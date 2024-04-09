A Minor Refresh Makes a Big Difference for the 2025 Acura MDX

As one of Acura's most popular models, Acura doesn't need to change much with the formula of the MDX to keep it great. Still, for 2025, Acura included some minor revisions that might be a big deal to some. Mechanically, all of the dirty bits you don't see carry over, so if you liked the ride and drive before, you will again. The engines available remain a 3.5-liter naturally aspirated V6, making 290 horsepower, or the stouter 335 horsepower 3.0-liter turbo V6 that comes in the Type-S. Either one is mated to a 10-speed automatic.

Externally, you'll need to put the 2024 model next to the 2025 model to notice the changes. The front bumper has a new shape, the grille is wider, and there is a new mesh design. Acura has rejigged the entire trim lineup, adding a new A-Spec Advance that offers a taste of features previously only available on the Type-S. The Type-S itself has been dropped and is now only available in the top-of-the-line Type-S Advance trim. Both A-Spec Advance and Type-S Advance come with quilted leather front seats with massage, a heated second row, sound isolation, and a heads-up display. The Type-S Advance also gets a heated steering wheel and a 31-speaker Bang & Olufsen entertainment system, up from the previous year's 25-speaker ELS unit.

The most welcome change is the removal of the console-mounted touchpad in place of a new 12.3-inch touchscreen. Removing the touchpad also makes more room for additional storage and a closer reach for the wireless phone charging pad. The infotainment system is powered by Google Built-In and supports wireless Apple CarPlay and wireless Android Auto. If you didn't opt for the Type-S Advance trim, you'll have to make due with an 11-speaker system in the lower trims or a 19-speaker Bang & Olufsen system in the higher trims.

On the safety front, the 2025 Acura MDX gets an upgraded AcuraWatch safety suite with a new front camera and grille-mounted radar that improves detection range. The field of view is wider to spot pedestrians and lane markings. Range for the blind-spot monitoring system is also improved.

The upgrades will arrive as soon as next month when the 2025 Acura MDX goes on sale. No pricing has been announced.