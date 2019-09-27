Jump to content
    Toyota to Take Bigger Interest in Subaru

    Toyota is in plans to purchase additional shares of Subaru to raise its stake to over 20% from around 17% today. Subaru in kind will also invest back in Toyota via a similar stock purchase of Toyota. If the deal is approved by Toyota's board, it is a step towards making Subaru a whole owned subsidiary that would create a 'Mega Toyota'.  Toyota recently announced a similar purchase of Suzuki shares to form a new alliance for the Indian market. 

    Toyota and Subaru have worked together before on projects such as the Subaru BRZ / Toyota 86 and Subaru for a time built Toyota Camrys at its plant in Indiana.

    Toyota sees Subaru as being strong in sport utility vehicles and in all-wheel drive technology. Toyota and Subaru have also announced plans to jointly build a platform for an electric SUV.

    Source: AutoBlog/Reuters

    User Feedback

    Recommended Comments

    dfelt

    Consolidation is what the auto company needs and this appears to me to be a first step in that direction.

    I wonder how it would be viewed here in America, I am sure there are those that would be yelling the Anti-trust crusade against this.

    Drew Dowdell
    6 minutes ago, dfelt said:

    Consolidation is what the auto company needs and this appears to me to be a first step in that direction.

    I wonder how it would be viewed here in America, I am sure there are those that would be yelling the Anti-trust crusade against this.

    You can't have anti-trust when you have this many companies competing. 

    Toyota, Honda, Nissan, Kia, Hyundai, (yes, they're separate), Daimler, BMW, JLR, VW, Mazda, FCA, Mitsubishi, Tesla, Volvo

    dfelt
    1 hour ago, Drew Dowdell said:

    You can't have anti-trust when you have this many companies competing. 

    Toyota, Honda, Nissan, Kia, Hyundai, (yes, they're separate), Daimler, BMW, JLR, VW, Mazda, FCA, Mitsubishi, Tesla, Volvo

    True, I was just thinking of the groups that seem to think everything is anti-trust and sue over every possible merger.

    smk4565

    Toyota should just buy 100% of Subaru, FCA, Mazda and Nissan, kill half the brands and consolidate all that and get it over with.

