    Polestar Opens The Factory Doors

      ...and gains something that sets is apart from Volvo...

    Polestar has opened their factory in Chengdu, China to begin production of the Polestar 1.  The factory was designed to achieve a Gold status LEED certification.

    The Polestar 1 is a luxury hybrid coupe that boasts over 600 horsepower and 1,000 nm (738 lb-ft) of torque and an electric only range of 93 miles. It is a limited production run of 500 vehicles per year and most of the early allocations are sold out. 

    One other announcement came with the factory press release.  Polestar has filed for and received their World Manufacturing Identifier, basically their character in the VIN that identifies them.  This means that Polestar manufactured vehicles will not have a Volvo VIN but a Polestar VIN instead.  Polestar will still apply their performance technology know-how to higher performance Volvos. 

    Source and Image: Polestar Media

    dfelt

    Very cool, I am interested in reading what reviewers think once they get their hands on a production unit.

