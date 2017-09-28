Ford F-Series Super Duty Limited Shows Luxury Super-Sized

All of this luxury does come at a price. The F-250 Limited begins at $80,835; F-350 Limited starts at $82,010; and F-450 Limited kicks off at $87,100 - prices include a $1,295 destination charge.

The Limited begins with a custom Camelback two-tone leather upholstery, stitched leather-wrapped steering wheel, stitching for armrests and instrument panel, a suede headliner, hand-finished dark ash trim, and the truck's VIN number laser etched in the center console. Outside, there is a new chrome grille, LED headlights, and a chrome piece on the tailgate. Standard equipment includes a 360-degree camera system, panoramic moonroof, lane departure warning, adaptive cruise control, forward collision warning, heated and ventilated front seats, and heated rear seats. Did we mention that it can tow up to 30,000 lbs?

Case in point is the new Limited trim for Ford's F-Series Super Duty, which made its debut today at the Texas State Fair. Ford says the Limited is positioned for high-end customers, “from boat captains to captains of industry.”

With the rising demand for luxury pickups, manufacturers are going all in offering appointments you would find in luxury sedans and SUVs.

NEW BENCHMARK OF SUCCESS: NEW FORD F-SERIES SUPER DUTY LIMITED SETS BAR FOR LUXURY, TECHNOLOGY

Ford again establishes new top-end for trucks with the new Super Duty Limited, specially tailored for high-end heavy-duty truck customers – from boat captains to captains of industry

Custom touches – inside and out – come standard on Limited, along with Super Duty capability and smart tech

Ford continues offering a heavy-duty pickup truck for every customer – from work-ready F-250 XL starting at $32,890 to top-of-the-line F-450 Limited starting at $87,100

DALLAS, Sept. 28, 2017 – Ford – America’s truck leader – today pulls off the wraps of a new F-Series Super Duty Limited that sets new luxury standards for high-end heavy-duty truckers.

With pricing at $87,100, the F-450 Limited delivers technology and comfort previously reserved only in premium flagship sedans, and it’s capable enough to tow more than 30,000 lbs. – about the weight of a stealthy Air Force F-35 fighter plane.

“The Super Duty lineup is a win for all of our customers, from successful ranchers to contractors to RV owners,” said Todd Eckert, Ford Truck group marketing manager. “Super Duty Limited is the most luxurious and advanced heavy-duty pickup truck ever created by Ford for accomplished buyers, with appetites for the high life and hard-earned dollars to match.”



Starting MSRPs (including $1,295 destination; taxes and fees not included) are:

F-250 Super Duty Limited 4x4 - $80,835

F-350 Super Duty Limited 4x4 - $82,010

F-450 Super Duty Limited 4x4 - $87,100

Customers who check every option box can top one out for as much as $94,455.

What’s the point?

“There are heavy-duty truck customers who need Super Duty-level capability and want true luxury,” Eckert said. “We created this new truck to answer the call for even more premium choices in the Super Duty range as we see more and more truck customers trending to more premium models.”

More than 50 percent of the Super Duty lineup’s retail sales this year are high-end models – including Lariat, King Ranch and Platinum series. Limited goes even further.

“Imagine opening the door to your humidor and sinking into your favorite leather lounge chair – that’s the sensation new Super Duty Limited inspires,” said Ford design manager Aileen Barraza.

Custom Camelback two-tone leather seats, premium stitched leather-wrapped steering wheel, armrests and instrument panel, Miko® suede headliner, hand-finished dark ash wood trim, special badging set the interior apart. Outside, a special twin-bar satin grille with chrome accents, quad-beam LED lights and satin-finished tailgate applique are Limited’s unique calling cards. Each Limited also has a dedicated serial number laser-etched on the center console armrest.

Most Super Duty tech ever

Beyond the hand-crafting, Super Duty Limited comes standard with advanced and innovative features to get the job done on ranches, in marinas and everywhere in between. This includes:

Class-exclusive high-definition 360-degree camera with Trailer Reverse Guidance

Class-exclusive SYNC® 3

Class-exclusive BLIS® with trailer coverage

Class-exclusive adaptive cruise control

Class-exclusive adaptive steering

Lane-keeping alert

Forward collision warning with brake support

Class-exclusive flat rear load floor with fold-up locking storage

Class-exclusive quad-beam LED headlamps

Full panoramic moonroof with retractable shade

Heated and ventilated front seats, plus heated rear seats

Leather-trimmed, heated steering wheel

Is Ford backing away from heavy-duty truck buyers with fewer greenbacks? No way!

Ford has a heavy-duty pickup truck for every customer – from work-ready F-250 XL starting at $32,890 to top-of-the-line F-450 Limited starting at $87,100.

Super Duty Limited crew cab arrives this winter with Ford’s 6.7-liter Power Stroke® diesel V8 across F-250, F-350 and F-450 single- or dual-rear-wheel configurations.