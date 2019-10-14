Chevy Throws $3k On Camaro's Hood for Mustang Drivers

If you're currently a Ford Mustang owner or lessee, until the end of October there is $3,000 waiting for you on the hood of any 2019 Chevrolet Camaro. Chevy's Camaro has consistently ranked third in sales behind the Dodge Challenger and Ford Mustang ever since the 6th generation model debuted for 2016. Sales fell further in 2019 after a disastrous redesign of the front fascia on SS trim models, down 7.6% year to date. This despite the greater availability of 4-cylinder models and packages that put the V8 in easier reach.

While the Camaro is down 7.6 percent, the Mustang has also fallen 10.1 percent and Challenger is down 11 percent year to date. The Ford and the Dodge however sold 20,000 units and 10,000 units more respectively.

Camaro sales were just 50,963 in 2018, down from a 2011 high of 88,249, and are on pace to be much lower this year.