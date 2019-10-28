Jump to content
    2019 Ford Mustang Gets Money on the Hood to Move Metal

      ...last model clearance sale...

    Two weeks ago we told you about Chevrolet throwing money on the hood of the Camaro for Mustang drivers.  Now it is Ford's turn, but with fewer restrictions. For one, you don't need to be a current owner of a Camaro in order to qualify.

    Every Mustang starts with $1,000 increase in it rebate.  A base model Ecoboost coupe goes from $1,500 back to $2,500 back. If the car has been in stock more than 61 days, it also qualifies for an additional $750 rebate. Better deals are to be had if you move up a bit. The Ecoboost Premium coupe can be had for $4,250 off if it has been on the lot more than 2 months. If you want more power or an open roof, GTs and convertibles are going for up to $3,500 off.

    These rebates are set to expire on November 13th.  Does that make it time to buy? Well maybe, Ford tends to offer holiday bonuses starting around Black Friday.  It's also worth noting that Ford is offering 0% interest loans for 72 months in certain regions.  It may work out to be a better deal to take the 0% financing if it is available to you. 

    Source: CarsDirect.com

    dfelt

    Very interested in the Mustang inspired EV they have coming on the 17th reveal. Interested in how many will go for that over a current mustang.

    ocnblu

    My sincere hope is that Ford maintains the Mustang experience in its pure form for many decades into the future.  They tried to mess with it in the past and were met with outcry.

    Drew Dowdell
    4 hours ago, ykX said:

    I don't see these offers in my local area

    Check CarsDirect.com if you haven't already. They're good for finding the rebates.  I have them in my area.

    2019-10-29_12-04-32.png

