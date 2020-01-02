Jump to content
    Fiat Concept Centoventi

      ...Preview of the Next Generation Panda...

    Fiat is bringing the Concept Centoventi to the Consumer Electronic Show in Las Vegas.  The concept previews the next generation Panda and the name means 120 in Italian in honor of the brand's 120 year history.  The Panda is the mini-car platform used by the Fiat 500 in the U.S. 

    The Concept Centoventi is designed to be a "blank canvas" ready to be painted to suit owner's needs and desires at any time, without being stuck with the color chosen at purchase. It is produced in only one color and then the customer "paints" the vehicle using Fiat's 4U program that allows for four roof options, four bumper cover options, four wheel cover options, and four exterior wrappings.  Various interior options like storage compartments, seats, and child-restraint systems are interchangeable and installed in a plug-and-play fashion by the customer. 

    The powertrain is electrified and can be equipped with different batteries to vary the range from 60 miles to 300 miles. 

    The Concept Centoventi has a small screen in the windshield facing outward to display messages while a larger rear tailgate display can also display messages or while in motion, just the Fiat logo. 

    2020 Concept Centoventi Options.png

    Source: FCA

    dfelt

    Weird, way too small for the US market, reminds me of the 1996 Golf Harlequin Edition

    800px-VWGolfHarlequin.jpg

    color_chart.jpg

    Drew Dowdell

    Yeah, I don't think this is intended for the U.S. market, but there are no big auto shows again until late March, so CES is as good as any other place to show it. 

    • Thanks 1

