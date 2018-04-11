Jump to content

    By William Maley

    Next Jetta GLI To Get Some GTI Infusion

      This could include the turbo 2.0L found in the GTI

    We know that Volkswagen is planning a high-performance GLI variant of the new Jetta that is expected in the near future. Thanks to Autoblog, we have gotten some interesting information about what we should expect.

    Speaking to a Volkswagen representative, Autoblog learned that the new GLI will feature a turbocharged 2.0L four-cylinder. It is expected to be the same engine found in the GTI which produces 220 horsepower and 258 pound-feet of torque. There will be a choice of either a six-speed manual and a seven-speed dual-clutch. The representative also said the GLI would swap the torsion-beam rear suspension found on the standard Jetta for a multi-link independent setup.

    Expect to see the Jetta GLI make its debut during the next auto show season, possibly at LA or Chicago.

    Source: Autoblog


