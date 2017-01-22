  • Sign in to follow this  
    Ford Spills the Beans On GT's Power Figures

    By William Maley

      • How much power is the upcoming Ford GT packing?

    Has it really been two years since Ford introduced the GT? *Looks at calendar* Yep, it has been two years. Since that time, we have been wondering about how much power the twin-turbo 3.5L EcoBoost V6 would produce. Ford has finally revealed the numbers earlier this morning.

    The 3.5L EcoBoost V6 will produce 647 horsepower and 550 pound-feet of torque. Ford hasn't revealed the 0-60 mph time, but does say the GT has a top speed of 216 mph - making the fastest production vehicle done by the blue oval. Dry weight (meaning no fluids) comes in at 3,054 lbs.

    Ford also published lap times of the GT against a Ferrari 458 Speciale and McLaren 675LT done at Calabogie Motorsports Park in Ontario, Canada during development. The times are as followed,

    • Ford GT: 2:09.8
    • McLaren 675LT: 2:10.8
    • Ferrari 458 Speciale: 2:12.9

    Source: Ford
    Press Release is on Page 2

    FORD GT DELIVERS HIGHEST TOP SPEED, FASTEST LAP TIMES ON THE TRACK OF ANY PRODUCTION FORD EVER

    • Assisted by fully active dynamic systems, all-new Ford GT achieves top speed of 216 mph – the highest ever for any Ford production vehicle
    • Strong power-to-weight ratio coupled with the most advanced active suspension system in the segment gives Ford GT the edge in lap times versus the competition
    • Fully active dynamic systems provide optimum downforce, drag and balance at any speed – making the car faster for drivers of all skill levels

    DEARBORN, Mich., Jan. 25, 2017 – Delivering the highest output of any EcoBoost® production engine to date, the all-new Ford GT couples its extraordinary power with impressive aerodynamic efficiency and advanced active dynamics to achieve a maximum speed of 216 mph – making it the fastest Ford production vehicle on the track ever.

    Capable of an exceptional top speed, Ford’s all-new supercar is designed and optimized for track performance to honor its racing heritage. In 2016 development testing, with all contenders track-prepped with new fluids, fresh tires and optimal suspension settings, in identical conditions and with the same driver behind the wheel, Ford GT bested both the McLaren 675LT and Ferrari 458 Speciale at Calabogie Motorsports Park in Canada.

    The numbers speak for themselves:

    • Ford GT: 2:09.8
    • McLaren 675LT: 2:10.8
    • Ferrari 458 Speciale: 2:12.9

    SAE-rated at 647 horsepower and with 550 lb.-ft. of torque, Ford’s new high-output 3.5-liter V6 powerplant produces the most horsepower of any EcoBoost production engine ever, making Ford GT the fastest production car ever to wear the Blue Oval badge. The engine’s wide powerband produces 90 percent of its peak torque from 3,500 rpm.

    “Our expectation has always been that the EcoBoost V6 would perform exceptionally well in the Ford GT – both in terms of power as well as aerodynamic efficiency,” said Dave Pericak, global director, Ford Performance. “We tested and developed this powertrain through the Daytona Prototype race car that ran in IMSA for two seasons, last season racing with Ford GT. We are extremely pleased with how it performs, both on the track and on the road.”

    Ford GT’s dry weight just tops 3,000 pounds, which places the supercar between its two primary competitors, the McLaren 675LT and Ferrari 488. Ford GT’s power-to-weight ratio is 4.72 pounds/horsepower.

    “The Ford GT is all about performance,” said Raj Nair, Ford executive vice president, global product development and chief technical officer. “We achieved considerable weight savings with the carbon fiber architecture. We then reinvested some of that savings into where it counts most – performance, specifically, the active dynamics. The result is an even faster car.”

    The active dynamics systems – for both suspension and aerodynamics – are designed to make the car perform with optimum downforce, drag and balance at any speed, creating a faster setup regardless of driver skill level.

    Ford GT, with no excuses to give, has proven itself time and again, racing to class wins at Le Mans and numerous other tracks in both IMSA and WEC last season. The production Ford GT shares a great deal with the high-performance track version, with advanced aero and suspension features added that take it to another level.

    ccap41

    I love this quote, "Blame the GT's anti-lag. "We certainly could have gotten more fuel economy," Nair told R&T, "but we tuned it for horsepower and throttle response." In three of the GT's five drive modes, anti-lag programming kicks in, sending fuel through the engine even when the throttle's closed to keep the turbos spinning. "We completely looked at the performance metrics," Nair told us. "The fuel economy is what it is." "

    :unitedstates:

    Edited by ccap41
    1

    dfelt

    In this car, I would expect nothing but Performance, MPG be damned! They better keep those Turbo's spooling so there is no delay. Nice Job Ford!

    1

    oldshurst442
    Quote

    Ford also published lap times of the GT against a Ferrari 458 Speciale and McLaren 675LT done at Calabogie Motorsports Park in Ontario, Canada during development.

     

    TSK TSK TSK...

    Im sure Donald Trump will have something to say about that.

    Future testing will have to be performed on AMERICAN GROUND! On American road courses!

    Watkins Glen, Laguna Seca, Willow Springs, Lime Rock...what are those there for?

    Americans and American jobs...

    Im sure he will hit hard with words but will be willing to negotiate...he is a negotiator after all...

    20160807-022641_U1004_M182973_dabe.jpgit

    Watch out Bill, you arent American by blood...

    hqdefault.jpg

     

    THERE....THAT IS MORE LIKE IT!

    He dont like Saturday Night Live I heard....

    66th+Annual+Primetime+Emmy+Awards+TheWra

     

    This bastard is taking away from American jobs..I mean, an American could have invented SNL and those sketches could be satirizing Canadian Prime Ministers instead!

    Oh...back to the Ford GT....

    Yeah...awesome!

     

    0

    ccap41
    12 minutes ago, FordCosworth said:

    This beauty dry weight is at least 55lbs too heavy :(

    Agreed, buuuuut... It sounds worth it.

    " "But as we did the simulations and some of the testing with the mules, we thought it was worth reinvesting some of that [weight savings] into the active aero and the active suspension. We were faster by putting the systems in. So we felt it was worth reinvesting it into getting the lap times. We would have been right there on dry weight without that." "

    1

    daves87rs
    3 hours ago, dfelt said:

    In this car, I would expect nothing but Performance, MPG be damned! They better keep those Turbo's spooling so there is no delay. Nice Job Ford!

    Exactly! It's not like people buy these for a trip to the local Wal Mart or something...

    Still love the looks of this car....

    1

    Frisky Dingo

    Not enough power.

    Too expensive.

    Too heavy.

    I'm sorry, but I don't see this car being the mega hit with the press. Within the next year, there are going to be cars six-figures cheaper that will deliver the same or better performance. 

    0

    hyperv6

    Here is the deal with this car. 

    It is not a mega exotic like the Veyron or La Ferrari. 

    It also is not a lower priced super car like the 458 and Mclaren. It is in  no mans land where it is too expensive to be classed where it should be and not powerful enough and expensive enough to play with the big names. 

    Next we have a Corvette coming that will sell for about 1/3 of the price and will be fitted with a V8 with more power. heck the present car as similar power now. 

    Hmm this is why they are only making a few hundred a year. The exclusivity is about all it really has going for it to expect that price. 

    I still think they should have used a V8 and priced this car to where the last GT was. Sell about 2000 a year and really have a lasting car that you could continue and build on. Also one someone may be more likely to see than a Veyron. 

    In the end it is still a Ford not a Ferrari or a Mclaren. 

    To be fair the media will swoon over it. Kits will put up free car show posters and odds are the BOP will be worked so they win the GTLM class this year for them. But most people with the mean will opt for the bigger exotic name.

    Lets face it. Is it more fun to be known as the guy with the Ferrari or Mclaren or the guy with the Ford?

    This is why Chevy will not go this route as while the Corvette name has a lot of equity it also is know to be a car that can deliver exotic performance, A car that can win Le Mans and a car that is still in the realm of ownership of a large number of people new and used.

    I like the GT but I just see a lot of limitations of benefit for Ford. I just think they got the package right on the last car. I saw one in the JW Gulf colors the other say and that is what it is all about. Heritage but yet in a modern car.  

     

    0

    dfelt

    Love the car design, I wonder how long before someone builds a knock off fiberglass kit car for about $50,000. Buy a trashed Corvette, dump the body, spruce up the power-train and drop the fiber glass kit on and boom, Sleeper GT! :P

    0

