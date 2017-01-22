  • Sign in to follow this  
    Tesla Sues Ex-Autopilot Director Over Stealing Secrets

    By William Maley

      • Tesla sues their former director of the Autopilot program for taking information about the system

    There is no love lost between Tesla Motors and the former director of Autopilot. Bloomberg reports that the Silicon Valley automaker has sued Sterling Anderson over allegations of stealing confidential information about Autopilot and trying to recruit Tesla employees to his new venture.

    In the court filing, Tesla says Anderson began work on an autonomous-car venture, Aurora Innovation LLC back in summer when he was head of the Autopilot project. As the director of Autopilot, Anderson would have access to Tesla's semi-autonomous tech. He would leave Tesla in December. Anderson has been collaborating with the former head of Google’s self-driving car project, Chris Urmson.

    Tesla is seeking a court order barring Anderson from "any use of Tesla’s proprietary information related to autonomous driving." Tesla is also seeking an order banning Anderson and Aurora Innovation from recruiting Tesla employees and contractors for a year after Anderson’s termination date.

    “Tesla’s meritless lawsuit reveals both a startling paranoia and an unhealthy fear of competition. This abuse of the legal system is a malicious attempt to stifle a competitor and destroy personal reputations. Aurora looks forward to disproving these false allegations in court and to building a successful self-driving business,” Aurora Innovation LLC said in a statement yesterday.

    Source: Bloomberg

    dfelt

    Every company now seems to do this as no one wants to have anyone else take their potential money.

    ccap41
    24 minutes ago, dfelt said:

    It's illegal to take information you learned and acquired through one company to use at another.

    Drew Dowdell
    3 hours ago, ccap41 said:

    As a blanket statement like that, no it's not.  

    However, lots of tech companies have a non-compete clause, they're probably going after him with this. He probably signed something.

