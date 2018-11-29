Jump to content
  • Drew Dowdell
    Drew Dowdell

    By Drew Dowdell

    First Impressions: 2020 Kia Soul

      Quietly building an icon.

    It takes years to build an icon. Think of the Volkswagen Beetle or the Ford Mustang; both icons in their own right, but both with decades of history behind them.

    Kia seems to understand this formula with the Kia Soul.   The 2020 Kia Soul keeps all of the original recipe of being a quirky looking, convenient vehicle and updates the look to a more modern image.  Kia has done a good job here of not messing with success. The new front fascia, different on each major trim level, has a more aggressive but still friendly look. The rear tail lights wrap over the roof and back around giving the appearance of a rear hoop (Hampster wheel maybe?)  On most trims, the car has a lower stance and wider look. Overall a pleasing shape that will appeal to current Soul buyers and new ones alike.

    2020 Kia Soul-2.jpg

    Inside, the interior is downright conventional. This is the convenient part of the Soul's soul. It can look quirky on the outside, but it is all grocery getter on the inside... no funky interior styling, no dash carpet like on the Nissan Cube. This conventionality is the secret to the success of the Kia Soul.

    One especially nice thing about the Soul is the choice of powertrains, something not always available to buyers in the small crossover segment. Those who want more power can select a 1.6T with 201 HP and a 7-speed DCT. Now, if only they would offer all-wheel drive.

    It's still going to take a few more decades for Kia to catch up to the icon status of the VW Beetle, but this is as good a second generation of Soul as can be offered.

    Quirky, competent, convenient and eventually an automotive icon..... that's my opinion of the 2020 Kia Soul

    User Feedback

    Recommended Comments

    Drew Dowdell
    2 minutes ago, A Horse With No Name said:

    Not my thing, but they have done a heck of a nice job with the new variant. Should do well for them. 

    In a different life, I could totally see this being Albert's daily... and with the 1.6T since I would drive it too sometimes.

    A Horse With No Name
    Just now, Drew Dowdell said:

    In a different life, I could totally see this being Albert's daily... and with the 1.6T since I would drive it too sometimes.

    I like that they offer a nice variety of packages and options. I can say the same about the Jeep Renegade. The automotive DNA inside of me that makes me like funky small cars makes me like funky small crossovers and SUV's. 

    daves87rs

    LIke this updated version....I know it should do well.

    Only nitpick I have is the ring of fire on the back......#blindmenow

