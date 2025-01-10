Jump to content
    Is the Donut In-Wheel Motor, the Future of EVs???

      Donut Lab has introduced at the 2025 CES shows the lightest in-wheel motor, and it is already in production in one of the coolest bikes around, is this the future?

    Donut Lab started with the dream of a light weight fast in-wheel motor and they delivered it in a 17" form factor that packed 150 kW (201 HP) with 1200 Nm (886 lb-ft) of torque in a 21 kg (46 lbs) weight. Welcome to the TS Ultra from the Verge Motor cycles company. 

    Experience Life on the Verge - Verge Motorcycles

    Besides delivering on the dream of a possible light cycle from the movie TRON, the performance is amazing when you consider the instant torque with a 0 - 60 mph of 2.5 seconds and a max range of 233 miles.

    Yet, then we have the company division that has been setup to expand on what this motor potential could be and with it, the Donut Lab company has taken this in multiple directions.

    Donut Platform - Redefining Electric Mobility

    Donut Lab has stated the following: Build the highest-performing EVs with game-changing specifications, outpace the competition, and achieve unparalleled efficiency. With reduced costs, faster time to market, and no need for high-budget R&D, our plug-and-play platform makes creating revolutionary vehicles simpler than ever.

    While there is much more to this company as they also have battery packs, controllers, software, and robots, we will focus on the Motor, the key to the future of transportation.

    Per Donut Lab, this is Direct Drive Reimagined, thus delivering the following benefits:

    • Lighter & Compact
      • Direct drive minimizes unnecessary weight and takes up less space, making vehicles lighter, more agile, and allowing for increased design flexibility.
    • Cost Reduction
      • Reduces costs by eliminating unneccesary transmission components while reducing wear and extending lifespan.
    • Streamlined Design
      • A more straightforward design with fewer components reduces overall system complexity.
    • Low Maintenance
      • With fewer moving parts, direct drive requires significantly less maintenance. This ensures customer satisfaction with reliable, long-term performance.
    • Maximum Efficiency
      • Enhances energy transfer efficiency for improved performance. This translates to greater power output and lower energy consumption while extending range.
    • Optimized Cooling
      • Generates less heat, reducing the need for additional cooling systems.

    Here is their Press Release this week:

    Pretty much Donut Lab has delivered their motor design in the following packages:

    • Drone (120mm) - 3 kW (4 hp) power, 20 (15 lb-ft) Nm torque, 1.5 kg (3.3 lbs) mass
    • Scooter (12") - 15 kW (20 hp) power, 300 Nm (221 lb-ft) torque, 8 kg (18 lbs) mass
    • Motorcycle (17") - 150 kW (201 hp) power, 1,200 Nm (885 lb-ft) torque, 21 kg (46 lbs) mass
    • Automotive (21") - 630 kW (845 hp) power, 4,300 Nm (3,172 lb-ft) torque, 40 kg (88 lbs) mass
    • Semi-truck (21") - 200 kW (268 hp) power, 3,000 Nm (2,213 lb-ft) torque, 40 kg (88 lbs) mass

    Donut Lab has created a portfolio of options and yet one question that engineering minds always ask, "What about the unsprung Mass"?

    Donut Labs response is as follows: Donut Lab motors offer the highest torque and power density, thus reducing the unsprung mass to an imperceptible level, all without sacrificing performance.

    Donut Labs responded with the following message about their design simplicity:

    The Donut Platform redefines vehicle design, drastically lowering the threshold for creating new vehicles. By eliminating unnecessary moving parts, the architecture and engineering processes become significantly simpler and more streamlined.

    With our solution, vehicles are not only lighter, but the cost of the powertrain is also reduced compared to traditional systems. This simplified design brings multiple benefits: decreased weight leads to greater efficiency, reduced manufacturing complexity minimizes costs, and fewer components translate to lower maintenance needs over the vehicle’s lifetime.

    The result is a powerful, efficient, and elegant architecture that empowers innovation and makes cutting-edge vehicle development more accessible than ever before.

    Donut Lab stated the following for one of many use cases:

    Hypercar
    Donut Platform empowers hypercars with unparalleled agility, power, and design flexibility — setting a new benchmark for performance-driven innovation.

    • Weight savings - Achieve a 108kg reduction on a 1,450kg vehicle
      for enhanced efficiency and performance.
    • Performance - Delivering 1,500kW and 9,000Nm of total wheel torque,
      with acceleration from 0-100km/h in under 2 seconds.
    • BOM cost saving - Reduce drivetrain Bill of Materials
      (BOM) costs by 55%.
    • Space saving - Free up 200 liters of packaging space, enabling improved
      aerodynamics and increased cabin storage capacity.

    You can read the various use case studies here: Industries - Donut Lab

