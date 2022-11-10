CES 2023 is the Official Debut of the Ram 1500 Revolution BEV

Back in May, we reported about how The Family Sedan is on the Endangered List. At the time of that article, there were 6 sedans left that didn't have news about being canceled. That number has since dwindled to five as the news of the Nissan Maxima's pending extinction came out over the summer, leaving just the Accord, Camry, Altima, Legacy, and Charger. Today, Honda has refreshed its commitment to staying in the family sedan game with the release of the all-new 2023 Honda Accord. The new Accord is longer and sleeker, with a broad stance that builds on the latest Honda design language. The lineup has been simplified while retaining 6 trim levels that now correlate with the engine selection. Sorry speed fans, the 252 horsepower 2.0T with 9-speed auto is gone. The 11th-Generation Honda Accord will be powered either by a 192 horsepower / 192 lb.-ft 1.5 liter 4-cylinder turbo-charged engine that largely carries over from the previous generation (LX or EX) or a Atkinson cycle 2.0-liter naturally aspirated direct injected 4-cylinder paired with a two-motor hybrid system that produces 204 horsepower and 247 lb.-ft of torque(Sport, EX-L, Sport-L, and Touring). The hybrid system has fractionally less horsepower than the outgoing hybrid, but gains 15lb.-ft of torque. Honda expects 50% of Accord sales to be hybrid models. The 1.5-liter has received refinements with an upgraded direct-injection system, and high-rigidity crankshaft and oil pan to reduce engine noise. The CVT for the 1.5T has been updated to reduce noise and improve performance, including adding a step-shift program to simulate gear changes at full throttle. Honda was unclear about the design of the hybrid transmission. The exterior of the Accord has been simplified with a handsome, upright black-mesh grille. Overall length is up 2.8 inches with contributes to a longer hood and flowing fastback roof line. Full width narrow LED taillights contribute visually to the Accord's wide stance. The inside of the Accord was already the finest in the segment and while the materials have received upgrades, the design is evolutionary rather then revolutionary. A metal mesh dash spans the dash and conceals HVAC vents lending simplicity to the design. The front seats are Honda's new Body Stabilizing design that reduce fatigue on long drives. The awkward push-button transmission controls of the outgoing model have been replaced with a more traditional shift lever that has been angled 5 degrees towards the driver to allow room for larger cup holders to the right. Honda eschews the trend (thankfully) of iPad sized infotainment screens in favor of a relatively short 12.3-inch touch screen on hybrid models and a 7.0-inch unit on 1.5T models that doesn't overpower the dash. Noting the recent backlash against touch-sensitive controls, Honda wisely retains physical volume knobs and HVAC controls. Top of the line Touring models gain Honda's first integration of Google built-in. This includes most popular apps such as Google Assistant, Google Maps, and select others from the Google Play store, with select vehicle functions controllable from the Google Assistant. Touring models also come with Qi wireless charging, a 6-inch heads up display, and a 12-speaker Bose Centerpoint Surround Sound system. Wired Apple CarPlay and Android Auto is standard on LX and EX models, while all Hybrid trims get upgraded to the wireless versions. All versions of the Accord infotainment system can receive over-the-air updates. On the safety front, the Accord's airbags are a new three chamber design meant to cradle the head and reduce neck rotation. Knee and rear-passenger side airbags are now standard. Honda Sensing has also received updates with a new wider angle camera, wider angle radar, and improved ability to recognize objects such as vehicles, pedestrians, white lines, curbs, bicycles, and motorcycles. The 2023 Accord will continue to be built in Marysville, Ohio where more than 12.5 million Accords have been produced since 1982. View full article