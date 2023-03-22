Final Collectors Edition of the Sixth Generation Camaro Revealed

Starting January 2024, the final sixth generation Camaros will come off the assembly line at the Lansing Grand River Assembly Plant.
Available in coupe or convertible versions, this latest generation will come in the traditional RS, SS and ZL1 packages. Chevrolet has announced that this 6th generation collectors edition will offer Magnetic Ride Control on the SS and ZL1 1LE editions. The 1LE is a track-focused package giving one a street-legal, track ready 650 hp Camaro.
Scott Bell, VP Global Chevrolet made the following statements: “As we prepare to say goodbye to the current generation Camaro, it is difficult to overstate our gratitude to every Camaro customer, Camaro assembly line employee and race fan.” “While we are not announcing an immediate successor today, rest assured, this is not the end of Camaro’s story.”
The total run of 2024 Camaro RS and SS will have this special Collectors Edition package as will the very limited run of the ZL1 Camaro. Chevrolet says more information will come out about the 2024 Camaro Line with Collector's Edition Package closer to the start of pre-orders summer of 2023.
Recommended Comments
Join the conversation
You can post now and register later. If you have an account, sign in now to post with your account.
Note: Your post will require moderator approval before it will be visible.