Jump to content
  • Drew Dowdell
    Drew Dowdell

    By Drew Dowdell

    Subaru and Toyota Teaming Up for Next WRX

      ...still several years away...

    Due to some stock dealings recently, Toyota now holds just over 20% of Subaru's stock. As the two companies grow closer together, we can expect more platform and engineering sharing to happen.  Case in point, the next WRX.

    The next WRX is still a few years away, however, Toyota and Subaru are already collaborating together on a shared platform the WRX would use. There is also a rumor that the pair are working on something new called "Super AWD", but it doesn't go into detail as to what the technology would be.  

    There is also the possibility of an AWD compact sports coupe that would have the same performance level as the WRX STI.   The current STI is fading out in Japan where production ends in December with the EJ20 Final Edition.  The WRX STI runs with a turbocharged 2.0-liter 4-cylinder that makes 304 horsepower and 311 lb.-ft of torque. 

    Source: Motor1.com

    Go to articles

    User Feedback

    Recommended Comments

    USA-1

    USA-1 111

    Posted (edited)

    I remember when GM owned 20% of Subaru and sold about 10% to Toyota back in 2005 because they were losing more than gaining from it.

    What's Toyota bringing to the mix the new BMW Z4 platform they use for the Supra? 😂 They obviously want the "AWD Oracle" Subaru to build a platform for them to use.

    Edited by USA-1

    Share this comment

    Link to comment
    Share on other sites
    Drew Dowdell
    7 minutes ago, USA-1 said:

    I remember when GM owned the 20% of Subaru that they sold to Toyota back in 2005 because they were losing more than gaining from it, good call to cut bait.

    What's Toyota bringing to the mix the new BMW Z4 platform they use for the Supra? 😂 They obviously want the "AWD Oracle" Subaru to build a platform for them to use.

    Toyota currently uses at least 3 other manufacturer's platforms:

    Mazda for the Yaris
    Subaru for the 86
    BMW for the Supra

    Must keep the parts departments busy. 

    • Haha 2

    Share this comment

    Link to comment
    Share on other sites
    dfelt

    So we get a spicy looking WRX with lack luster Camry performance. Sounds like a Snooze Fest. 😛 

    Share this comment

    Link to comment
    Share on other sites


    Join the conversation

    You can post now and register later. If you have an account, sign in now to post with your account.
    Note: Your post will require moderator approval before it will be visible.

    Guest
    Add a comment...

    ×   Pasted as rich text.   Paste as plain text instead

      Only 75 emoji are allowed.

    ×   Your link has been automatically embedded.   Display as a link instead

    ×   Your previous content has been restored.   Clear editor

    ×   You cannot paste images directly. Upload or insert images from URL.

    ×



About us

CheersandGears.com - Founded 2001

We ♥ Cars

Get in touch

Follow us

Recent tweets

facebook

Support and Policies

Support

Meet the Staff

Advertising

Terms of Service

Privacy Policy

User Submitted Content

×
×
  • Create New...