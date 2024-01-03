Pricing and Specs are Released for the 2025 RAM 1500

Ram 1500s are getting many changes for the 2025 model year. Pricing for the base model is up by $855 compared to last year. A basic Tradesman with the 3.6-liter V6 starts at $42,270. The bigger news includes a fully loaded-trim level called Tungsten and an optional twin-turbo inline-six engine replacing the V8.

Carried over into the 2025 is Ram's 3.6-liter V6 with a 48-volt eTorque hybrid system. You'll find this in the Tradesman, HFE, Lone Star, and Big Bend trim levels. The new "Hurricane" twin-turbo 3.0-liter inline-six costs an additional $2,695 and comes with 420 horsepower. This engine is standard on the $62,025 Laramie and $66,190 Rebel trim levels. If you opt for a crew-cab configuration and six-foot-four-inch bed, the inline-six is the only option.

In addition to the regular inline-six, there is a high-output version. This produces 540 horsepower and is standard on the $77,150 Limited and $77,645 Longhorn trim levels. The high-output inline-six comes with four-wheel drive, while V6 and normal-output engines come with standard rear-wheel-drive on all but the off-roading Rebel trim level.

At the top of the 2025 Ram 1500's range is the Tungsten. Pricing starts at $89,150 and Tungsten models come with a high-output engine and four-wheel drive. It only comes in crew-cab configuration with a five-foot-seven-inch bed. The Tungsten has an assortment of features including 24-way power front seats with a massage function, power tailgate, upgraded interior materials, and a 23-speak sound system.

Fuel-powered versions of the 2025 Ram 1500 are set to go on sale this quarter. There is no pricing for the Ramcharger, the plug-in hybrid with a combined 663 horsepower. Ram's first EV, the 1500 REV, is set to go on sale by the end of the year. Currently, there is no pricing information for the Ramcharger or REV.