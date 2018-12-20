Tokyo Court Rejects Request To Extend Ghosn's Detention

It hasn't been easy for former Nissan chairman Carlos Ghosn and aide Greg Kelly since being arrested last month. In that time, the two have been brought up on various charges alleging financial misconduct and having their stay of detention being extended. But there appears to be some good news over the horizon.

Today in a Tokyo courtroom, a judge rejected the request of prosecutors to extend Ghosn's and Kelly's detention by an additional 10 days. The Japan Times reports that prosecutors were seeking an additional 10-day extension related to a "separate warrant served to Ghosn" under the allegation that he understated "his remuneration by ¥4.2 billion in the automaker’s securities reports for the three business years through March this year."

Lawyers for Ghosn said they are planning to apply for bail, which could mean Ghosn could be out of jail by Friday. But Japanese prosecutors have appealed the decision. According to Automotive News, there is no set date for a possible decision. As for Kelly, lawyers are planning to file for bail either today or tomorrow.

“The chances of bail are very high. To begin with, this isn’t a case that should need such a lengthy detention,” said Nobuo Gohara, a lawyer and former prosecutor.

Tsutomu Nakamura, a former public prosecutor doesn't share the same view. He tells Bloomberg that the decision made by the court doesn't mean Ghosn will walk out immediately.

“The prosecutors will file the complaint against this judge’s decision immediately. I think that the prosecutors failed to prove the seriousness of the case,” he said.

Source: Automotive News (Subscription Required), Bloomberg (Subscription Required), Japan Times