Polestar SUV, Third EV is the Start of a Much Bigger EV Story

Polestar, a racing team that became a subsidiary of Volvo and got it's freedom by selling the parent company to a Chinese owner Geely became a new IPO'd EV company Reveals their third model, an SUV as well as announcing Model 4 & 5.
Polestar (Nasdaq: PSNY) is the Swedish electric performance car brand determined to improve society by using design and technology to accelerate the shift to sustainable mobility. Headquartered in Gothenburg, Sweden, its cars are available online in 27 markets globally across North America, Europe and Asia Pacific. The company plans to create a truly climate-neutral production car, without offsetting, by 2030.
Revealed in February 2019, Polestar 2 is a premium electric performance fastback that brings a Swedish premium electric alternative to the compact electric segment.
GOTHENBURG, SWEDEN – 21 March 2023. Polestar has created a second limited-edition version of Polestar 2 within its Polestar Engineered portfolio – the BST edition 230. Starting with the exceptional chassis modifications developed for ultimate thrills in the original BST edition, the new version puts more focus on performance design details.
“Limited drops like the BST edition 230 allow us to explore colours, graphics and materials in faster and more creative ways,” says Thomas Ingenlath, Polestar CEO.
Unique design upgrades for the 350 kW and 680 Nm Polestar 2 BST edition 230 include exclusive green Nebula paintwork and MicroSuede textile for the seats and steering wheel inserts – made from partly recycled Nubuck textile. The exterior can also be ordered in Space (black), with an optional full-length body stripe available for either body colour.
All the chassis upgrades that were first implemented on the original Polestar 2 BST edition 270 remain available, including the lowered ride height (-25 mm), specially developed and unique Öhlins 2-way adjustable dampers, front strut bar, 20% stiffer springs and unique black 21-inch alloy wheels that are inspired by those of Polestar 1, fitted with 245/35R21 Pirelli P Zero tyres developed specifically for BST edition cars.
A total of 230 units will be produced for European and North American Polestar markets, with cars available to order immediately online from 21 March 2023 at Polestar.com. Deliveries are expected from the third quarter of 2023.
- Unique design language inspired by Polestar Precept makes production debut
- Fully electric 5-seat SUV produces up to 380 kW and 910 Nm
- Very high level of standard equipment available at launch; priced from EUR 89,900
Recommended Comments
Join the conversation
You can post now and register later. If you have an account, sign in now to post with your account.
Note: Your post will require moderator approval before it will be visible.