cycle. With a full battery and fuel tank, the Engelberg can cruise over 430 miles, again on the European test cycle.
      Inside, Mitsubishi has fitted the Engelberg with a minimalist yet luxury looking white and black interior.

      The navigation system can take into account the destination, weather, temperature, road conditions, and traffic to modify the drive mode and torque split to optimize battery and fuel usage.
      Mitsubishi will also be selling a home battery and charging system that allows the Engelberg to dynamically charge or discharge power from the user's home.
      Related:
      Quick First Drive: 2018 Mitsubishi Outlander PHEV
      Quick First Drive: 2018 Mitsubishi Eclipse Cross
       

      View full article
    • Drew Dowdell
      Geneva 2019: Mitsubishi Engelberg Tourer Concept
      By Drew Dowdell
      Mitsubishi has unveiled its oddly named Engelberg Tourer Concept.  Named for a Swiss ski resort known for its rugged terrain, the Engelberg Tourer is an agressive and sporty looking crossover that could preview the look of the next generation Mitsubishi Outlander. (Because the first thing you think of when you hear about a Swiss ski resort is a Japanese SUV - DD)
      The Engelberg is yet another PHEV Crossover, in this case using an improved version of the twin-motor PHEV system used in the Outlander PHEV.  The engine is a 2.4 liter 4-cylinder designed specifically for hybrid use.  The system works in a series hybrid mode where the engine acts as a generator to power the front and rear electric motors and is able to propel the SUV just over 40 miles in EV mode on the European test cycle. With a full battery and fuel tank, the Engelberg can cruise over 430 miles, again on the European test cycle.
      Inside, Mitsubishi has fitted the Engelberg with a minimalist yet luxury looking white and black interior.

      The navigation system can take into account the destination, weather, temperature, road conditions, and traffic to modify the drive mode and torque split to optimize battery and fuel usage.
      Mitsubishi will also be selling a home battery and charging system that allows the Engelberg to dynamically charge or discharge power from the user's home.
      Related:
      Quick First Drive: 2018 Mitsubishi Outlander PHEV
      Quick First Drive: 2018 Mitsubishi Eclipse Cross
       
    • Drew Dowdell
      MITSUBISHI ENGELBERG TOURER Ext11.jpg
      By Drew Dowdell

  • Social Stream

  • Today's Birthdays

    1. Bananaswift
      Bananaswift
      (38 years old)

  • Who's Online (See full list)

  • My Clubs

About us

CheersandGears.com - Founded 2001

We ♥ Cars

Get in touch

Follow us

Recent tweets

facebook

Support and Policies

Support

Meet the Staff

Advertising

Terms of Service

Privacy Policy

User Submitted Content

×
×
  • Create New...