Jump to content
  • Drew Dowdell
    Drew Dowdell

    By Drew Dowdell

    Chevy Throws $3k On Camaro's Hood for Mustang Drivers

      ...Is $3,000 enough to make you switch?...

    If you're currently a Ford Mustang owner or lessee, until the end of October there is $3,000 waiting for you on the hood of any 2019 Chevrolet Camaro.  Chevy's Camaro has consistently ranked third in sales behind the Dodge Challenger and Ford Mustang ever since the 6th generation model debuted for 2016. Sales fell further in 2019 after a disastrous redesign of the front fascia on SS trim models, down 7.6% year to date.  This despite the greater availability of 4-cylinder models and packages that put the V8 in easier reach. 

    While the Camaro is down 7.6 percent, the Mustang has also fallen 10.1 percent and Challenger is down 11 percent year to date.  The Ford and the Dodge however sold 20,000 units and 10,000 units more respectively. 

    Camaro sales were just 50,963 in 2018, down from a 2011 high of 88,249, and are on pace to be much lower this year.

    Source: GM Authority

    Go to articles

    User Feedback

    Recommended Comments

    ccap41

    I assume it means that if you trade in your Mustang they're taking an additional $3,000 off? Is there any year limitation on this? I feel like you could go and buy a POS 80's fox body for a grand or less and trade that in. 

    Share this comment

    Link to comment
    Share on other sites
    ykX
    13 minutes ago, ccap41 said:

    I assume it means that if you trade in your Mustang they're taking an additional $3,000 off? Is there any year limitation on this? I feel like you could go and buy a POS 80's fox body for a grand or less and trade that in. 

    Small print:

    Must be a current owner or lessee of a Ford Mustang for at least 30 days prior to the new vehicle sale. Not available with lease and some other offers. Take new retail delivery by 10/31/19. See dealer for details.

    • Thanks 1

    Share this comment

    Link to comment
    Share on other sites
    Drew Dowdell
    15 minutes ago, ccap41 said:

    I assume it means that if you trade in your Mustang they're taking an additional $3,000 off? Is there any year limitation on this? I feel like you could go and buy a POS 80's fox body for a grand or less and trade that in. 

    Usually there are year limitations. 

    Share this comment

    Link to comment
    Share on other sites
    dfelt

    Somehow I doubt this is going to help Camaro sales with the bunker windows and that ugly face only a mother could love, I honestly doubt they will get many sales.

    • Upvote 2

    Share this comment

    Link to comment
    Share on other sites
    smk4565

    Shouldn’t they offer $3k to anyone?  Rather than just Mustang owners which I assume are less than 1% of the total car buying population.

    • Like 1
    • Upvote 1

    Share this comment

    Link to comment
    Share on other sites
    FAPTurbo
    2 hours ago, smk4565 said:

    Shouldn’t they offer $3k to anyone?  Rather than just Mustang owners which I assume are less than 1% of the total car buying population.

    it’s like GM has major blind spots when it comes to marketing the camaro.

    • Upvote 2

    Share this comment

    Link to comment
    Share on other sites
    regfootball

    People are turning away from coupes more and more.  If chevy keeps making the Camaro, they may have to live with 50k annual sales or something like that. I think the Camaros look good, they don't have the attractive super wide stance of the first transformers Camaro, but i think where people balk the most on the current Camaro is the bunker aspect and limited visibility.

    If they don't intend to come out with a new body style that is easier to see out of, about all they can do now is cut prices, or perhaps put in a standard glass top panel or sunroof to at least help with the claustrophobia.  Another thing they could do is make a high def rear camera mirror standard on the car as well, to help with the rear visibility issue.

    Not much they can do with a non existent back seat right now, either.

    I think maybe they should consider repurposing the CTS-V sport 3.6 twin turbo into a special separate option for the Camaro.  I would also drop the 2.0 and replace it as a base motor with the 2.7.  Still keep the 3.6 option but i think the 2.7 as a replacement for the 2.0 may generate some interest in the car again.

    Lastly, if Chevy would simply offer all wheel drive on the Camaro (2.7 and 3.6), that alone would make the car relevant as a daily driver option to someone in the snow states again.  No excuse to not finally offer AWD on the Camaro, to be honest.  That alone would jump start sales.

    Edited by regfootball

    Share this comment

    Link to comment
    Share on other sites


    Join the conversation

    You can post now and register later. If you have an account, sign in now to post with your account.
    Note: Your post will require moderator approval before it will be visible.

    Guest
    Add a comment...

    ×   Pasted as rich text.   Paste as plain text instead

      Only 75 emoji are allowed.

    ×   Your link has been automatically embedded.   Display as a link instead

    ×   Your previous content has been restored.   Clear editor

    ×   You cannot paste images directly. Upload or insert images from URL.

    ×



  • Similar Content

    • Drew Dowdell
      Chevrolet News:Chevy Previews the 2021 Chevrolet Colorado ZR2
      By Drew Dowdell
      Ahead of the 2019 SEMA show in Las Vegas, Chevrolet gave us a preview of the 2021 Chevrolet Colorado ZR2.  After the refresh, the Colorado will show greater differentiation from trim to trim.  All Colorados will feature embossed Chevrolet tailgates instead of the rear bowtie badge. The bowtie up front will be revised. 
      The WT, LT, and Z71 will get updated center bars, lower fascias, and front skid plates for 2021. The WT and LT get gold bowties while the Z71 gets a black one.  
      The ZR2 off-road variant gets a new look (shown above), and will be the only Colorado to get a lettered front fasica. 
      The ZR2 continues to get Multimatic DSSV Position senstitive dampers, standard front and rear locking differentials, 2-inch suspension lift, 3.5 inch wider track, off-road rocker protection, cast iron control arms, autotrac transfer case, multiple skid plates, and now standard red tow hooks. 
      Over 520,000 Colorado pickups have been built to date.
      The Colorado will continue to be built at GM's Wentzville Plant and the 2021 will go on sale midway through next year. 
       

      View full article
    • Drew Dowdell
      Chevy Previews the 2021 Chevrolet Colorado ZR2
      By Drew Dowdell
      Ahead of the 2019 SEMA show in Las Vegas, Chevrolet gave us a preview of the 2021 Chevrolet Colorado ZR2.  After the refresh, the Colorado will show greater differentiation from trim to trim.  All Colorados will feature embossed Chevrolet tailgates instead of the rear bowtie badge. The bowtie up front will be revised. 
      The WT, LT, and Z71 will get updated center bars, lower fascias, and front skid plates for 2021. The WT and LT get gold bowties while the Z71 gets a black one.  
      The ZR2 off-road variant gets a new look (shown above), and will be the only Colorado to get a lettered front fasica. 
      The ZR2 continues to get Multimatic DSSV Position senstitive dampers, standard front and rear locking differentials, 2-inch suspension lift, 3.5 inch wider track, off-road rocker protection, cast iron control arms, autotrac transfer case, multiple skid plates, and now standard red tow hooks. 
      Over 520,000 Colorado pickups have been built to date.
      The Colorado will continue to be built at GM's Wentzville Plant and the 2021 will go on sale midway through next year. 
       
    • Drew Dowdell
      Q3 2019: General Motors
      By Drew Dowdell
      QUARTER 3 (CALENDAR YEAR-TO-DATE) JANUARY - SEPTEMBER   2019 2018 %Change Volume   2019 2018 %Change Volume   Cascada 400 1,101 -63.7   2,458 3,393 -27.6   Enclave 13,274 12,807 3.6   41,013 35,227 16.4   Encore 25,008 21,112 18.5   73,905 69,747 6.0   Envision 8,088 5,803 39.4   24,849 22,617 9.9   LaCrosse 1,389 2,290 -39.3   6,778 13,409 -49.5   Regal 2,456 2,793 -12.1   8,849 11,008 -19.6   Buick Total 50,615 45,911 10.2   157,855 155,606 1.4   ATS 158 2,281 -93.1   1,051 10,028 -89.5   CT6 1,625 2,376 -31.6   5,675 7,270 -21.9   CTS 1,128 3,695 -69.5   5,999 8,777 -31.7   Escalade 10,284 9,533 7.9   26,535 27,299 -2.8   XT4 8,986 212 ***.*   23,092 212 ***.*   XT5 12,315 15,093 -18.4   38,711 46,983 -17.6   XT6 4,316 0 ***.*   4,390 0 ***.*   XTS 1,149 4,101 -72.0   10,242 12,664 -19.1   Cadillac Total 39,961 37,291 7.2   115,695 113,240 2.2   Blazer 20,312 0 ***.*   35,107 0 ***.*   Bolt EV 4,830 3,949 22.3   13,111 11,807 11.0   Camaro 12,275 14,448 -15.0   36,791 39,828 -7.6   Colorado 31,657 34,963 -9.5   96,820 104,838 -7.6   Corvette 4,766 4,639 2.7   14,497 14,881 -2.6   Cruze 5,799 31,971 -81.9   45,276 109,662 -58.7   Equinox 79,799 78,014 2.3   253,956 234,379 8.4   Express 22,062 17,509 26.0   60,805 58,696 3.6   Impala 9,638 16,290 -40.8   35,433 43,952 -19.4   LCF 1,358 584 132.5   3,222 1,870 72.3   Malibu 32,432 31,041 4.5   97,603 107,458 -9.2   Silverado HD 34,212 31,939 7.1   95,249 108,410 -12.1   Silverado LD 119,641 101,390 18.0   314,067 315,993 -0.6   Silverado MD 1,629 0 ***.*   2,943 0 ***.*   Sonic 2,148 7,283 -70.5   10,632 17,848 -40.4   Spark 6,616 7,029 -5.9   20,265 18,428 10.0   Suburban 12,391 15,572 -20.4   41,686 45,433 -8.2   Tahoe 26,308 28,951 -9.1   80,103 79,474 0.8   Traverse 41,116 32,908 24.9   113,491 106,998 6.1   Trax 37,407 20,549 82.0   83,777 67,538 24.0   Volt 874 5,429 -83.9   4,540 13,243 -65.7   Chevrolet Total 507,273 485,019 4.6   1,459,521 1,504,038 -3.0   Acadia 20,338 13,485 50.8   79,958 63,493 25.9   Canyon 7,437 8,425 -11.7   26,300 25,273 4.1   Savana 5,021 4,815 4.3   21,090 16,779 25.7   Sierra HD 18,455 16,817 9.7   41,643 43,839 -5.0   Sierra LD 47,743 34,551 38.2   121,958 108,403 12.5   Terrain 23,058 27,428 -15.9   73,410 82,719 -11.3   Yukon 18,737 20,896 -10.3   53,707 55,418 -3.1   GMC Total 140,789 126,417 11.4   418,066 395,924 5.6   GM Vehicle Total* 738,638 694,638 6.3   2,151,137 2,168,808 -0.8                     76 selling days for the third quarter this year and 76 for same quarter last year.    
    • Drew Dowdell
      Chevrolet News:Chevy Malibu Hybrid Dead for 2020
      By Drew Dowdell
      Chevrolet has canceled the Malibu Hybrid for the 2020 model year.  What? You forgot they even offered one?  It's not surprising. 
      It's tough out there for slow selling sedans these days and the Malibu Hybrid was probably one of the slowest selling of the General's current lineup. The move leaves GM with no full hybrid vehicles at all in the lineup. This comes after the cancellation of the plug-in Chevy Volt earlier this year. The only electrified vehicle, for now, is the diminutive Chevy Bolt. GM is rumored to be working hard on an electric or electrified truck, and has plans to electrify most of the Cadillac lineup, even going so far as to promise the UAW that the Lordstown plant would reopen as a battery factory. 
      The Malibu Hybrid used a 1.8 liter 4-cylinder and an electric motor combination to make 182 horsepower.  The sedan could drive on electric alone up to 55 mph, but it lacked a plug-in option.  It came only in the upper LT trim and started at $29,095 before delivery charges. 

      View full article

  • Posts

  • Social Stream

  • Today's Birthdays

    1. SobeSVT
      SobeSVT
      (43 years old)
    2. zaweqilu
      zaweqilu
      (32 years old)

  • Who's Online (See full list)

  • My Clubs

About us

CheersandGears.com - Founded 2001

We ♥ Cars

Get in touch

Follow us

Recent tweets

facebook

Support and Policies

Support

Meet the Staff

Advertising

Terms of Service

Privacy Policy

User Submitted Content

×
×
  • Create New...