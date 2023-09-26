Jump to content
Get the Cheers & Gears App! ×
News
Reviews
Discussons
Activity
Create New...
Close
  • David

    By David

    David

    By David

    Electric-only is the road NISSAN is taking in Europe!

      ICE is dead and Electric is the Future for Europe by Nissan motors per their new press release.

    NISSAN Motors which sparked the electrification of cars has announced that effective immediately, every new Nissan model in Europe will be 100% electric from now on as all R&D will only be done on EVs and the Nissan products will be 100% electric starting in 2030.

    Nissan President and CEO Makoto Uchida stated that EVs are the ultimate mobility solution with more than 1 million Nissan customers having already made the switch and are experiencing the fun of driving electric.

    Long-term vision: Nissan Ambition 2030 | Our Company | Nissan Motor Corporation Global Website (nissan-global.com)

    Nissan has updated and released their Ambition 2030 plan which was originally released in November 2021 with reaching carbon neutrality and zero-emission vehicles by 2050 globally. This has been dialed in as Nissan has acknowledged that the new emissions standards by Europe have made it unprofitable to continue to develop and sell ICE autos in Europe. 

    Globally NISSAN MOTORS has committed to using their EV platform to develop and introduce 27 electrified vehicles for global markets with 19 being pure EVs and the rest Hybrid depending on markets. Nissan has also committed to have Cobalt free batteries by 2028 in their EVs globally as they move to make their EV batteries solid-state with an average cost per kWh of $75 by 2028 and $65 per kWh by 2030 on par with the cost of gasoline vehicles.

    Nissan has stated that from 2018 to 2022 sales of Electric vehicles rose from 5% to 44% for the whole auto market in Europe as Nissan EV sales have rose from 1% to 16% in Europe with a total sales of EV and Hybrid making 50% of Nissan sales in Europe. Nissan is expecting this to reach 98% in the next 3 years.

    With Nissan having an R&D center in Cranfield and Bedfordshire England, they wanted to celebrate the 20th anniversary of the London design studio with the unveiling of this all-new sporty urban electric concept car built on their new EV platform.

    Nissan Concept 20-23_ext_3-source.jpgNissan Concept 20-23_ext_6-source.jpg

    The Concept 20-23 was lead by Nissans younger members of the Nissan Design Europe (NDE) team with a simple directive of designing a car they would want to drive with no constraints on the streets of the city where they work.

    This team took this to heart in using the influences from Nissan's Formula E success in building a 3-door hatchback body-style that incorporates extreme aerodynamics and deep skirts to direct the airflow away from the front of the car, auto cooling of brakes and the battery pack and out the rear of the car.

    Everything on the auto is low power usage components including the LED lighting from the front to the interior to the rear of the car.

    Nissan 20 23_4.JPG-source.jpgNissan 20 23_30.JPG-source.jpg

    Safety has taken a focus in that one has to step over a brace bar to get into their seats and carbon fiber components are used throughout the car to give lite weight to the EV yet being minimalistic.

    Nissan Concept 20-23_int_2-source.jpgNissan Concept 20-23_int_7-source.jpg

    Complete gallery of the car can be found at the press release here: Nissan celebrates 20th anniversary of London design studio with unveil of Concept 20-23 show car (nissannews.com)

    Nissan is looking to the future of exciting desirable cars, trucks and SUVs in EV format for global consumption starting with the European market.

    Nissan counts down to electric-only sales in Europe (nissannews.com)

     

    Go to articles

    User Feedback

    Recommended Comments

    smk4565

    They need to do something, I feel like Nissan has basically been dead in the water since Carlos Ghosn screwed them over.  Problem is the Ariya seems allergic to sales, despite them advertising for it all the time.  Right idea to go all EV in a hurry, but I am skeptical that they actually build EV's that people want.

    Link to comment
    Share on other sites
    David
    16 hours ago, smk4565 said:

    They need to do something, I feel like Nissan has basically been dead in the water since Carlos Ghosn screwed them over.  Problem is the Ariya seems allergic to sales, despite them advertising for it all the time.  Right idea to go all EV in a hurry, but I am skeptical that they actually build EV's that people want.

    Agree, I feel Nissan sat on the Leaf at a time that they should have advanced it to be a Tesla 3 fighter and better than Tesla offers. They are now playing catchup, will be interesting to see what comes of this refocus and change to younger leadership on EV design.

    Link to comment
    Share on other sites


    Join the conversation

    You can post now and register later. If you have an account, sign in now to post with your account.
    Note: Your post will require moderator approval before it will be visible.

    Guest
    Add a comment...

    ×   Pasted as rich text.   Paste as plain text instead

      Only 75 emoji are allowed.

    ×   Your link has been automatically embedded.   Display as a link instead

    ×   Your previous content has been restored.   Clear editor

    ×   You cannot paste images directly. Upload or insert images from URL.

    ×

  • Latest News

    The Jeep Gladitator gets a gentle refresh for 2024

    Jeep is understandably reluctant to mess with success, and the Jeep Gladiator has been one of the brand's greatest success stories in the last decade.  So when it came time to give the Gladiator a nip-tuck, Jeep went in with the gentlest of hands. The biggest visual update is a refresh of Jeep's iconic 7-slot grille, windshield-integrated trail-ready stealth antenna, and seven all-new wheel designs. Inside is a redefined interior with more technology and amenities, including available 12-wa

    Jeep

    GMC Upsizes the Acadia for 2024; New 2.5L Turbo-4

    GMC caused a stir in 2016 when it downsized the Acadia in 2017 from its previous near-Yukon length. That downsize brought the Acadia down to be inline in size with the contemporary Jeep Grand Cherokee.  In the years since, the Grand Cherokee has grown and GMC is matching that with the 2024 GMC Acadia. Inches matter in this class and in that the Acadia gains (back) 10.6 inches in length and 3.2 inches in height. That equates to 80% more space behind the third row and 36% more space behind th

    GMC

    Cadillac Refreshes the CT5 with an Updated Look for 2025

    Today at the North American International Auto Show in Detroit, Cadillac unveiled the refreshed Cadillac CT5 sedan.  CT5 retail sales have been on an upswing of late, increasing over 35%.  In a time when sedan sales are stagnating or disappearing entirely, Cadillac's positive numbers have given hope that the luxury sedan market isn't quite dead yet. The refresh of the CT5 begins with the exterior. A new larger, bolder grille is flanked by new vertically stacked headlamps and Cadillac's sign

    Cadillac


×
×
  • Create New...

Hey there, we notice you're using an ad-blocker. We're a small site that is supported by ads or subscriptions. We rely on these to pay for server costs and vehicle reviews.  Please consider whitelisting us in your ad-blocker, or if you really like what you see, you can pick up one of our subscriptions for just $1.75 a month or $15 a year. It may not seem like a lot, but it goes a long way to help support real, honest content, that isn't generated by an AI bot.

See you out there.

Drew
Editor-in-Chief

I've whitelisted
Continue without support

Write what you are looking for and press enter or click the search icon to begin your search