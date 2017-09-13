Sporty Line of Hybrids is Coming Says Toyota Europe Boss

Toyota's European division wants to show there is another side to hybrid vehicles than fuel economy. Speaking with Automotive News Europe, Toyota Europe boss Johan van Zyl says they are planning to launch a lineup of hybrid vehicles that will boast more performance and be fun to drive.

“One will provide the traditional benefits of efficiency and fuel economy, like in the current offer. The second will build on this, adding more power and a more dynamic driving character,” said van Zyl.

Toyota previewed this with the C-HR Hy-Power concept this week at the Frankfurt Motor Show. The concept features a gloss black finish on various trim pieces, ‘Burning Orange’ finish on the front pillars, and the interior finished in black and orange. Oddly, Toyota doesn't provide any figures on the “higher powered” hybrid powertrain used in this concept.

More details on the high-performance hybrids will be revealed 'early next-year' van Zyl explained.

Hybrids currently make up 40 percent of Toyota's sales in Europe, with Western Europe being close to 50 percent.

Source: Automotive News Europe (Subscription Required)