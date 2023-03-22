Final Collectors Edition of the Sixth Generation Camaro Revealed

No they are not. When...all these things I mentioned will boil over and it turns out to be negative for Tesla...their stock value will lower considerably. It already has gone down considerably. Dont also forget that Tesla's value is more based on speculation on what shyte comes out of Musk's mouth. His over-promises has skyrocketed Tesla's value. But his under-delivery has also made Tesla's value drop like no other in history too. Tesla value dropped soooo much in January. And investor's have made it clear that they dont accept Musk bullshyte no longer. It remains to be seen what Tesla stock value will be by Dec. 2023... Jan 2023 https://www.npr.org/2023/01/06/1146941980/tesla-shares-elon-musk-twitter-electric-cars Dec. 2022 https://www.bloomberg.com/news/articles/2022-12-07/tesla-tsla-stock-slump-investors-frustrated-by-elon-musk-twitter-distraction#xj4y7vzkg Like I said...Tesla's luck and charm WILL run out. Just a matter of time if Musk doesnt fix himself and his company that he chiefs over. Means nothing. Like I said...in the car making business...it takes CONTINUAL amounts of billions. And it takes investors and loans to finance NEW models. It takes business plans to secure loans and investments from investors. And it takes prrof that you have cars in demand. Tesla cars are SLIDING in demand. Tesla had to resort to OLD DETROIT ways of doing business. And that is to slash prices. In China...all that did was make its competitors to do the same. Dude...LEGACY automakers have been down that road many many MANY times in THEIR 100 plus year history. Nothing new to GM, VAG or Ford. Toyota has never had to do something THAT drastic, but Toyota knows how to deal with that kind of thing. https://www.theverge.com/2023/1/25/23571618/tesla-q4-2022-earnings-revenue-profit-prices-demand GM has had 100 plus years of business. Banks and investors KNOW when to trust GM and when NOT to. Investors are finding out that Musk is a blowhard used car salesman... See how THAT turns out for Musk when Musk will need billions upon billions to get a 2nd gen Model S and Model 3 and Model Y... In 5 years...GM will have 30 NEW EV models to sell... Tesla will STILL be peddling ANCIENT Model S and Model 3 and Model Y. Ford sells 1 million F150s ALONE. Not. A. Chance. VAG is on the verge of letting loose their OWN 30 NEW EV models to compete with...GM. LOL. Toyota is behind... But BECAUSE Musk is such a bullshytting used car salesman, Toyota EV will have surpassed Tesla's in about 5 years... Everyone thinks that Toyota lags in EV tech. They dont. They have the hybrid thing all figured out by far from everyone else. They WILL figure out to do EV specific platforms. They know about batteries and EV motors. Not hard to catch up. Toyota rabid fanboys are more plentiful than Tesla's, I worry not for Toyota. Tesla is NOT in a very good position right now. Hyundai, GM, VAG, Toyota, the Chinese EV brands, Stellantis, even FoMoCo after announcing they will lose 3 billion dollars this year in producing EVs look healthier in terms of stability than Tesla is...