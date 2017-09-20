  • Sign in to follow this  
    Ford Plans Downtime At 5 North America Plants

    By William Maley

      • To help cut down inventory on some of their models

    Ford will be temporarily shutting down production lines at five of their North American plants to help cut down on the inventory of slow-selling models.

    According to Automotive News, Ford will be shutting down both of their plants in Mexico. The Cuautitlan assembly plant, which is home to the Fiesta will be down for three weeks. Hermosillo which builds the Fusion and Lincoln MKZ will take a two-week break. In the U.S., Flat Rock (Mustang and Continental) and the Transit production line at Kansas City will also be down for two weeks. Michigan Assembly in Wayne will be down for just a week. It is unknown when the shut downs will begin.

    "We are continuing to match production with customer demand, as we always do, and we are on track for our dealer inventories to remain at planned levels by year-end," a Ford spokeswoman said in an email.

    At the start of this month, Ford had an 87-day supply of Fusions, 103-day supply of Transits, 111-day supply of Mustangs, and a 162-day supply of Continentals. Automakers try to shoot for a 65 to 70-day supply of vehicles.

    Source: Automotive News (Subscription Required), Reuters


    surreal1272

    “Planned downtime”. The words we are looking for here are “temporary layoffs”. 

     

    And 162 days for the Continental? Holy crap! That’s not good for a car that’s been out barely a year. 

    dfelt

    Totally makes sense, the auto's that many are not buying are in glut mode, so stop productions, sell through hoping to minimize rebates to maximize profits and then start back up once inventories fall.

    I have to questions if the 1,2 & 3 week shutdowns is enough though since the sales of those types of auto's are falling like a rock especially as we go into fall and with Winter. I would think getting to a 45-60 day inventory would be best.

    A Horse With No Name
    3 hours ago, surreal1272 said:

    “Planned downtime”. The words we are looking for here are “temporary layoffs”. 

     

    And 162 days for the Continental? Holy crap! That’s not good for a car that’s been out barely a year. 

    That is not good at all....!

    Got to drive an Audi A5 at the last Autocross, one of the MINI Cooper guys had it out on coil overs and sticky tires.

    I am falling hard for European cars at the moment, although I still love American and Asian iron.

    dfelt

    @surreal1272 and @A Horse With No Name

    Totally agree that 162 days is not good for the Continental. I think they might need 5 to 6 weeks shutdown to get the inventory under control. 

    Yes we have seen GM do this too, but the change over is making way too many people rethink a mid size or full size car in place of a CUV.

