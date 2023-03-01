Nissan Is-All-In on EVs, Including Delivery Via EV Semi's

Nissan is wanting to re-enforce that they have been a major EV auto supplier and is encompassing even more today by having clean delivery of EVs from the port to the dealership. The first delivery of the Nissan Ariya EVs was to Downey Nissan in LA.

Nissan in collaboration with Nikola and Kenworth will be using the first of their EV Class 8 Semi trucks for hauling their EV autos to dealerships. Both Nikola and Kenworth will provide the trucks that will pull traditional car haulers. This is being done in collaboration with logistics partner Avant-Garde Auto Logistics LLC, a woman-owned transportation company headquartered in Smyrna, Tennessee.

Nissan has also collaborated with current logistics partner Wallenius Wilhelmsen on installing a proper charging solution to support the truck operations from the Port of Los Angeles.

Chris Styles, VP of Nissan North America, Supply Chain Management, had this to say:

"By being an early adopter of this technology, we're showcasing our innovative spirit and positioning ourselves to meet our long-term goals for zero-tailpipe-emission transportation."

The first Ariya deliveries are the FWD trims which are now on sale in North America with the 4ORCE all-wheel-drive trims following spring of 2023.

Nissan, Nikola and Kenworth have come together to run this Proo-of-Concept (POC) out of the Port of LA with the Logistic partners who manage North America Auto Distribution to best understand the use of EV Class 8 Semi trucks for new vehicle deliveries.

Initially Nikola and Kenworth both supplied two trucks for this POC. Over the next 90 days, all companies will review the lessons learned from this project and Nissan has stated that they plan to move forward with purchasing EV Semi trucks to expand delivery across California and eventually North America as they expand use of the Class 8 BEV trucks for a variety of logistical use.

Nissan as one of the first automakers to use EV heavy-duty trucks to transport new vehicles to dealerships believes this will help them on achieving carbon neutrality across its global operations by 2050.

Nissan has set one of the most aggressive EV targets as the company has targeted 40% of all new auto sales for Nissan in North America to be electric by 2030 as part of their Ambition 2030 plan.

Nissan believes that the all-new 2023 Nissan Ariya, Nissan's first all-electric crossover SUV with an EPA estimated range of 304 miles for the Venture+ model is a perfect partner for daily commutes as well as road trips.

Nissan as an EV pioneer has built the all-electric all-new Ariya SUV on the strengths of the Nissan LEAF, which has sold almost 600,000 globally since its release a decade ago.

Timeless Japanese Futurism (TJF) is the design philosophy that Ariya delivers on in Nissan's redefinition of style. TJF is characterized by Nissan's Japanese approach of simple-yet-powerfully modern. Designers according to Nissan embraced this concept of sleek, sexy and seamless to communicate how an EV paired with advanced driving capabilities offers a new perspective in design, function and ownership experience.

iki, a Japanese term was embraced in characterizing the Ariya's chic, cutting-edge nature, which Nissan believes is represented in the vehicles seamless, elegant and fresh front end.

Nissan says that the Ariya is highlighted by a shield, a reimagined grille for the EV era. The Ariya shield incorporates a 3-D traditional Japanese Kumiko pattern just under the smooth surface, while protecting sensors used for driver assistance functions without the aesthetics interrupting operations. Nissan also redesigned their brand logo so it is prominently placed at the center of the aerodynamic shield, beaming with crisp definition from the 20 LEDs that compose it.

The lower section of the shield is bordered by subtle lighting that illuminates, along with the logo, when the Ariya is ready for operation. Thin LED headlamps, constructed with four 20-millimeter mini-projectors to reinvent Nissan's signature V-motion design.

A single, uninterrupted horizon line stretches across the side profile, linking the front fascia and the rear and conveys linear movement, creating architectural beauty in tension and drama from every angle.

Nissan in their press release of the new Ariya deliveries to dealerships had additional praise about the rear fascia of the Ariya.

Quote: The rear of Ariya is equally striking, characterized by a steeply raked C-pillar that blends flawlessly into the rear deck. The one-piece light blade, representing the rear combination lamps, has been engineered to give a blackout effect when parked, and a consistent red illumination, day or night, when in use. Rear fender flares and a high-mounted rear wing signal Ariya's powerful EV capabilities.

Nissan had the following to state about the Ariya EV.

6 two-tone exterior paint combinations Akatsuki - Special two-tone Copper and Black package, expresses the moment just before dawn, as the sun marks the beginning of a new day. Color package is pictured above.

3 full-body colors

EV Platform for spacious interior cabin climate control is under the front hood rather than in the cabin increasing space due to the electric powertrain

Minimalist instrument panel

Haptic switches are integrated into the dash and instrument panel

Adjustable center console

Shifter with capacitive haptic drive mode controls

50/50 weight distribution

Floorboard is a structural body change, maximizing comfort and space

Spacious cargo area with back seats folded down

Interior continues the future with a hybrid voice recognition system, Amazon Alexa voice control along with Apple Carplay and Android Auto.

Ariya has an assortment of high-tech features such as ProPILOT Assist 2.0, Nissan newest iteration of driver assistance technology. Nissan Safety Shield 360, a suite of six active safety features.

Automatic Emergency Braking

Pedestrian Detection

Blind Spot Warning

Rear Cross Traffic Alert

Lane Departure Warning

High Beam Assist

Rear Automatic Braking

Nissan made this statement on the release of the Ariya for sale at their national dealership network:

Nissan Ariya crossover marks a new era for electric vehicles, promising an incredibly powerful and smooth ride thanks to the full strength of Nissan Intelligent Mobility delivered by the latest assistance technologies designed to support, respond and respect the driver's intentions. A sleek, sexy, seamless design inspired by Timeless Japanese Futurism gives all occupants a welcome, personal impression aimed to surpass expectations.