2026 Escalade IQL Electric Sibling to the Escalade ESV

Cadillac continues to deliver on their move to being the standard of the world again in luxury autos and their move to an electric product line supported by an ICE product line. Cadillac had originally set a timeline of all ICE autos to be ended by 2030 but due to slow global sales, has taken the end date of ICE luxury autos off the table and will instead stop production with EVs clearly outsell ICE.

With their recent delivery of the OPTIQ, Vistiq, and LYRIQ V EV's to the Cadillac family, Cadillac has moved forward with expanding the Escalade family having equal standard and extended length SUVs with the 2026 Escalade IQL. The IQL edition takes the best part of the Escalade IQ and adds additional passenger and cargo capacity for those that need extra space.

Cadillac has had the bestselling full-size luxury SUV in North America since 2014 and the Escalade IQL will further that lead. The Escalade IQL has been engineered to have a unique character while maximizing spaciousness for passengers in a three row configuration with ample storage throughout the cabin and in the rear.

The Escalade IQL offers class leading cargo space with a eTrunk (frunk) that holds 12.2 cubic feet of cargo and behind the 3rd row seat an additional 24.2 cubic feet. With the third row folded into the floor you then have 75.4 cubic feet of cargo and once the second row is folded a total of 125.2 cubic feet of cargo capacity. Cargo capacity is not the only thing as the Escalade IQL has a Max Trailering capacity of 7,500 lbs.

The Escalade IQL delivers interior space where it counts as the EV version gains four inches of additional legroom for the third-row seat passengers from 32.3" in the ICE version to 36.7" in the EV version. The third-row seat also gains an inch of headroom, 38.2" versus 37.2" in the ice model.

Carrying the tech-forward luxurious accommodations, the Escalade IQL has an available Executive second row package that features the following:

12.6-inch-diagonal personal screens

Stowable tray tables

Dual wireless phone charging pads

Massage seats

Heated and Cooled seats

14-way power adjustable seats

Rear command center screen

Cadillac continues to deliver on class leading technology with an enhanced in-cabin experience:

A curved pillar-to-pillar 55-inch total diagonal display for an immersive and personalized infotainment experience with voice control, navigation, an app store and dedicated ESCALADE IQL graphics.

Seating available for up to seven total passengers, with a power folding third-row, which folds flat for more storage

Standard AKG 4 Studio 21-speaker audio system, with available AKG Studio Reference 38-speaker system, which increases to 42 speakers with available Executive Second Row package. The AKG audio system also features custom-tuned speakers and amplifier content.

Dolby Atmos® for deeper depth, clarity, and detail when listening to music and entertainment

Standard Super Cruise5 driver assistance technology on all trims (3 years OnStar Super Cruise plan6)

Available 5G Wi-Fi® hotspot capability7 connected by OnStar, along with a comprehensive suite of OnStar safety and connected services that enhances each journey and delivers extra peace of mind

Ample passenger entertainment options, including HD streaming and browser compatibility, so customers can log into any streaming app and watch

The Escalade IQL also comes equipped with vehicle-to-home (V2H) bidirectional charging capabilities, which when paired with the GM Energy V2H Bundle, allows for the transfer of energy between the vehicle and a properly equipped home during times of need.

Performance is another area that Cadillac delivers on with the Escalade IQL. Cadillac-estimated 460 miles of range on a full charge and recovery of range of 116 miles per 10 minutes on a public DC Fast Charging Station.

The ESCALADE IQL enables a lifestyle with no compromise – customers can expect more space but the same iconic performance, including:

750 hp and 785 lb-ft of torque (with driver-selectable Velocity Max Cadillac estimate)

0-60 mph in 4.7 seconds (with driver-selectable Velocity Max Cadillac estimate)

A Cadillac-estimated max towing capacity of 7500 lbs

205 kWh battery pack

Magnetic Ride Control 4.0 and Air Ride Adaptive suspension isolate passengers from undesirable road surfaces while providing precise steering and feel

Isolated Precision, Cadillac’s ride and handling philosophy – quiet, smooth and effortless with a strong connection to the road

Independent front and rear suspension

24-inch wheels and 35-inch tires

Suite of standard active safety and driver assistance features

Standard Super Cruise the industry's first truly hand-free driver assistance technology (with three years of OnStar connected service)

The ESCALADE IQL will be offered in four trims – Luxury, Sport, Premium Luxury, and Premium Sport. MSRP starts at $132,695 including destination freight charge, and excluding tax, title and dealer fees. Dealer sets final price.

Get the latest updated info from Cadillac web site here: All-New 2026 ESCALADE IQL | Large Electric SUV | Cadillac