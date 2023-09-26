Electric-only is the road NISSAN is taking in Europe!

NISSAN Motors which sparked the electrification of cars has announced that effective immediately, every new Nissan model in Europe will be 100% electric from now on as all R&D will only be done on EVs and the Nissan products will be 100% electric starting in 2030.

Nissan President and CEO Makoto Uchida stated that EVs are the ultimate mobility solution with more than 1 million Nissan customers having already made the switch and are experiencing the fun of driving electric.

Nissan has updated and released their Ambition 2030 plan which was originally released in November 2021 with reaching carbon neutrality and zero-emission vehicles by 2050 globally. This has been dialed in as Nissan has acknowledged that the new emissions standards by Europe have made it unprofitable to continue to develop and sell ICE autos in Europe.

Globally NISSAN MOTORS has committed to using their EV platform to develop and introduce 27 electrified vehicles for global markets with 19 being pure EVs and the rest Hybrid depending on markets. Nissan has also committed to have Cobalt free batteries by 2028 in their EVs globally as they move to make their EV batteries solid-state with an average cost per kWh of $75 by 2028 and $65 per kWh by 2030 on par with the cost of gasoline vehicles.

Nissan has stated that from 2018 to 2022 sales of Electric vehicles rose from 5% to 44% for the whole auto market in Europe as Nissan EV sales have rose from 1% to 16% in Europe with a total sales of EV and Hybrid making 50% of Nissan sales in Europe. Nissan is expecting this to reach 98% in the next 3 years.

With Nissan having an R&D center in Cranfield and Bedfordshire England, they wanted to celebrate the 20th anniversary of the London design studio with the unveiling of this all-new sporty urban electric concept car built on their new EV platform.

The Concept 20-23 was lead by Nissans younger members of the Nissan Design Europe (NDE) team with a simple directive of designing a car they would want to drive with no constraints on the streets of the city where they work.

This team took this to heart in using the influences from Nissan's Formula E success in building a 3-door hatchback body-style that incorporates extreme aerodynamics and deep skirts to direct the airflow away from the front of the car, auto cooling of brakes and the battery pack and out the rear of the car.

Everything on the auto is low power usage components including the LED lighting from the front to the interior to the rear of the car.

Safety has taken a focus in that one has to step over a brace bar to get into their seats and carbon fiber components are used throughout the car to give lite weight to the EV yet being minimalistic.

Nissan is looking to the future of exciting desirable cars, trucks and SUVs in EV format for global consumption starting with the European market.

