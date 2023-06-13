Jump to content
  David

    By David

    David

    By David

    Toyota New Technology to Revolutionize the Future of Autos

      Toyota held a technical briefing session under the theme of "Let's Change the Future of Cars", is it too little too late for Toyota coming to the EV party?

    Toyota, June 13th 2023 held a technical briefing session that is supposed to support Toyota Motor Company transforming into a mobility company. 

    CTO Hikoki Nakajima was the first to present to the industry and news about how Toyota will be changing to a mobility company through embracing a wide range of technology.

    The following is what will make Toyota Motor Company, become Toyota Mobility Company.

    • All Solid-State batteries for all EV products coming between 2026 and 2030
    • Aerodynamic technology based on rocket hypersonic technology.
    • Use of Giga-casting in all Toyota products
    • Use of Small eAxle motors
    • True EV platform that supports multi-pathways for various global market needs from subcompact cars to full size trucks and SUVs.
    • Water electrolyzer systems
    • Next generation voice recognition
    • Manual BEVs
    • On-demand self-modified autos for various driving tastes
    • Standard steer-by-wire
    • Highly Efficient Transportation Operation Support System for fleets
    • e-Palette, self-driving autonomous systems for mass transit
    • e-Palette, freight movement system
    • One-touch wheelchair fixation devices for auto driving
    • JUU (Electronic Wheelchairs

    Toyota is a multi-faceted company that has always built more than just auto's and with this presentation they have re-enforced that they will continue to be focused on everyone from those in wheelchairs to the most able-bodied human.

    20230613_01_20_s.jpg

    Toyota seems to have looked at the GM portfolio in that their e-Palette mass transit system resembles the GM Cruise self driving system, but currently the Toyota e-Palette requires a human driver.

    Cruise

    cruise-automation-origin-2020-mockup.jpg

    e-Palette

    20230613_01_17_s.jpg

    Toyota was more than happy to show off their e-Axel motors next to current generation electric motors.

    20230613_01_08_s.jpg

    This was followed by their Giga-casting examples of how things will get simplified and better quality in building autos.

    20230613_01_07_s.jpg

    Here Toyota also took time to introduce others that have critical roles in the future of Toyota Mobility such as Takero Kato, newly appointed president of the BEV factory. Toyota released a whole slew of videos from various leaders talking about the wide range of areas in the company and the future.

     

     

     

    Toyota reinforced the Toyota mobility concept three approaches that were presented in April 2023 at an executive and investor briefing. Toyota Mobility believes that the key to the future is electrification, intelligence and diversification.

    Toyota believes that their Solid-State batteries will allow them to have some EVs that can travel 900 miles on a single charge with this tech going into select EVs by 2027 or 2028. They also reinforced that a full EV lineup will be launched in 2026 with BEV production from the BEV factory in Japan to produce 1.7 million EVs a year out of a global production of 3.5 million EVs they expect to produce and sell in 2030.

    Toyota also stated that energy-dense batteries will go into EVs in 2026 that will have a 1,000km on a single charge, fully charge in 20 minutes or less and cost 20% less than todays batteries found in the bZ4X.

    Toyota also stated that they would offer LFP or low-cost lithium-ion phosphate batteries in EVs starting around 2026 or 2027 that would have a 20% increase in range over current bZ4X battery packs and be 40% less expensive.

    Toyota released the following briefs:

    This brings up the question that many will ask, is Toyota playing catch up to VW, Audi, Porsche, Ford and GM?

    Toyota does have a deep bank account to handle dwindling sales as consumers move over to EVs as Toyota now sees what they thought was the future of consumer autos in Hydrogen now go to Commercial use and the future of consumer autos is EVs.

    What do you think about Toyota Mobility?

    Toyota Unveils New Technology That Will Change the Future of Cars | Corporate | Global Newsroom | Toyota Motor Corporation Official Global Website

    Clearly Toyota is playing catch up to everyone else, but can they truly make a difference and catch up to where Tesla, GM and Ford are in regard to battery production, EV productions in the U.S. if they want to capture IRA incentives?

    The new much younger CEO is making the changes that should see Toyota survive, but at what size and what cost? The boomer leadership of Toyota motor corp clearly missed out on this global change.

    Sound off on your thoughts about Toyota's plan.

    smk4565

    This sounds like a lot of blue sky concept, they don't any have any of this stuff built, or even a prototype, let alone explained how they would scale this out.  I can believe 3.5 million BEV's in 2030, but that could also be 50-60% of Toyota's total sales volume and Toyota would thus be a smaller company than they are now.  They might be selling 7 million cars a year in 2030 vs the 10 million a year they used to sell.

    The 900 mile battery also shows how clueless they are.  Who needs a 900 mile battery?  And they don't tell us what vehicle that would even go in.  Sure put a 300 kWh batter that costs $45,000 into a car and your et 900 miles, but how is that sellable to consumers when the 900 mile EV Corolla is a $95,000 car?

    What they should be focusing on is a solid state battery 300 mile range Camry that is $25,000.  They talk about 40% battery cost reduction and 20% range increase in a bZ4x by 2027, but that would just make the bZ4X comparable to that is on the market today.  The bz4x is more expensive than a Tesla Model Y, with less range and is slower.

    Toyota has deep pockets, but they better empty them out if they don't want to shrink to 2/3 or half their size in 10 years.

    David
    2 hours ago, smk4565 said:

    This sounds like a lot of blue sky concept, they don't any have any of this stuff built, or even a prototype, let alone explained how they would scale this out.  I can believe 3.5 million BEV's in 2030, but that could also be 50-60% of Toyota's total sales volume and Toyota would thus be a smaller company than they are now.  They might be selling 7 million cars a year in 2030 vs the 10 million a year they used to sell.

    The 900 mile battery also shows how clueless they are.  Who needs a 900 mile battery?  And they don't tell us what vehicle that would even go in.  Sure put a 300 kWh batter that costs $45,000 into a car and your et 900 miles, but how is that sellable to consumers when the 900 mile EV Corolla is a $95,000 car?

    What they should be focusing on is a solid state battery 300 mile range Camry that is $25,000.  They talk about 40% battery cost reduction and 20% range increase in a bZ4x by 2027, but that would just make the bZ4X comparable to that is on the market today.  The bz4x is more expensive than a Tesla Model Y, with less range and is slower.

    Toyota has deep pockets, but they better empty them out if they don't want to shrink to 2/3 or half their size in 10 years.

    Toyota failed to realize GM's Hydrogen auto test when they had Hydrogen SUVs in NY, DC and LA. People were not comfortable with the fueling and the cost of all the precious metals made a mediocre SUV in mid-size format a $100,000 auto. GM is on record saying that Hydrogen would never work for the entry level to average auto consumer.

    Toyota failed to understand this even when Honda did a second test in partnership with GM and it showed Hydrogen was not financially viable for consumer auto's. It was a Commercial niche product. 

    Yet Toyota still went down the Hydrogen route and even today after racing a Hydrogen Corolla that just did OK, they have in this plan the belief that they can garner a majority share of the auto market with Hydrogen auto's. They even have a President of their upcoming Hydrogen plant.

    Toyota is in a bad place due to culture of never saying no and loosing face if something does not work out.

    I would agree with you that based on Toyota's plan on future stuff that is all Conceptual ideas that they could end up shrinking in size by 2030 if younger people do not ignore the board and old ways of thinking and change fast.

    David

    @smk4565 Found this story today and it seems many big institutions that are heavily invested in Toyota Stock are ready to vote at the June 23rd investors meeting to oust many of the existing Boomer Board members and bring in a young board that will embrace the changes needed to move forward with EVs, stop wasted R&D on Hydrogen, etc.

    Toyota Shareholder Revolt - CleanTechnica

    Interesting excerpts from the information:

     “Toyota’s own shareholders share our concerns that the carmaker is blocking progress on electric vehicles through its fossil fuel lobbying, despite clear demand from consumers for cleaner, more affordable electric vehicle options both at home and abroad,” 

    “Automakers without a robust EV strategy are automakers in trouble” and that “Until Toyota stops fighting the electric vehicle future and commits to a 100% zero-emission vehicle line-up, shareholders should remain skeptical and continue to push for accountability.”

    Due to the extensive lobbying by Toyota to stop or regress EV legislation, it has brought investors from around the world going to the investors meeting with plans to evict many if not all of the Board members including the shareholders are planning to vote to remove long-time leader Akio Toyoda from the board over the automaker’s EV stance. Toyoda, grandson of the company’s founder, has recently stepped down as CEO but still holds a place on the board of directors. The next annual shareholder meeting will take place on June 23.

    OUCH, this does not bode well for Toyota.

    China, the world’s largest car market (and the world’s largest producer of electric vehicles) is going BEV fast. Toyota cannot compete in a market which is offering quality electric cars at a reasonable price if the majority of its production is ICE vehicles. Recent stats from China show that no Toyota models make the top ten in the electric market. What will happen next year when stricter emission standards are introduced on fossil fueled cars? The Chinese government is demanding a reduction of between a third and a half of carbon monoxide, nitrogen oxide, particulates, and other pollutants. Currently, Toyota sells about 2 million cars a year in China (25% of its global production and sales). Without a credible EV, built in sufficient quantities, these sales numbers are a severe risk. No wonder shareholders are revolting.

    David

    OUCH again as I find numerous news stories all stating the same thing.

    Toyota plans big electric vehicle push in China | Financial Times (ft.com)

    In recent months, Japanese carmakers have posted the sharpest sales decline in China among foreign brands owing to the slow rollout of battery-powered vehicles. Toyota’s own 2022 vehicle sales in China, where it has roughly a 9 per cent market share, fell for the first time in a decade.

    Japanese Automakers Face Major Sales Crisis In China As Local EVs Dominate Market | Carscoops

    Industry data has revealed that total sales of Japanese auto brands in China fell 32% year-on-year in the first quarter of 2023. Japanese firms now account for 18% of China’s new vehicle sales, down from the 20% share of 2022, the 22% share of 2021, and the 24% share of the market that they had in 2020.

    Mitsubishi recently announced that it has suspended production of the Outlander in China for three months and is taking a one-time hit of $78 million for its slow sales in the country. Additionally, Nissan posted a 45.8% drop in Chinese sales in the first quarter of 2023 while those from Honda fell by 38.2% and those at Mazda plummeted by 66.5%. Toyota and Lexus posted a sales decline of 14.5%.

    Japanese auto companies ignoring the EV trend will pay with reduced market shares for sure.

    smk4565
    24 minutes ago, David said:

    OUCH again as I find numerous news stories all stating the same thing.

    Toyota plans big electric vehicle push in China | Financial Times (ft.com)

    In recent months, Japanese carmakers have posted the sharpest sales decline in China among foreign brands owing to the slow rollout of battery-powered vehicles. Toyota’s own 2022 vehicle sales in China, where it has roughly a 9 per cent market share, fell for the first time in a decade.

    Japanese Automakers Face Major Sales Crisis In China As Local EVs Dominate Market | Carscoops

    Industry data has revealed that total sales of Japanese auto brands in China fell 32% year-on-year in the first quarter of 2023. Japanese firms now account for 18% of China’s new vehicle sales, down from the 20% share of 2022, the 22% share of 2021, and the 24% share of the market that they had in 2020.

    Mitsubishi recently announced that it has suspended production of the Outlander in China for three months and is taking a one-time hit of $78 million for its slow sales in the country. Additionally, Nissan posted a 45.8% drop in Chinese sales in the first quarter of 2023 while those from Honda fell by 38.2% and those at Mazda plummeted by 66.5%. Toyota and Lexus posted a sales decline of 14.5%.

    Japanese auto companies ignoring the EV trend will pay with reduced market shares for sure.

    Japanese brands are getting hammered in China.  That is also a trend that won't stop as China might be all EV by 2030 and there are 100 car makers making TVs in China right now.  So if Toyota and the others lose volume in China, they have to look to the US or Europe and Tesla and BYD are on the attack in Europe.  

    If I were Toyota management, I wouldn't be worried about a 900 mile EV, I would be worried about how do I get the BZ4X price down to $30,000.

  • Latest News

    Ultium Chevrolet Bolt, Replacement for the BOLT/BOLT EUV?

    Mary Barra has sat down with Marketplace multiple times already during the Month of June 2023 and to clarify, she has stated to get humanity to all electric all the time is to skip Hybrids. Better for the planet, better for the consumers. GM CEO on reaching EV goal and charging stations - Marketplace The goal here is to be gasoline and diesel free by 2035 with the current plan to be producing 1 million EVs by 2025. This brings us to the whole point of this story on an Ultium

    General Motors

    Is Hyundai starting the next Pony Car war?

    Ju-yung Chung founding Chairman of Hyundai wanted to help rebuild Korea after the Korean War and improve the lives of the people. He introduced at the 1974 Turin Motor Show the Pony Coupe Concept. To quote Hyundai:  "The two-door sports car’s exterior featured a sleek roofline, pure surfaces, dynamic proportion profiles and a unique shape for the B pillar, which elevated its daring spirit. The interior showcased an iconic sensibility with the Giugiaro monocoque design and driver-

    Hyundai

    Fisker Ocean Extreme Receives 360-mile EPA Range, Starts Deliveries This Month

    Fisker has announced that the Ocean Extreme has achieved an EPA rating of 360 miles, longer range than any SUV under $200k currently sold.  The Extreme is the top range of the Ocean lineup, with Ultra and Sport offering 340 miles and 250 miles of range, respectively.  There is also the Fisker Ocean One, a special edition of the Extreme, but unless you already hold a reservation for one, you're not able to buy it. The Ocean Extreme prices out at $68,999 base and features dual-motor AWD, boos

    Fisker


