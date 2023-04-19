Acura Offers Limited-Production of the TLX Type S PMC Edition

Acura kicked off April with making a public debut of the Integra Type S at the Acura Grand Prix of Long Beach. This is Acura new interpretation of ultimate street performance for a new generation of enthusiast drivers. Acura stated the following point about the Integra Type S. Integra Type S elevates Acura Precision Crafted Performance to new levels with class-leading power and dynamic capabilities paired with premium features and refinement Most powerful, best performing Integra ever boasts a 3201 horsepower turbocharged 4-cylinder engine, six-speed manual transmission, and 4-piston Brembo® front brakes Instantly recognizable as a Type S, the high-performance Integra features a substantially wider stance with 2.8-inch blistered fenders housing high performance summer tires Premium technologies include 9-inch touchscreen with wireless CarPlay and Android Auto integration, Head Up Display and 16-speaker ELS Studio 3D® audio According to Emile Korkor, Assistant Vice President, Acura National Sales: "The new Acura Integra Type S puts turbocharged Type S performance and design at the gateway to our brand. The new Integra just won the 2023 North American Car of the Year™ award and Integra Type S builds upon its incredible performance with significant enhancements to all elements of the driving experience without compromising interior refinement or daily drivability." For those looking to take the Integra Type S even further, the high-performance sedan is available with an extensive list of Genuine Acura Accessories, including a carbon fiber rear lip spoiler, carbon fiber mirror caps, black illuminated front Acura badge, copper metallic finished 19-inch wheels and an Integra Type R-inspired titanium shift knob. This is Acura response to those that do not want a truck or SUV but a car and a performance car at that. The new Integra Type S is substantially wider (2.8-inches) than the standard Integra, with boldly flared wide body fenders and larger 19-inch wheels and 265/30 R19 tires for a more muscular stance and planted road presence. Distinct from every angle, Integra Type S is also the only vehicle in the premium performance compact segment to offer a flexible 5-door liftback design. Acura had the following to say about their Integra Type S powertrain: At the heart of the Integra Type S is a high-revving DOHC turbocharged 2.0-liter VTEC® engine with direct injection, unique throttle tuning for quick throttle response and 33% greater displacement than the Integra's standard 1.5-liter engine. With 320 horsepower (SAE net @ 6,500 rpm) and 310 lb.-ft. of torque (SAE net @ 2,600 to 4,000 rpm) – an increase of 120 hp and 118 lb.-ft. over the standard Integra – the Type S model has both class-leading power and a class-leading power-to-weight ratio of just 10.1 pounds per horsepower. A new high-flow exhaust system, exclusive to the Integra Type S, unleashes the full potential of the award-winning 2.0-liter turbocharged (K20C) engine. In combination with software tuning, it gives the 4-cylinder engine its highest-ever horsepower rating in North America, and a class-leading specific output of 160 hp/liter. The less restrictive straight-through exhaust design also enhances the driving experience with a stirring Type S-exclusive exhaust note. Thanks to an active exhaust valve, Integra Type S delivers a distinct auditory experience in each driving mode, and when it's time to crank it up, Sport+ mode turns it up to 11 with show stopping "pops and bangs" for the most engaging experience possible. Acura is known for making great shifting manual transmissions, and the Integra Type S features the only manual transmission in its class, a precise, short-throw 6-speed with an automatic rev-matching system for an intimate and rewarding connection with the driver. A standard helical-type limited-slip differential (LSD) puts the engine's substantial power to the pavement effectively. For ultimate road holding and high-speed stability, Integra Type S features an innovative dual-axis front suspension design and significantly wider front and rear tracks than the standard Integra (+3.5 inches in the front and +1.9 inches in the rear). The dual-axis system also greatly reduces torque steer, primarily through a 0.75-inch reduction in steering axis offset. A thicker (+2 mm) 29.0 mm front stabilizer bar improves response. Tuned exclusively for the Integra Type S is a standard Adaptive Damper System (ADS). Controlled through the Integrated Dynamics System (IDS), with distinct damping characteristics in Comfort, Sport and Sport+ driving modes. The specially tuned ADS provides precise control of ride and handling with optimized damping curves to suit driving conditions. Lightweight 19 x 9.5-inch Shark Gray alloy wheels, with a new 10-spoke, NSX Type S-inspired design, are substantially larger yet 2 lbs. lighter than the 18-inch Integra A-Spec wheels. The new wheels are wrapped in sticky 265/30 R19 Michelin Pilot Sport 4S high-performance summer tires. For exceptional braking performance, Integra Type S employs massive 13.8-inch two-piece front rotors (+1.5 inches than the standard Integra) and Brembo® 4-piston monobloc aluminum calipers. Larger rear rotors measure 12.0-inches in diameter (+0.9 inches). Functional ducts in the front fascia improve brake cooling performance by routing air to the front rotors. For an elevated level of everyday comfort and refinement, the high-performance Integra Type S also features class-leading standard technology, including a 10.2-inch Acura Precision Cockpit™ Driver Information Interface, a 9-inch color touchscreen with wireless Apple CarPlay® and Android Auto™ compatibility, wireless phone charging and a head-up display. A 16-speaker 530-watt ELS STUDIO 3D® premium audio system delivers a powerful listening experience with studio-quality sound. For its two rear seat passengers, Integra Type S offers class-leading rear seat legroom (37.4 inches), a benefit of its long wheelbase. To support active lifestyles, Integra's class-exclusive five-door body style also gives it a distinct edge in cargo capacity compared to its rivals, with 24.3 cubic-feet of cargo space behind its 60/40 split rear seatbacks, which fold flat to greatly expand the available space to carry larger gear like a mountain bike or surf boards. Acura has provided the following chart for a comparison between the Integra A-Spec and Integra Type S. View full article