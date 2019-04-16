Nissan Celebrates 50 Years of Nissan Z

Nissan is celebrating 50 years of performance credentials with the 2020 Nissan 370Z 50th Anniversary Special Edition. While it is mostly a sticker and paint package, it will be available on the Base, Sport, Sport Touring, and NISMO models, so customers can pick their own level of performance. It will come with special 19 inch alloy wheels with red accents.
Inside is a Special Edition Alcantara wrapped steering wheel, leather and suede seats, with unique graphics and stitching, and suede door panel inserts.
The rest of the 370Z carries over and with it, the history of Nissan performance.
We will have more pictures and updates from the New York International Auto Show on April 17th.
