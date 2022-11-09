Volvo EX90 Rolls Into View

After a long run of teaser images, Volvo revealed their new EX90 7-seat, all-electric SUV in Stockholm, Sweden today. This is the first in Volvo's goal of releasing one new fully electric car each year. By 2030, Volvo aims to sell only fully electric cars and be climate-neutral by 2040. That climate neutral pledge starts with the EX90 and its factories in the Charleston, South Carolina and China. Both production facilities are slated to be climate-neutral.

Initially offered as with a twin-motor all-wheel drive and a 111kWh battery, the EX90 can produce up to 496 horsepower and 671 lb.-ft of torque in the performance edition. A milder version offered with 408 horsepower will have a range of 300 miles to a charge. On a fast charger, the EX90 can charge from 10% to 80% in about 30 minutes. The Volvo EX90 supports Plug-and-Charge technology with compatible public charging stations, eliminating the need to activate the charging station with an account.

All Volvo EX90s have the hardware needed to enable bi-directional charging to power your home, other electronic devices, or even charge another Volvo car. Volvo plans on enabling this technology in the future in select markets. This ability combined with a smart charging app allows EX90 owners to schedule charging at the most sustainable times, and once bi-directional charging is enabled, even use the vehicle's battery as a home power source during peak hours or sell that energy back to the grid.

The sustainability of the EX90 continues beyond the powertrain. Approximately 15 percent of the steel, 25 percent of the aluminum, and 15 percent of the total plastic (105 lbs) is from recycled materials.

Powerful Technology Inside

The EX90's processing systems are powered by NVIDIA Drive AI platforms and Qualcomm Snapdragon processors. The Snapdragon platform uses the Unreal Engine to provide fast and high-qualify graphics on the in-car screens. The 14.5-inch center infotainment screen links you to information via a 5G connection and built-in Google and many of the most popular apps from the Google Play store while also offering wireless Apple CarPlay. An available Bowers & Wilkins audio system is the first to offer Dolby Atmos in a Volvo and includes headrest speakers for immersive sound.

Phone-key technology is standard on the EX90. Your smartphone serves as your key and automatically unlocks the car and starts your personalized welcome sequence as you approach. Once inside, your personal profile will be loaded.

Volvo = Safety

Volvo has been associated with safety for decades and the EX90 aims to raise that expectation further. With its powerful computing systems, it is designed to learn about you and the world around you. New state-of-the-art cameras, radar, and lidar work in conjunction with over the air updates and data. These systems have the ability to see small objects on the road hundreds of yards ahead while inside the EX90 can monitor concentration, distraction, or fatigue and alert you with gentle nudge. If the worst happens and you are unable to respond, the EX90 will bring itself safely to a stop. And while not yet available, the EX90 is hardware ready for semi-autonomous driving in the future.

The EX90 is expected to be available well-equipped for under $80,000 and Volvo is accepting pre-orders for the 2024 EX90 starting today for delivery in early 2024. All US market EX90s will be built in Volvo's South Carolina assembly plant.