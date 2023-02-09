Toyota Grand Highlander, Adult-Sized Three Row Family SUV

Toyota believes there is a need in the market for a mid-size SUV that prioritizes interior comfort for all-three rows and their answer is the Grand Highlander.

Lisa Materazzo, group VP of Toyota Marketing made this statement: “This 3-row model takes the Highlander legacy to an entirely new space while also keeping on our promise to deliver on electrification. Highlander was the first model in its segment to offer a hybrid powertrain back in 2006 and Grand Highlander further expands on our electrification leadership.”

Toyota is clearly standardizing their auto lineup with a standardized powertrain lineup as used in their Crown family and now will be used across the SUV family. The Grand Highlander will have an entry-level, efficiency level and performance level choices all packaged into one package. This trio package will be available in three powertrains, across three grades of Grand Highlander.

Grand Highlander powertrains:

Grand Highlander XLE powertrain - 2.4L Turbo Gas Engine

Grand Highlander Limited Hybrid - 2.5L Gas Engine Hybrid system

Grand Highlander Platinum Hybrid Max - 2.5L Turbo Gas Engine Hybrid system 0-60 mph time of 6.3 seconds Towing capacity of 5,000 lbs



All three powertrain options come with the following default Drive modes of Sport, Eco, and Normal. Multi-Terrain Select will offer three modes of Mud & Sand, Rock & Dirt and Snow are offered on the gas AWD and Hybrid Max powertrains.

The Grand Highlander is built on the TNGA-K platform that allows the ability to have with passengers, seven carryon suitcases behind the 3rd row and yet when the seats are down a total of 98 cubic feet of cargo space.

The interior comfort and access to ports is the big news here according to Toyota as they say this will accommodate three-rows of adults.

As one will notice here, the interior is Toyota traditional black with a copper accent that is also found across the Crown family of products. The Grand Highlander has a standard 12.3-inch screen while big for Toyota, competition has options that are even bigger but without all the physical controls that Toyota has clearly chosen to keep. Toyota has stated there are 13 cupholders and 7 USB-C charge points with an OTA enabled system on the auto.

Toyota has also in the back cargo area behind the 3rd bench seat row included 110 outlet.

Toyota has stated that the standard center console can fit a tablet, features wireless charging in addition to the USB-C ports and cup holders. This center console is a very versatile system for both the driver and front passenger.

Available conveniences depending on the model is heated steering wheel, power folding mirrors, heated and ventilated seats front and second row, 1,500-Watt power outlets and hands-free power back door.

Here is a complete list as of this global product release of the trim's levels:

XLE Grade

Exterior: 18″ Alloy Wheels Black Painted Grille Roof Rails Heated Outer Mirrors

Interior: Softex®-trimmed Seating 10-way Power Driver & 8-way Power Passenger Seats 7-Passenger Capacity w/ 2nd Row Captain's Chairs or 8-Passenger Bench Heated Front Seats 2nd Row Sunshades

Multimedia/Technology: Digital Key (requires active Remote Connect trial or subscription) 12.3” Touchscreen 7” MID 6 Power USB / 1 Media USB Wireless Charger

Safety & Convenience TSS 3.0 Blind Spot Monitor with Rear Cross Traffic Alert 5 Door Smart Key Power Liftgate Garage Door Opener Auto-dimming Mirror



Limited Grade

Exterior: 20″ Alloy Wheels LED DRL Power Fold Outer Mirrors LED Fog Lamps

Interior: Leather Seating Heated & Ventilated Front Seats Heated 2nd Row Seats Memory Seat function for 1 st row Heated Steering Wheel Power outlet (100W Gas) (1500W HV/Hybrid MAX) Ambient Lighting Removable 2 nd row center console storage

Multimedia/Technology: 12.3″ Premium Multimedia w/ 11 Speaker JBL Audio 12.3″ Full Digital MID

Safety & Convenience Parking Sensors w/ Automatic Braking Rain Sensing Wipers Kick Power Liftgate Puddle Lamps



Platinum Grade

Exterior: 20″ Clad Alloy Wheels

Interior: Heated & Ventilated 2nd Row Seats Panoramic Moonroof Paddle shifters (AWD Gas and Hybrid MAX) Dial Multi-Terrain Select (AWD Gas and Hybrid MAX)

Safety & Convenience Head Up Display Puddle Lamps Panoramic View Monitor Digital Rearview Mirror Traffic Jam Assist (requires active Drive Connect trial or subscription) Front Cross Traffic Alert



Inside, Grand Highlander’s spacious interior offers a variety of options based on customer needs. The XLE and Limited grade options include a bench seat and Panoramic Moonroof – while the Limited grade adds the option of a Panoramic View Monitor.

For interior color options, the 2024 Grand Highlander is offered in:

XLE Gas and Hybrid: Softex®-trim in Light Gray or Black

Limited Gas and Hybrid: Leather-trim in Light Gray or Black

Platinum Gas: Leather-trim in Portobello, Light Gray or Black

Limited Hybrid Max: Ultrasuede®- and leather-trim in Light Gray or Black

Platinum Hybrid MAX in Ultrasuede®- and leather-trim in Portobello, Light Gray or Black

Safety

The 2024 Grand Highlander will come standard with the latest Toyota Safety Sense generation, TSS 3.0. This suite of safety features includes:

Pre-Collision System with Pedestrian Detection

Lane Departure Alert with Steering Assist

Full-Speed Range Dynamic Radar Cruise Control

Lane Tracing Assist

Road Sign Assist

Automatic High Beams

Proactive Driving Assist

Proactive Driving Assist is new to the Toyota Safety Sense package. When system operating conditions are met, using the vehicle’s camera and radar, this system provides gentle braking into curves or gentle braking and/or steering to help support driving tasks such as distance control between a preceding vehicle, pedestrian or bicyclist. Proactive Driving Assist is not a substitute for the Pre-Collision System and operates in different circumstances.

The Toyota Safety Sense features has been enhanced for TSS 3.0:

The Pre-Collision System with Pedestrian Detection has enhanced detection capabilities thanks to new system sensors. It receives enhanced intersection support with improved detection capability in certain circumstances. It also adds the capability to detect a motorcyclist, in addition to a bicyclist and pedestrian.

Lane Departure Alert with Steering Assist has enhanced lane recognition that includes detection of certain 3D objects, like guardrails, that may be used to help define the lane.

Full-Speed Range Dynamic Radar Cruise Control adds a fourth following distance setting, from the previously available three. Enhanced vehicle detection allows for the ability to detect more than one preceding vehicle, as well as vehicles in adjacent lanes. This helps the system to provide smoother, more natural speed adjustments, especially when the driver changes lanes.

Like Lane Departure Alert, lane recognition is enhanced for Lane Tracing Assist. This system now also helps provide more space between vehicles being passed in adjacent lanes. It works by offsetting the vehicles’ driving path with minor steering adjustments while keeping the vehicle within its lane.

An Emergency Driving Stop System has been added to Lane Tracing Assist. It’s designed to monitor the driver’s inputs, such as steering operation, to determine if they’re inattentive or non-responsive, such as during a medical emergency. This feature can bring the vehicle to a stop if the driver doesn’t respond to alerts to take control.

Road Sign Assist gets expanded sign detection capabilities that now include certain intersection signs and warning signs, like pedestrian crossings.

Welcome to the 2024 Toyota Grand Highlander, available early 2023 at a Toyota Dealership near you.