  William Maley
    William Maley

    By William Maley

    2019 Chevrolet Cruze, Malibu, and Spark Get New Faces

    But that's not all!

    Chevrolet has introduced mid-cycle refreshes for the bulk of their passenger car lineup. New faces are the big change of note for the 2019 Cruze, Malibu, and Spark. But there are other changes for these models which we will detail below.

    2019 Malibu

    Out of the three, the 2019 Malibu gets the most significant updates. It begins with the introduction of the RS package that adds a black grille, black badge, dual-outlet exhaust and special 18-inch wheels. Those hoping for some changes with the suspension are out of luck since there are none.

    Models equipped with the 1.5L turbo swap the six-speed automatic for a CVT. All Malibus will get an 8-inch touchscreen with the new Chevrolet Infotainment 3 system.

    2019 Cruze

    We first reported this back in December and it has now been confirmed. The manual transmission will no longer be available on any version of the Cruze. This means only automatics will be available - six-speed for gas and nine-speed for diesel. The Cruze Hatchback lineup gains a new LS variant to serve as the base. We're expecting the LS hatch to be somewhere in the $20,000 to $21,000 range for its base price.

    Other changes include the introduction of the Chevrolet Infotainment 3 system, and LT and Premier models getting automatic climate control and remote start as standard.

    2019 Spark

    Last up is the 2019 Spark. It gets new styling for the rear and optional low-speed automatic emergency braking.

    No word on pricing, but we expect to find out when all of these models go on sale later this year.

    Source: Chevrolet
    Press Release is on Page 2

    NEW RS TRIM LEADS RESTYLED 2019 CHEVROLET MALIBU LINEUP

    DETROIT — Updated styling across the lineup — led by the first-ever RS trim — introduces additional choices to the 2019 Chevrolet Malibu and improves its presence.

    “We see an exciting opportunity with the 2019 Malibu to give customers new, distinctive choices, exemplified by Malibu RS,” said Steve Majoros, Chevrolet marketing director for Cars and Crossovers. “It offers athletic design and amazing features at an attractive price point starting between Malibu LS and LT trims.”

    The first-ever Malibu RS offers a sporty, personalized appearance starting at around $25,000, driven by styling cues that include 18-inch machined wheels, black sport grille, black bowtie emblems, a rear spoiler and a dual-outlet exhaust. Inside, Malibu RS features a leather-wrapped steering wheel and shifter, black cloth seats and a standard 8-inch diagonal color touchscreen running the Chevrolet Infotainment 3 system.

    Offered on five 2019 models, the RS trim is a Chevrolet success story that gives customers distinctive choice, strong value and performance-driven design. 

    The new, standard 8-inch diagonal touchscreen running Chevrolet Infotainment 3 system and new CVT transmission mated to the standard 1.5L Turbo engine further refine the 2019 Malibu line. The Premier trim retains its 2.0L Turbo paired to a nine-speed automatic.

    Performance-inspired design

    The Malibu’s front fascia, grilles and headlamps are all-new. The headlamps are integrated with the upper grille and the larger, bolder lower grille, giving the car a more powerful presence. High-performance LED lighting are integrated into the headlamps for Premier models, and there are new LED signature daytime running lamps for LT and Premier. There’s greater attention to detail in the grille and headlamps, with bold chrome accents reinforcing Malibu’s premium appearance.

    A new rear valance pushes the dual-exhaust outlets farther toward the corners, emphasizing the car’s width, while new taillamps deliver a more dramatic execution of Chevrolet’s signature dual-element design. The LT and Premier trims feature LED taillamps.

    “The Malibu’s fresh look refines and enhances the sculptural beauty of the Malibu,” said John Cafaro, executive director, Global Chevrolet Design. “It will also be an obvious member of the Chevrolet car family.”

    Additional 2019 updates across Malibu’s lineup include:

    • A new, standard 8-inch diagonal color touchscreen radio running Chevrolet Infotainment 3
    • New 8-inch diagonal reconfigurable driver information center display on the Premier model
    • Rear Vision Camera1 system is now standard on the Malibu L model
    • The up-level Malibu Premier features standard heated outboard rear seats
    • New available interior and exterior colors
    • New wheel designs available in multiple sizes, including 16-, 17- and 18-inch

    The restyled Malibu joins the 2019 Cruze and Spark as part of Chevrolet’s freshened car portfolio. It goes on sale this fall.

    RESTYLED 2019 CHEVROLET CRUZE POSITIONED TO STRENGTHEN MARKET MOMENTUM

    DETROIT — Chevrolet today introduced the restyled 2019 Cruze with a more premium appearance that enhances its on-road presence and strengthens its value for customers. The updates for 2019 position Cruze to continue its success in the compact car segment.

    “Cruze is a cornerstone of Chevrolet’s car strategy, bringing new customers to the brand,” said Steve Majoros, Chevrolet marketing director for Cars and Crossovers. “In fact, 53 percent of Cruze customers in 2017 were new to Chevrolet. Cruze has been so successful at attracting new buyers to Chevy because its lineup offers something for every customer, from body style to fuel choice to trim and design.”

    Recent introductions of the Cruze Hatch and Diesel models helped push the car to a 0.6-percent retail market share gain in 2017 and helped Chevrolet secure its third consecutive year of higher overall retail market share.

    New design
    The 2019 Cruze’s front fascia and grilles are all-new. Revised grille designs reinforce Cruze’s premium appearance. In the Premier trim, Chevrolet’s signature dual-element taillamps now feature LED accent lighting, which adds to Cruze’s sculptural beauty.

    “Cruze’s refreshed styling gives Cruze a more upscale look while maintaining its Chevrolet design DNA,” said John Cafaro, executive director, Global Chevrolet Design.

    What’s new for 2019
    Chevrolet is the most awarded, fastest-growing brand for the last four years overall* and as part of that, the first-ever Cruze Hatch LS continues Chevrolet’s commitment and momentum in offering a broad car portfolio with choices for every budget and need.

    Additional updates include:

    • New Chevrolet Infotainment 3 running on a standard 7-inch diagonal color touchscreen radio
    • Remote start and automatic climate control standard on LT and Premier models
    • New wheel designs
    • Black window moldings, bowtie emblems and 17-inch (and available 18-inch) machined wheels for Cruze’s RS package
    • New available Umber interior color

    The 2019 Cruze goes on sale later this year, offered in sedan and hatchback models, with 1.4L turbo and available 1.6L turbo-diesel engines. It also features 4G LTE connectivity and a built-in Wi-Fi hotspot (with limited service trial), and one of the segment’s biggest rosters of available active safety features, including:

    • Lane Change Alert with Side Blind Zone Alert
    • Rear Cross-Traffic Alert
    • Rear Park Assist
    • Following Distance Indicator
    • Forward Collision Alert
    • Front pedestrian braking
    • Lane Keep Assist with Lane Departure Warning
    • Low Speed Forward Automatic Braking

    CHEVROLET INTRODUCES RESTYLED 2019 SPARK

    DETROIT — An updated face and new available active safety technology for the 2019 Spark add attitude and purpose to Chevrolet’s feisty, segment sales-leading mini-car.

    “Customers can easily personalize Spark, which is a main reason why it leads its segment in sales, attracting both young buyers and women to the brand,” said Steve Majoros, Chevrolet marketing director for Cars and Crossovers. “Spark is an excellent value for customers seeking an affordable car that offers great safety technology and connectivity.”

    Spark’s fresh front-end styling takes its cues from the Chevrolet line, while new, available Low Speed Forward Automatic Braking1 can help drivers prevent or reduce the severity of low-speed front-end collisions by applying the brakes or enhancing the driver’s braking.

    The new styling boosts Spark’s premium appearance with a rich use of chrome in the grille. Available projector-style headlamps further enhance Spark’s chic styling. The available LED daytime running lamps are moved lower, giving Spark a more powerful presence and a family resemblance to the rest of the Chevrolet car lineup.

    At the rear, dual-element taillamps further the signature brand cue. Spark continues its tradition of offering customer personalization through bright and distinctive paint colors.

    The 2019 Spark is offered in LS, LT, 2LT and ACTIV trims, with the ACTIV featuring crossover-inspired design cues and a ride height raised by 10mm. All trims feature standard air conditioning, 10 standard airbags2 and a rear-vision camera system.

    New, segment-exclusive Low Speed Forward Automatic Braking joins the available Driver Confidence Package, complementing the package’s additional active safety features, Forward Collision Alert1 and Lane Departure Warning. 1

    When it comes to connectivity, Spark delivers a standard Chevrolet infotainment system featuring phone integration compatibility with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, a limited trial of OnStar and connectivity access at no additional cost, plus access to the MyChevrolet mobile app.

    Spark is powered by a 1.4L DOHC engine offered with a manual transmission or an available continuously variable transmission (CVT).

    The refreshed Spark joins the 2019 Malibu and Cruze as part of Chevrolet’s updated car portfolio, which offers new styling, new technologies and more choices and value. It goes on sale later this year.


    User Feedback


    dfelt

    :puke: These all remind me of the Current Gen Honda's now. :puke:

    And what is up with going stupid CVT and leaving 6 sp in the gas versions and not use the 9sp. At this rate, GM is going to lose me to Ford or even non-American.

    GM, wake up as your killing good product for terrible bland blah auto's.

    :nono::nono::nono:

    Drew Dowdell

    Interesting, they're no longer calling the infotainment system MyLink?  I asked about Intellilink at the GMC do in NYC last week and they didn't have an answer.  The GMC systems are no longer branded as Intellilink.  Needs some looking into. 

    That would make a really nice looking coupe.

    large.2019-Chevrolet-Malibu-006.jpg.60cb

    smk4565

    I am not a fan of the big mouth bass look front end grille on these, I think the Impala is the only good looking Chevy car and that includes Corvette.  8 inch Nav screen is pretty standard stuff.  Why on earth would they use a CVT on the Malibu vs the 9 speed auto?  It is like Chevy is begging people to buy the Accord.

    Drew Dowdell
    15 minutes ago, smk4565 said:

    I am not a fan of the big mouth bass look front end grille on these, I think the Impala is the only good looking Chevy car and that includes Corvette.  8 inch Nav screen is pretty standard stuff.  Why on earth would they use a CVT on the Malibu vs the 9 speed auto?  It is like Chevy is begging people to buy the Accord.

    ??

    The Accord has a 1.5T and CVT.  So it's not like they're going to get a different transmission there.

    1 minute ago, ccap41 said:

    The CVT thing is a little confusing to me as they already have development costs wrapped up into a 9spd. 

    I assume it is a cost thing. CVTs are cheap and they're great for fuel economy. The 9-speed has got to be an expensive piece of machinery. 

    Altima, Accord, Legacy, and now Malibu are all using CVTs. 

    dfelt
    19 minutes ago, smk4565 said:

    I am not a fan of the big mouth bass look front end grille on these, I think the Impala is the only good looking Chevy car and that includes Corvette.  8 inch Nav screen is pretty standard stuff.  Why on earth would they use a CVT on the Malibu vs the 9 speed auto?  It is like Chevy is begging people to buy the Accord.

    Agree that I also do not like the Big Mouth Billy bass look and wonder about why they are not using the 9 spd tranny and are going to a CVT?

    oldshurst442

    Good. Now that some negatives have poured in, I could now unashamedly do some bashing of my own of the re-freshed Malibu.

    The new Big Mouth Billy Bass face of the Malibu looks like shyte! 

    On the Cruze, it aint that much better. 

    The Fusion re-freshed face is a million times better. And that too is a year older than the Malibu.... I CANNOT believe Ford is thinking about ditching the Fusion. :palm:

     

    About the CVT transmission. 

    I heard a rumor

     

    that CVT transmissions are really not all that reliable. Nissan's CVT to be exact. The steel belt...unlike Superman, is not indestructible.  

    So why for the possible headaches? 

    Drew Dowdell
    6 minutes ago, oldshurst442 said:

    Good. Now that some negatives have poured in, I could now unashamedly do some bashing of my own of the re-freshed Malibu.

    The new Big Mouth Billy Bass face of the Malibu looks like shyte! 

    On the Cruze, it aint that much better. 

    The Fusion re-freshed face is a million times better. And that too is a year older than the Malibu.... I CANNOT believe Ford is thinking about ditching the Fusion. :palm:

     

    About the CVT transmission. 

     

    CVTs are only any decent when there is some relatively good low end torque.  The 1.5T isn't spectacular in that regard.

    The only Chevy I like with that face is the Traverse. 

    nydn-2018-chevrolet-traverse-high-country-black-profile.jpg

    smk4565

    I think the new Traverse looks good (by crossover standards).  The Chevy look works there.  I read an Accord review with the 2 liter so that was a 9 speed I think, I didn't realize they used a CVT now in the base car, because they used to use a 6 speed auto I think.

    Drew Dowdell
    11 minutes ago, smk4565 said:

    I think the new Traverse looks good (by crossover standards).  The Chevy look works there.  I read an Accord review with the 2 liter so that was a 9 speed I think, I didn't realize they used a CVT now in the base car, because they used to use a 6 speed auto I think.

    Malibu and Accord power train options are pretty near evenly matched. Probably more so than any other in the class.

    smk4565
    4 minutes ago, Drew Dowdell said:

    Malibu and Accord power train options are pretty near evenly matched. Probably more so than any other in the class.

    Similar set up, but the Accord 1.5T makes 30 more hp than Chevy's and gets better gas mileage.  And the Accord has a rather good interior, they really did that well. 

    Drew Dowdell

    1.5T + CVT v. 1.5T + CVT

    2.0T + 9speed v. 2.0T + 10speed

    Hybrid CVT v. Hybrid CVT

    The offerings are pretty darn close.

    Each one has pluses and minuses.  The Malibu and Accord are quite competitive here.  For the interior, add in the newest Mazda 6 and you have probably the three top interiors in the segment.

    regfootball
    6 hours ago, Drew Dowdell said:

    Interesting, they're no longer calling the infotainment system MyLink?  I asked about Intellilink at the GMC do in NYC last week and they didn't have an answer.  The GMC systems are no longer branded as Intellilink.  Needs some looking into. 

    That would make a really nice looking coupe.

    large.2019-Chevrolet-Malibu-006.jpg.60cb

    didn't this start with Cadillac's infotainment upgrade?  Visteon, Delphi, Harman? is providing the whole systems now?  The system in our pacifica has the same font as the new cadillac infotainment.  I wonder if these systems are not all starting to come either from the same manufacturer or one or two typical vendors....... and thus using an industry standard font or something

    image.png

     

     

    regfootball

    Funny story, but not, and true.  The dealer when they changed the oil on my 1.5t a couple weeks ago said the oil leak was back.  So i brought it in again to fix it (again).  BUt then they said it wasn't leaking ("Just some residue left over").  Some of you have seen my complaints about the power in the car (being borderline unacceptable).  Well, two things happened recently.  First was, i am on the freeway and a large commercial truck pulls into the lane RIGHT behind my car....literally it was moving over to free up the left lane and had not seen me in the middle lane.  I can swear he may be have missed my rear end and bumper by 3-10 feet at 70 mph.  I saw this transpiring in the rear view mirror, and it scared the shit out of me.  I FLOORED it like my life depended on it and the CAR WOULD NOT get up and go!  No power, no tranny help.  I could not escape the situation!  At least the truck driver saw their mistake and slowed down.  So i mentioned this to my wife after she told me her story.  She never drives the car , but one day did and she told me 'it seems like the car is losing power'.  So when i was getting the car checked, i told them about the sense of losing power (since this engine has a rep of cracked pistons and other maladies to go with its low power / losing power on some malibu sites).  So they claim to have done yet another ECU upgrade.  I haven't noticed a power difference and now mpg seems to have taken a 10-15% hit.........

    When this lease is hope i was so hoping that the 2.0 would be an accessible option in cloth seat Malibu, but instead I get to dream about a CVT!!!!!!

    Chevy needs to think about their relentless CAFE and cost cutting pushes here.  Do you want buyers who like the car or not.  I just saw on the car and driver FB post for this another malibu 1.5 owner like me complaining about the lack of juice in the 1.5.  I do love the gas mileage when i take trips but Chevy seems to be only concerned with autonomous vehicles, CAFE, no v6's, smaller and smaller interiors, removing good styling....I think GM needs product people again.  They are too consumed with PR, social media, etc.  EPA may rollback some CAFE soon and not a moment too soon.  I am for good mpg but there is a middle ground too and 1.5 + CVT is something that is being forced..... at least give the choice of the 2.0 on the lower trim cars or give us a 1.8 option.  Or even the v6.

    Rumor is the Impala will get cut soon too and in which case no Chevy v6 sedan.  I love turbo fours but after this Malibu and my two Chrysler vans with their v6, i am missing the v6 again..... 

    1 hour ago, smk4565 said:

    I think the new Traverse looks good (by crossover standards).  The Chevy look works there.  I read an Accord review with the 2 liter so that was a 9 speed I think, I didn't realize they used a CVT now in the base car, because they used to use a 6 speed auto I think.

    I may skip the Malibu next time because of the CVT and just find a base equipped Traverse as my next ride.

    riviera74

    Maybe GM wants all of us to buy the crossovers rather than the sedans, since the firm makes more profits that way.

    I would rather have an Envision or an XT5, but if I were to go Chevy, the Impala is the best choice (for me).  As for the smaller cars, it is obvious why Chevy is using the same front-end look: $$$$$.

    daves87rs

    Well, I did ask for a base hatch...guess I got my wish.....

    Like the RS pack for the Mali..needed a sporty package.

    GIves me more good options if things change in the economy....

