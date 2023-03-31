Polestar SUV, Third EV is the Start of a Much Bigger EV Story

Polestar, a racing team that became a subsidiary of Volvo and got it's freedom by selling the parent company to a Chinese owner Geely became a new IPO'd EV company Reveals their third model, an SUV as well as announcing Model 4 & 5.

Polestar (Nasdaq: PSNY) is the Swedish electric performance car brand determined to improve society by using design and technology to accelerate the shift to sustainable mobility. Headquartered in Gothenburg, Sweden, its cars are available online in 27 markets globally across North America, Europe and Asia Pacific. The company plans to create a truly climate-neutral production car, without offsetting, by 2030.

Polestar 2 launched in 2019 as the electric performance fastback with avant-garde Scandinavian design and up to 350 kW. Polestar 3 launched in late 2022 as the SUV for the electric age – a large high-performance SUV that delivers sports car dynamics with a low stance and spacious interior. Polestar plans to release three more electric performance vehicles through to 2026.

Polestar a company that started as a racing team and was taken into Volvo launched their first performance hybrid in October 2017 as a Halo Car for the Polestar brand.

Engineered without compromise, Polestar 1 features a highly advanced and technically innovative powertrain, combined with the use of composite materials and leading mechanical components.

The hybrid powertrain features two electric motors on the rear axle – one for each wheel – mated to a front-mounted petrol engine which features turbo- and supercharging. A third electric motor is integrated between the crankshaft and gearbox for extra electric torque for the front wheels. Combined output is 609 hp and 1,000 Nm of torque. With two battery packs totalling 34 kWh, Polestar 1 features an all-electric range of 124 km (WLTP) – still the longest electric range of any plug-in hybrid in the world. The body of Polestar 1 is made from carbon fibre reinforced polymer (CFRP) which lowers the vehicle’s weight as well as its centre of gravity. The CFRP body also allowed the car’s designers to create truly emotive styling cues that cannot be stamped into traditional metal body panels. Under the skin, a carbon fibre ‘dragonfly’ features between the front seats and the rear of the vehicle, further reinforcing the car’s chassis. Driving dynamics are key to the Polestar experience and Polestar’s engineers spent years developing the ‘Polestar feeling’ with Polestar 1. Part of this has been the co-development of leading mechanical components – like the manually adjustable Öhlins Dual Flow Valve dampers and 6-piston Akebono brakes. The fitment of the two rear electric motors, each with a planetary gear set, allowed engineers to develop real torque vectoring algorithms for Polestar 1. The effects of this are particularly evident during cornering – rather than slowing down the inner wheel, the outer wheel is accelerated to help the car turn more sharply. The torque vectoring also allows the driver to apply power earlier than expected on the exit of a corner, resulting in a truly exhilarating experience. Featuring Pure, Hybrid and Power drive modes, Polestar 1 can be driven in different ways depending on the use case and driver preference. In Pure mode, the combustion engine is shut off and Polestar 1 operates as a fully electric vehicle. Total power and torque from the two rear electric motors is 170 kW and 480 Nm. In Hybrid mode, Polestar 1 utilises the electric motors and petrol engine according to demand from the driver, seamlessly switching between the two as needed. In Power mode the electric motors and combustion engine are utilised at all times, allowing the driver to take advantage of the full 609 hp and 1,000 Nm, along with sharper responses from the throttle, steering and gearbox. Top speed is limited to 250 km/h and the 0-100 km/h sprint takes 4,2 seconds. Polestar 1 went into production at the Polestar Production Centre in Chengdu, China, in 2019. The facility is the only LEED Gold accredited automotive manufacturing facility in China. With an intended 3-year production run and a limited build capacity of up to 500 units per year, production of the car came to an end in late 2021. The car was retailed in Polestar’s original launch markets in Europe, North America and China.

Polestar 2

Revealed in February 2019, Polestar 2 is a premium electric performance fastback that brings a Swedish premium electric alternative to the compact electric segment. Launching in Polestar’s original launch markets in mid-2020 with two electric motors and high specification, Polestar 2 brought the desirability and performance tonality first exhibited by the Polestar 1 to a wider audience. Since launch, Polestar 2 has expended to include single-motor versions with varying battery capacities, and it receives regular over-the-air updates to introduce new features and optimise existing functionality. In 2023, Polestar 2 received a number of key upgrades including larger batteries, more powerful motors, rear-wheel drive for the single-motor versions and a lightly updated front end which features the Polestar SmartZone, which debuted on Polestar 3. Polestar 2 is a driver’s car as standard, with as much as 350 kW (476 hp) and 740 Nm in Long range Dual motor guise with the optional Performance Pack. Honed dynamics developed by the same engineers behind the Polestar 1 ensure that the driving experience is enjoyable and engaging, no matter the derivative. The optional Performance Pack allows more enthusiastic drivers to enjoy a heightened experience with more power and torque, manually adjustable Öhlins Dual Flow Valve dampers, 4-piston Brembo brakes, forged alloy wheels and, naturally, Polestar’s signature gold detailing inside and out. Polestar 2 was the first car in the world to feature an infotainment system powered by Android Automotive OS, with Google built-in. Developed in collaboration with Google, the Android system revolutionises the way car infotainment systems can be integrated, and with Google Assistant, Google Maps and the Google Play Store integrated, owners can benefit from the best voice and navigation systems in the world. The user interface is bespoke to Polestar 2, developed in-house and to exacting brand standards. With an open developer portal that features an Android Automotive OS emulator, Polestar also provides app developers the ability to develop apps that have the potential to be used in the car – the fruits of which have already seen new apps released for Polestar 2 in extremely short timeframes compared to the traditional car industry’s need to develop apps for unique operating systems. With a vegan interior as standard that particularly addresses plasticisers, and a number of structural and battery-related carbon reduction optimisations rolled out since launch, Polestar also makes strong sustainability statements with Polestar 2. It was with Polestar 2 that Polestar released its first Life Cycle Assessment report in 2020, with full methodology and transparency, and with a call to the industry at large for a uniformly open and transparent way of disclosing the carbon footprint of electric vehicles from all manufacturers. In early 2021, Polestar took this transparency a step further by integrating a Product Sustainability Declaration into its retail Spaces and on its website, and will continue to disclose such information going forward. Polestar 2 is produced in a shared production facility in Taizhou, China, for the local market and exported to markets in Europe, North America and Asia Pacific.

For those that are used to the minimalist interior design of Saab, Volvo, Tesla, they will find a kindred spirit here in Polestar. All is recycled/synthetic materials. Sadly, a thing of two-tones interior design seems to not be in the catalog of choice for consumers.

New for the 2024 model year is a BST edition, racing inspired.

GOTHENBURG, SWEDEN – 21 March 2023. Polestar has created a second limited-edition version of Polestar 2 within its Polestar Engineered portfolio – the BST edition 230. Starting with the exceptional chassis modifications developed for ultimate thrills in the original BST edition, the new version puts more focus on performance design details. “Limited drops like the BST edition 230 allow us to explore colours, graphics and materials in faster and more creative ways,” says Thomas Ingenlath, Polestar CEO. Unique design upgrades for the 350 kW and 680 Nm Polestar 2 BST edition 230 include exclusive green Nebula paintwork and MicroSuede textile for the seats and steering wheel inserts – made from partly recycled Nubuck textile. The exterior can also be ordered in Space (black), with an optional full-length body stripe available for either body colour. All the chassis upgrades that were first implemented on the original Polestar 2 BST edition 270 remain available, including the lowered ride height (-25 mm), specially developed and unique Öhlins 2-way adjustable dampers, front strut bar, 20% stiffer springs and unique black 21-inch alloy wheels that are inspired by those of Polestar 1, fitted with 245/35R21 Pirelli P Zero tyres developed specifically for BST edition cars. A total of 230 units will be produced for European and North American Polestar markets, with cars available to order immediately online from 21 March 2023 at Polestar.com. Deliveries are expected from the third quarter of 2023.

Polestar 3 an SUV for the Electric Age

Polestar 3 is the company’s first SUV and its first car planned to be produced on two continents

Unique design language inspired by Polestar Precept makes production debut

Fully electric 5-seat SUV produces up to 380 kW and 910 Nm

Very high level of standard equipment available at launch; priced from EUR 89,900 Polestar (Nasdaq: PSNY) officially reveals the Polestar 3 electric performance SUV. Scandinavian minimalism and purity work together with the key ingredients of a sport utility vehicle, defining the SUV for the electric age. Polestar 3 makes the SUV not only more relevant and responsible, but also desirable for all the right reasons. “Polestar 3 is a powerful electric SUV that appeals to the senses with a distinct, Scandinavian design and excellent driving dynamics,” says Thomas Ingenlath, Polestar CEO. “It takes our manufacturing footprint to the next level, bringing Polestar production to the United States. We are proud and excited to expand our portfolio as we continue our rapid growth.” Polestar 3 premieres a new aerodynamic profile where strong focus has been placed on retaining the hallmarks of an SUV, including a powerful and wide stance. This has been led by subtle yet effective aerodynamic optimisation – including a front aero wing integrated into the bonnet, an aero wing integrated into the rear spoiler, and rear aero blades. “This car has been designed as a Polestar from the start and features new defining characteristics for us – like the dual blade headlights, SmartZone and front aero wing,” continues Thomas Ingenlath. Materials used inside Polestar 3 have been selected for their sustainability credentials, while raising premium aesthetics and luxury tactility. These include bio-attributed MicroTech, animal welfare-certified leather and fully traceable wool upholsteries. In line with Polestar’s commitment to transparency, a complete life-cycle assessment (LCA) will be completed on Polestar 3 when production begins. Subsequent assessments will follow through its life cycle and work will continue to constantly find ways of reducing its carbon footprint. Polestar 3 is the first car from Polestar to feature centralised computing with the NVIDIA DRIVE core computer, running software from Volvo Cars. Serving as the AI brain, NVIDIA’s high-performance automotive platform processes data from the car’s multiple sensors and cameras to enable advanced driver-assistance safety features and driver monitoring. The infotainment system is powered by a next-generation Snapdragon Cockpit Platform from Qualcomm Technologies, Inc. As a central component of the Snapdragon Digital Chassis – a comprehensive set of open and scalable cloud-connected automotive platforms – the Snapdragon Cockpit Platform will be utilised to provide immersive in-vehicle experiences with its high-performance capabilities to deliver high-definition displays, premium quality surround sound and seamless connectivity throughout the vehicle. With Volvo Cars embarking on a new era of safety, Polestar 3 carries next-generation advanced active and passive safety technology from Volvo Cars as part of its DNA. This includes the latest innovation – interior radar sensors that can detect sub-millimetre movements in the interior of the car, to help protect against accidentally leaving children or pets inside. The system is also linked to the climate control system to avoid heat stroke or hypothermia. Further collaborations with industry-leading safety technology partners like Zenseact, Luminar and Smart Eye, provide Polestar 3 with cutting-edge ADAS (Advanced Driver Assistance System) technology that integrates seamlessly thanks to the centralised computing power. As standard, Polestar 3 features a total of five radar modules, five external cameras and twelve external ultrasonic sensors to support numerous advanced safety features. The SmartZone below the front aero wing collects several of the forward-facing sensors, a heated radar module and camera, and now becomes a signature of Polestar design. Inside, two closed-loop driver monitoring cameras bring leading eye tracking technology from Smart Eye to a Polestar for the first time, geared towards safer driving. The cameras monitor the driver’s eyes and can trigger warning messages, sounds and even an emergency stop function when detecting a distracted, drowsy or disconnected driver. Android Automotive OS is the in-car operating system, co-developed with Google and fronted by a 14.5-inch centre display. It is an evolution of the technology first launched in Polestar 2 – the first car in the world with Google built-in – and a revolution of functionality and design for the large SUV segment. Over-the-air (OTA) updates are included to allow for continuous software improvement and the introduction of new features without the need to visit a service point. Polestar 3 launches with a dual-motor configuration and a power bias towards the rear. The standard car produces a total of 360 kW and 840 Nm of torque. With the optional Performance Pack, total output is 380 kW and 910 Nm. Adjustable one-pedal drive is included, as well as an electric Torque Vectoring Dual Clutch function on the rear axle – an evolution of what was first developed for Polestar 1. A decoupling function is also available for the rear electric motor, allowing the car to run only on the front electric motor to save energy under certain circumstances. Advanced chassis control is provided by dual-chamber air suspension as standard, allowing Polestar 3 to adapt between comfort and dynamic suspension characteristics, and the car can adjust its active damper velocity electronically once every two milliseconds (500 Hz). “Our goal was to offer the performance and precision that define all Polestar cars, without compromising the comfort of the daily drive,” says Joakim Rydholm, Polestar’s chief chassis engineer. “To do this, we used new components like the adaptive air suspension to engineer the ‘Polestar feeling’ for this type of car.” A 111 kWh battery pack provides Polestar 3 with generous driving range of up to 610 km WLTP[2] (preliminary). The lithium-ion battery features a prismatic cell design housed in a protective aluminium case with boron steel reinforcement and liquid cooling. A heat pump is included as standard, helping Polestar 3 utilise ambient heat for climate- and battery preconditioning. Polestar 3 is also equipped for bidirectional charging, enabling future potential for vehicle-to-grid and plug-and-charge capabilities. As with Polestar 2, the list of standard equipment in Polestar 3 is extensive, with few options for easy configuration and simplified production logistics. All versions include air suspension, a full-length panoramic glass roof, all-LED lighting inside and out, retractable door handles with proximity sensing, and 21-inch alloy wheels. The Plus Pack and Pilot Pack are fitted as standard for the first model year and include a raft of premium, luxury and convenience features like a 25-speaker audio system from Bowers & Wilkins with 3D surround sound and Dolby Atmos capability, soft-closing doors, a head-up display and Pilot Assist. Available to order from the second quarter of 2023, the optional Pilot Pack with LiDAR from Luminar will add an additional control unit from NVIDIA, three cameras, four ultrasonic sensors and cleaning for the front- and rear-view cameras, providing accurate real-time data about the car’s surroundings especially in the long-range field. This enables enhanced 3D scanning of the car’s surroundings in greater detail and helps prepare the car for autonomous driving. The optional Performance Pack sharpens driving dynamics even further and includes the maximum power and torque output (380 kW and 910 Nm), along with performance optimisation for the air suspension, unique 22-inch forged alloy wheels and additional signature ‘Swedish gold’ details. Polestar 3 is the first car out on a new all-electric technology base developed by and shared with Volvo Cars. Production for initial launch markets[3] is planned to begin in Volvo Cars’ facility in Chengdu, China, in an incremental ramp-up phase[3] from mid-2023, with first deliveries expected in the fourth quarter of 2023. Additional manufacturing at Volvo Cars’ Ridgeville, South Carolina facility in the United States, is expected to follow towards the middle of 2024 – from which point supply to North American and other markets is planned to switch from China to the US. Initial deliveries from this factory are expected around the middle of 2024. [1]. Orders commence online from 12 October 2022 in all initial launch markets[3] with full specification available at Polestar.com/polestar-3. At launch, the Polestar 3 Long range Dual motor (360 kW, 840 Nm) is available with an indicative launch price of EUR 89,900. Orders commence online from 12 October 2022 in all initial launch marketswith full specification available at

