CES 2019: Honda introduces Honda Dream Drive Infotainment System

At the Consumer Electronics Show in Las Vegas NV, Honda is demonstrating a prototype of their new Honda Dream Drive infotainment system. The new system integrates both driver and passenger infotainment.

For the driver, Honda Dream Drive offers an expansion of Honda's existing in-vehicle payment system. It allows drivers to pay for fuel, movie tickets, food pickup or delivery, and parking. Additionally, the system can make restaurant reservations and share the vehicle location with family and friends. Originally exclusively through Visa, the payment system now include Mastercard and Paypal.

For passengers, Honda Dream Drive offers games, watch movies, listen to music, use travel apps, and explore points of interest along the route, all from the passengers' mobile device.

As this is a demonstration of a prototype, there is no official release date announced for Honda Dream Drive.