Ford Plans Downtime At 5 North America Plants

Ford will be temporarily shutting down production lines at five of their North American plants to help cut down on the inventory of slow-selling models.

According to Automotive News, Ford will be shutting down both of their plants in Mexico. The Cuautitlan assembly plant, which is home to the Fiesta will be down for three weeks. Hermosillo which builds the Fusion and Lincoln MKZ will take a two-week break. In the U.S., Flat Rock (Mustang and Continental) and the Transit production line at Kansas City will also be down for two weeks. Michigan Assembly in Wayne will be down for just a week. It is unknown when the shut downs will begin.

"We are continuing to match production with customer demand, as we always do, and we are on track for our dealer inventories to remain at planned levels by year-end," a Ford spokeswoman said in an email.

At the start of this month, Ford had an 87-day supply of Fusions, 103-day supply of Transits, 111-day supply of Mustangs, and a 162-day supply of Continentals. Automakers try to shoot for a 65 to 70-day supply of vehicles.

Source: Automotive News (Subscription Required), Reuters