Acura Offers Limited-Production of the TLX Type S PMC Edition

Acura is closing out the 2023 TLX with a special edition.
The 2023 Gotham Gray TLX Type S PMC Edition Details:
- Hand-assembled at the Performance Manufacturing Center (PMC)
- Painted in Gotham Gray with matte metallic finish
- Gloss carbon fiber decklid lip spoiler & rear diffuser
- Lightweight Berlina Black Y-spoke wheels with black lug nuts
- High-performance Pirelli P-Zero summer tire (255/35)
- Berlina Black door handles
- Side sill garnish
- Black-chrome quad exhaust finishers
- Gloss black TLX, Type S and SH-AWD exterior badging
- Red Milano leather interior with black contrast stitching and Ultrasuede® inserts
- Flat-bottom heated steering wheel
- Carbon fiber interior trim panels
- Illuminated Type S side sills
- Premium floor mats with Type S badges and red accent binding
- Unique PMC Edition numbered serial plaque
The Gotham Gray TLX Type S PMC Edition will have an SH-AWD drivetrain, MSRP of $65,000 with delivery and handling $66,995 and a EPA MPG rating of 19 / 24 / 21 City / Highway / Combined.
The 2023 Gotham Gray TLX Type S PMC Edition follows previous PMC Editions as well as the NSX supercar, all hand-crafted by master technicians at the Performance Manufacturing Center. Following the hand-assembly process, each PMC Edition receives the same quality control process applied to NSX, including a dyno check, paint inspection and rough-road simulation. To protect the paint during shipping, PMC Editions are wrapped in a specially designed car cover and transported to Acura dealers via enclosed, single-car carriers.
So how many of these limited production models are going to be produced you ask? 50 for the North American Market.
Recommended Comments
There are no comments to display.
Join the conversation
You can post now and register later. If you have an account, sign in now to post with your account.
Note: Your post will require moderator approval before it will be visible.