Ford Updates the SuperDuty for 2020

The 2020 F-Series Super Duty has been updated to take on the most difficult challenges. For 2020 it gets a new available PowerStroke V8 diesel displacing 6.8 liters and producing 475 horsepower and 1,050 lb.-ft of torque. The diesel enables the SuperDuty to tow up to 37,000 lbs on a goodneck trailer, 32,500 lbs. using a 5th wheel trailer, conventional towing of 24,200 lbs., and a payload capacity 7,850 lbs. Power is delivered by an all-new 10-speed automatic.

The SuperDuty keeps customers connected with a FordPass Connect embedded 4G LTE modem with Wi-Fi access for up to 10 devices to keep crews in communication no matter where the job might take them. Modern touches include the addition of wireless charging for compatible mobile phones and USB-C ports to power your devices.

Standard features on XLT and above Super Duty trim levels include Lane-Keeping Alert to help you stay in your lane and Blind Spot Information System with Trailer Coverage to monitor for vehicles in blind spots – even with one next to your trailer. Also standard on XLT and above is Pre-Collision Assist with Automatic Emergency Braking to alert you of potential collisions with vehicles in your path. Should an accident occur, class-exclusive second-row seat belt pretensioners, standard on all Super Duty models, are activated.

The SuperDuty starts shipping to dealers by the end of the year.