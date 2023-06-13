Toyota New Technology to Revolutionize the Future of Autos

Toyota, June 13th 2023 held a technical briefing session that is supposed to support Toyota Motor Company transforming into a mobility company.

CTO Hikoki Nakajima was the first to present to the industry and news about how Toyota will be changing to a mobility company through embracing a wide range of technology.

The following is what will make Toyota Motor Company, become Toyota Mobility Company.

All Solid-State batteries for all EV products coming between 2026 and 2030

Aerodynamic technology based on rocket hypersonic technology.

Use of Giga-casting in all Toyota products

Use of Small eAxle motors

True EV platform that supports multi-pathways for various global market needs from subcompact cars to full size trucks and SUVs.

Water electrolyzer systems

Next generation voice recognition

Manual BEVs

On-demand self-modified autos for various driving tastes

Standard steer-by-wire

Highly Efficient Transportation Operation Support System for fleets

e-Palette, self-driving autonomous systems for mass transit

e-Palette, freight movement system

One-touch wheelchair fixation devices for auto driving

JUU (Electronic Wheelchairs

Toyota is a multi-faceted company that has always built more than just auto's and with this presentation they have re-enforced that they will continue to be focused on everyone from those in wheelchairs to the most able-bodied human.

Toyota seems to have looked at the GM portfolio in that their e-Palette mass transit system resembles the GM Cruise self driving system, but currently the Toyota e-Palette requires a human driver.

Toyota was more than happy to show off their e-Axel motors next to current generation electric motors.

This was followed by their Giga-casting examples of how things will get simplified and better quality in building autos.

Here Toyota also took time to introduce others that have critical roles in the future of Toyota Mobility such as Takero Kato, newly appointed president of the BEV factory. Toyota released a whole slew of videos from various leaders talking about the wide range of areas in the company and the future.

Toyota reinforced the Toyota mobility concept three approaches that were presented in April 2023 at an executive and investor briefing. Toyota Mobility believes that the key to the future is electrification, intelligence and diversification.

Toyota believes that their Solid-State batteries will allow them to have some EVs that can travel 900 miles on a single charge with this tech going into select EVs by 2027 or 2028. They also reinforced that a full EV lineup will be launched in 2026 with BEV production from the BEV factory in Japan to produce 1.7 million EVs a year out of a global production of 3.5 million EVs they expect to produce and sell in 2030.

Toyota also stated that energy-dense batteries will go into EVs in 2026 that will have a 1,000km on a single charge, fully charge in 20 minutes or less and cost 20% less than todays batteries found in the bZ4X.

Toyota also stated that they would offer LFP or low-cost lithium-ion phosphate batteries in EVs starting around 2026 or 2027 that would have a 20% increase in range over current bZ4X battery packs and be 40% less expensive.

Toyota released the following briefs:

This brings up the question that many will ask, is Toyota playing catch up to VW, Audi, Porsche, Ford and GM?

Toyota does have a deep bank account to handle dwindling sales as consumers move over to EVs as Toyota now sees what they thought was the future of consumer autos in Hydrogen now go to Commercial use and the future of consumer autos is EVs.

What do you think about Toyota Mobility?

Clearly Toyota is playing catch up to everyone else, but can they truly make a difference and catch up to where Tesla, GM and Ford are in regard to battery production, EV productions in the U.S. if they want to capture IRA incentives?

The new much younger CEO is making the changes that should see Toyota survive, but at what size and what cost? The boomer leadership of Toyota motor corp clearly missed out on this global change.

Sound off on your thoughts about Toyota's plan.