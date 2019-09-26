Jump to content
    Ford Updates the SuperDuty for 2020

      ...takes multiple 'Best in Class'...

    The 2020 F-Series Super Duty has been updated to take on the most difficult challenges. For 2020 it gets a new available PowerStroke V8 diesel displacing 6.8 liters and producing 475 horsepower and 1,050 lb.-ft of torque. The diesel enables the SuperDuty to tow up to 37,000 lbs on a goodneck trailer, 32,500 lbs. using a 5th wheel trailer, conventional towing of 24,200 lbs., and a payload capacity 7,850 lbs. Power is delivered by an all-new 10-speed automatic. 

    The SuperDuty keeps customers connected with a FordPass Connect embedded 4G LTE modem with Wi-Fi access for up to 10 devices to keep crews in communication no matter where the job might take them. Modern touches include the addition of wireless charging for compatible mobile phones and USB-C ports to power your devices.

    Standard features on XLT and above Super Duty trim levels include Lane-Keeping Alert to help you stay in your lane and Blind Spot Information System with Trailer Coverage to monitor for vehicles in blind spots – even with one next to your trailer. Also standard on XLT and above is Pre-Collision Assist with Automatic Emergency Braking to alert you of potential collisions with vehicles in your path. Should an accident occur, class-exclusive second-row seat belt pretensioners, standard on all Super Duty models, are activated.

    The SuperDuty starts shipping to dealers by the end of the year. 

    Source and Images: Ford Media

    dfelt

    Gonna be interesting to see how GM responds to this growing list of standardized features.

    USA-1 Vortec 6.2

    Jeez, when will this "I have more power and payload capacity and can haul more than you" game end at 2,000 lb.-ft and 50k lbs. GVWR? You need a CDL to operate a truck that's pulling anything over 26k lbs. anyway. Who's going to load almost 8k lbs. in the bed of their pickup, dually or not? That's dangerous if anything, it would need to be a flatbed with side racks to hold the load in place that's most likely going to be stacked pretty high. Wonder if the 1050 lb-ft. is available in the first few gears for this Ford like GM's Duramax 910 lb-ft. is with the new Allison 10 speed? Ram's 1,000 lb. ft. isn't available in 1-3, so what's the point (other than bragging rights) when that's when you need the most torque available to get a heavy load moving. I find it pretty awesome that GM can get from 300 hp 500 lb-ft. when the 6.6L DMax originally came out in 2001 HD's to the current 445 hp 910 lb-ft. L5P where Ford and Ram have had to bore and/or stroke their diesel engines to get more along with other upgrades. I know GM has beefed up the internals and redesigned the fuel delivery as well as having better variable vane turbos in the new 6.6L, but it's a pretty amazing engineering feat all while still having the same 403 CID.   

    Robert Hall

    Interesting...a Super Duty regular cab dually..don't think I've seen one of those in the wild, at least not of the current generation.

    USA-1 Vortec 6.2
    1 hour ago, Robert Hall said:

    Interesting...a Super Duty regular cab dually..don't think I've seen one of those in the wild, at least not of the current generation.

    Standard cab long bed dually is the rare configuration that they build to get to the highest GVWR they can. GM builds it as well and it's how they get the new 2020 Silverado Duramax HD to 35,500k GVWR. 

    balthazar

    ...Lane-Keeping Alert to help you stay in your lane and Blind Spot Information System with Trailer Coverage to monitor for vehicles in blind spots – even with one next to your trailer. Also standard on XLT and above is Pre-Collision Assist with Automatic Emergency Braking to alert you of potential collisions with vehicles in your path. Should an accident occur, class-exclusive second-row seat belt pretensioners...


    Wouldn't want ANY of that.

