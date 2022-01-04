Ford Chooses Direct-to-Customer Stores over Dealerships for BEV Sales in China and Delivers First Mach-e

On Sunday December 26th, 2021, General Manager of Ford China BEV Division Mark Kaufman handed the keys to Jin Zhang, a mustang fan and Ford Auto Enthusiast delivering the first Mach-e in China to a Ford Customer and starting the delivery of locally produced Mach-e's in China.

Ford has 25 Direct-to-Customer stores located in major Chinese metropolitan markets and is looking to 2022 to grow their online and sales and Direct-to-Customer stores enhancing the Ford experience.

Ford posted the following about their Chinese market:

Ford all in on electrification and intelligence in China. BEV division will expand dedicated direct sales network to reach 90 percent of China’s electrified vehicle market this year, as the move to electrified vehicles accelerates The Mustang Mach-E manufactured in China opens for pre-orders with 4 available versions from RMB 265,000-379,900. The Limited GT First Edition will also debut.

Mustang Mach-E will come with preinstalled intelligent driver assist hardware that supports wireless software upgrades.

Charging network partnership with State Grid and NIO will offer app-based access to nationwide network. Ford is first automaker to offer “plug and charge” convenience in China.

Ford is selling based on January 4th 2022 the Mach-e in this price range from $41,700.76 dollars (265,000 RMB) to $59,781.58 dollars (379,900).

Ford stated that in order to compete, challenge the market leaders and breakthrough with mass production that would enable globally to reduce BEV prices, they chose to establish its BEV division with dedicated R&D, Manufacturing, Sales and User experience in China. Mach-e is the first BEV product but vans and trucks plus more is expected soon.

Ford has stated that the company is focused on the future and will adopt the direct sales network that saw 25 stores open in 20 major cities in 2021 to expand and serve the whole country of China.

Ford has stated they will leverage their existing dealership network to enhance the offering of one-stop shopping "Everything Online" experience which will include the dealerships handling the service appointments with pickup and delivery of the cars sold and serviced.

User centric is the core of this new Hybrid sales model. Ford will also work closely with the State Grid charging partners to ensure quick access to recharging by Ford Customers that can access over 300,000 charging stations of which 160,000 are fast charging

Ford has stated the following about the Mach-e:

Bring back driving pleasure to intelligent electric vehicles

Ford is not only localizing production of the legendary Mustang brand in China, it is also building locally the high-performance GT version, setting multiple firsts in the history of Chinese automobiles. The Mustang Mach-E GT First Edition is based on GT models and features the exclusive GT Grabber Blue, Stunning interior design details with 20-inch all-aluminum chrome hub and dual motor. Mustang Mach-E joins the 3-secs 0-60mph club with a maximum power output of 359 kW.

The full series of Mustang Mach-E comes in customized track-tested Pirelli P Zero series and Goodyear Eagle Touring series tires. All front wheels are using Brembo aluminum 4-piston brake calipers.

As the first mass-produced model tuned with the help of Ford’s racing simulator, Mustang Mach-E is an "electric pony" that inherits the Mustang family's legendary sportscar performance and delivers driving pleasure and performance to this all-electric intelligent vehicle.

