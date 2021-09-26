2030 Volvo Aims to be Leather-free Starting with the Electric C40 SUV.

Volvo has stated that two-thirds of consumers now consider a brand's environmental policies as a critical factor when purchasing luxury products according to a recent study (Source: Vogue Business Index, Winter 2020). This same percentage of buyers has indicated that they would like to see carbon labelling on products as a way to provide greater transparency of the companies impact on products and materials (Source: The Carbon Trust, 2020 YouGov Survey)

This means that a company needs to take into account actively sourcing high-quality, sustainable and responsibly-sourced materials as they strive to build luxury products. This coincides with Volvo launch of the C40 Recharge as the first luxury model fully devoid of Leather.

The conclusions and insights in these reports will help shape Volvo electric Auto's portfolio as they launch model after model moving to a pure electric portfolio by 2030. To quote Robin Page, head of design at Volvo, "We have a vision of where we need to go in the future, with the first step to ensure we harness sustainable, natural and recycled materials."

By 2025, Volvo is aiming for 25% of materials in New Volvo auto's to consist of recycled and bio-based content, as part of its ambition to be a fully circular business by 2040. This means that materials whether it be from auto's or other products re-enter the circular economy and become part of new products or go back into the earth where they can be used be it composting, etc.

Now one would say that Leather is natural and so why not have leather in their auto. To quote their press release:

The company’s move towards leather-free interiors is also driven by a concern about the negative environmental impacts of cattle farming, including deforestation. Livestock is estimated to be responsible for around 14% of global greenhouse gas emissions from human activity, with the majority coming from cattle farming.

Instead of leather interior options, Volvo Cars will offer its customers alternatives such as high-quality sustainable materials made from bio-based and recycled sources.

Further in giving customers who care about animal welfare and recycling, Volvo had this to say in their press release:

For example, Nordico, a new interior material created by Volvo Cars will consist of textiles made from recycled material such as PET bottles, bio-attributed material from sustainable forests in Sweden and Finland, and corks recycled from the wine industry – setting a new standard for premium interior design. This material will make its debut in the next generation of Volvo models.

Volvo Cars will also continue to offer wool blend options from suppliers that are certified to source responsibly, as the company looks to ensure full traceability and animal welfare in its wool supply chain.

For those that wonder how this is being driven, you can read the report Volvo is using in this focus change: For the full version of The rise of conscious design: a report about tomorrow’s materials, click HERE.

Volvo believes this move to go leather-free as a step in the right direction in taking a strong and ethical position to do what it can to help stop animal harm which comes from reducing the demand for materials that contain animal products.

You decide for yourself, is this interior of the C40 a luxury interior?

Volvo wants to invite you to join them in helping the world be a SUSTAINABLE world where Sustainability is a requirement rather than an option.

The C40 will start in the US well equipped at $58,750 before tax credits. These BEVs will come with 250 kWh of complimentary high speed charging at Electrify America's network and a 4yr or 40,000 mile warranty.

To quote their press release:

The New C40 Recharge will be available in the Ultimate specification level and includes every available feature such as Android Operating System with Google imbedded, oversized fixed Panoramic Moonroof, Pixel LED lighting, Pilot Assist, Harman Kardon Premium Sound, 360° Surround View Camera and Unique 20” wheels. Customers can choose the Fjord Blue Carpet for no additional charge and it may be combined with 4 of the 7 exterior paint colors.

2022 C40 SUV by VOLVO

Welcome to the 21st Century of Sustainability!

