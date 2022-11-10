CES 2023 is the Official Debut of the Ram 1500 Revolution BEV

In 2009 Ram Truck was launched as a stand-alone division, focused on the demands of truck buyers and delivering benchmark-quality vehicles. The full lineup of trucks, Ram 1500, 2500/3500 Heavy Duty, 3500/4500/5500 Chassis Cab and ProMaster, the Ram brand has built a portfolio of solutions that work hard while taking care of both commercial and retail customers and their families.
Ram has outperformed the competition in setting benchmarks for:
- 1,075 lb.-ft. of torque with Cummins Turbo Diesel
- Towing capacity of 37,090 lbs. with Ram 3500
- Segment first 1,000 lb.-ft of torque with Cummins Turbo Diesel
- Payload of 7,680 lbs. with Ram 3500
- Most luxurious: Ram Limited with real wood, real leather and 12-inch Uconnect touchscreen
- Best ride and handling with exclusive link coil rear and auto-level air suspensions
- Most interior space with Ram Mega Cab
- The most cargo space available in any traditional full size cargo van
- Most capable full-size off-road pickup – Ram Power Wagon
- Ram 1500 TRX is the quickest, fastest and most powerful mass-produced pickup truck in the world
- Most awarded light-duty truck in America
- Highest owner loyalty of any half-ton pickup
The latest J.D. Power APEAL study which rates the emotional bond between customers and their vehicles, named the 2022 Ram 1500 as the best large light-duty pickup, marking a 3rd straight year Ram 1500 has received the top honor.
This has led Ram to look to bring the most advanced technology packed electric truck to market. This reveal will take place January 5th 2023 in Las Vegas at the CES or Consumer Electronic Show that has become the most influential tech event of the year for BEV reveals.
Ram Revolution BEV Concept is a visionary roadmap and a glimpse into the future, showing how the leading truck brand will once again redefine the pickup truck segment. Ram’s move toward electrification supports the Stellantis Dare Forward 2030 strategic plan to lead the way the world moves by delivering innovative, clean, safe and affordable mobility solutions.
Ram will offer electrified solutions in the majority of its segments by 2025, and all of its segments no later than 2030. Ram electric vehicles, including the Ram 1500 BEV production vehicle that debuts in 2024, will push past the competition as leaders in a combination of areas truck customers care about the most: range, towing, payload and charge time.
