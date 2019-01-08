Jump to content
  • Drew Dowdell
    Drew Dowdell

    By Drew Dowdell

    CES 2019: Honda introduces Honda Dream Drive Infotainment System

      The next generation infotainment system integrates driver and passenger systems into one.

    At the Consumer Electronics Show in Las Vegas NV, Honda is demonstrating a prototype of their new Honda Dream Drive infotainment system. The new system integrates both driver and passenger infotainment.

    For the driver, Honda Dream Drive offers an expansion of Honda's existing in-vehicle payment system.  It allows drivers to pay for fuel, movie tickets, food pickup or delivery, and parking. Additionally, the system can make restaurant reservations and share the vehicle location with family and friends. Originally exclusively through Visa, the payment system now include Mastercard and Paypal. 

    For passengers, Honda Dream Drive offers games, watch movies, listen to music, use travel apps, and explore points of interest along the route, all from the passengers' mobile device. 

    As this is a demonstration of a prototype, there is no official release date announced for Honda Dream Drive. 

     


    dfelt

    I can so see this as being the future main distraction device in Honda Autonomous auto's. Will be interesting to see how it plays out.

    Drew Dowdell
    1 hour ago, dfelt said:

    I can so see this as being the future main distraction device in Honda Autonomous auto's. Will be interesting to see how it plays out.

    Yeah, there is nothing to prevent the driver from hooking their phone up to the system and playing movies in the front seat while driving. 

    Drew Dowdell
    20 minutes ago, balthazar said:

    Yet- you still cannot legally hold a phone to your ear and talk while driving. Interesting.

    Well that'd be a silly way to watch a movie on your phone.

    dfelt
    9 minutes ago, balthazar said:

    Oh, yer one of those folk who talks to movies, eh?

    Some people like to talk to their movies, other like to watch and others like to be immersed in them, welcome to the 21st century of VR Porn CES along with the all new for 2019 Robotic Adult Toys section.

    Me, I think I want to take a new Atlas for a long road trip! :P 

    Drew Dowdell
    29 minutes ago, balthazar said:

    Oh, yer one of those folk who talks to movies, eh?

    Recently I've been talking to the TV Show Designated survivor because the writing has gigantic holes and laziness in it... but I'm 75% of the way through the show so I want to see what happens.

    balthazar

    balthazar 4,820

    Posted (edited)

    2 hours ago, dfelt said:

    I think I want to take a new Atlas for a long road trip! :P 

    Don't you have GPS?? ;)
    OHH; you meant Atlis. See how F'd up that spelling is?

    Edited by balthazar

