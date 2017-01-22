Ford Spills the Beans On GT's Power Figures

Has it really been two years since Ford introduced the GT? *Looks at calendar* Yep, it has been two years. Since that time, we have been wondering about how much power the twin-turbo 3.5L EcoBoost V6 would produce. Ford has finally revealed the numbers earlier this morning.

The 3.5L EcoBoost V6 will produce 647 horsepower and 550 pound-feet of torque. Ford hasn't revealed the 0-60 mph time, but does say the GT has a top speed of 216 mph - making the fastest production vehicle done by the blue oval. Dry weight (meaning no fluids) comes in at 3,054 lbs.

Ford also published lap times of the GT against a Ferrari 458 Speciale and McLaren 675LT done at Calabogie Motorsports Park in Ontario, Canada during development. The times are as followed,

Ford GT: 2:09.8 McLaren 675LT: 2:10.8 Ferrari 458 Speciale: 2:12.9 Source: Ford

FORD GT DELIVERS HIGHEST TOP SPEED, FASTEST LAP TIMES ON THE TRACK OF ANY PRODUCTION FORD EVER

Assisted by fully active dynamic systems, all-new Ford GT achieves top speed of 216 mph – the highest ever for any Ford production vehicle Strong power-to-weight ratio coupled with the most advanced active suspension system in the segment gives Ford GT the edge in lap times versus the competition Fully active dynamic systems provide optimum downforce, drag and balance at any speed – making the car faster for drivers of all skill levels DEARBORN, Mich., Jan. 25, 2017 – Delivering the highest output of any EcoBoost® production engine to date, the all-new Ford GT couples its extraordinary power with impressive aerodynamic efficiency and advanced active dynamics to achieve a maximum speed of 216 mph – making it the fastest Ford production vehicle on the track ever.

Capable of an exceptional top speed, Ford’s all-new supercar is designed and optimized for track performance to honor its racing heritage. In 2016 development testing, with all contenders track-prepped with new fluids, fresh tires and optimal suspension settings, in identical conditions and with the same driver behind the wheel, Ford GT bested both the McLaren 675LT and Ferrari 458 Speciale at Calabogie Motorsports Park in Canada.

The numbers speak for themselves:

Ford GT: 2:09.8 McLaren 675LT: 2:10.8 Ferrari 458 Speciale: 2:12.9 SAE-rated at 647 horsepower and with 550 lb.-ft. of torque, Ford’s new high-output 3.5-liter V6 powerplant produces the most horsepower of any EcoBoost production engine ever, making Ford GT the fastest production car ever to wear the Blue Oval badge. The engine’s wide powerband produces 90 percent of its peak torque from 3,500 rpm.

“Our expectation has always been that the EcoBoost V6 would perform exceptionally well in the Ford GT – both in terms of power as well as aerodynamic efficiency,” said Dave Pericak, global director, Ford Performance. “We tested and developed this powertrain through the Daytona Prototype race car that ran in IMSA for two seasons, last season racing with Ford GT. We are extremely pleased with how it performs, both on the track and on the road.”

Ford GT’s dry weight just tops 3,000 pounds, which places the supercar between its two primary competitors, the McLaren 675LT and Ferrari 488. Ford GT’s power-to-weight ratio is 4.72 pounds/horsepower.

“The Ford GT is all about performance,” said Raj Nair, Ford executive vice president, global product development and chief technical officer. “We achieved considerable weight savings with the carbon fiber architecture. We then reinvested some of that savings into where it counts most – performance, specifically, the active dynamics. The result is an even faster car.”

The active dynamics systems – for both suspension and aerodynamics – are designed to make the car perform with optimum downforce, drag and balance at any speed, creating a faster setup regardless of driver skill level.

Ford GT, with no excuses to give, has proven itself time and again, racing to class wins at Le Mans and numerous other tracks in both IMSA and WEC last season. The production Ford GT shares a great deal with the high-performance track version, with advanced aero and suspension features added that take it to another level.



