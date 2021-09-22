Jump to content
Log In Method Change
  • David

    By David

    David

    By David

    Most Powerful, Most Off-Road Capable and Smartest Expedition Ever, 2022 Ford Expedition is Revealed!

      How does an auto company close out the summer of 2021? By revealing their flagship full size SUV. Check out the new 2022 Ford Expedition!

    The final day of Summer is used to reveal the flagship full size SUV by Ford, the new 2022 Expedition!

    Ford choose to start at an entry level point with the new 2022 Ford Expedition Timberline Series. This is Fords most off-road-capable Expedition they have ever made with higher ground clearance to help clear obstacles, Trail Turn Assist for making tight turns, plus the F-150 Raptor heavy-duty underbody skid plate system for the ultimate rugged off-road ability.

    Press Release Quote: 

    The new Expedition elevates itself above competitors with new class-exclusive features, plus new capabilities and technologies, including:

    • First Timberline series elevates the Expedition above the Jeep® Wagoneer with best available ground clearance in its class of 10.6 inches (versus a maximum 10 inches for Jeep Wagoneer), F-150 Raptor underbody protection and best available power in its class
    • Expedition Timberline SUV model weighs 4% less than Jeep Wagoneer SUV and boasts a better power-to-weight ratio, as Ford’s high-output 3.5-liter EcoBoost engine tops the Jeep Wagoneer SUV 5.7-liter V8 engine with 48 additional horsepower and 106 more lb.-ft. of torque
    • Timberline boosts Expedition trail capability, starting with standard 10.6-inch best ground clearance in its class and a wider track, while improved approach and departure angles enable deeper travel into the backcountry on tougher trails. Timberline is powered by Ford’s high-output 3.5-liter EcoBoost V6 engine producing 440 horsepower and 510 lb.-ft. of torque.
    • More functional upgrades include Trail Turn Assist – the same system as on Bronco SUV – that can tighten the turning radius on hairpin trails to take customers further off-road8, rugged 33-inch Goodyear Wrangler AT tires, two-speed transfer case and tough F-150 Raptor underbody shielding.

    Ford Continues with off-road capability with interior comfort with a Timberline focused interior and depending on package, two different interior dashes.

    If Trail off-road capability is not your interest then we can move onto the next model of Expedition in the 2022 Expedition Stealth. The Stealth edition Performance Package combines unique athletic styling appointments with best-in-class power from a high-output twin-turbo 3.5 liter V6 EcoBoost engine producing 440 HP and 510 lb-ft of torque, with sport tuned suspension supplying maximum on-road fun and driving confidence.

    The Stealth edition Performance Package delivers 85 more horsepower and 127 lb-ft of more torque than the Chevrolet Tahoe RST SUV with the 5.3L V8.

    If off-road prowess and street stealthy power is not your interest, then there is the luxury 2022 Expedition Platinum SUV. The Platinum edition will debut Ford BlueCruise hands-free driver-assist technology built upon adaptive cruise control with stop-in-go, lane centering and speed sign recognition. It allows the owners to operate their vehicle hands-free on the highway while being monitored with a driver-facing camera to ensure they keep their eyes on the road.

    Elevating the luxury level is a new instrument panel and craftsmanship with a 12.4 high-definition digital gauge cluster. The new Expedition comes standard with SYNV 4 or the Optional SYNC 4A system which uses a 15.5 inch high-definition touch display, largest in it's class.

    The ultimate in sound is provided on the Platinum Expedition with a 22 speaker Bang & Olufsen sound system. This 360 degree surround sound system is available on the other models as an upgrade.

    The 2022 Ford Expedition also comes in an entry level XL, Limited and Limited Max editions too. Expeditions equipped with the 3.5L GTDI engine in 4x2 configuration has a maximum towing of 9,300 pounds when equipped with the Heavy-Duty Trailer Tow Package.

    Ford for 2022 has made the following standard on every Expedition:

    • Road Edge Detection: This feature engages the steering system to help you maintain your position in the lane on roads with a visible line or a clear edge
    • Intersection Assist: It’s not easy to traverse a busy intersection, especially when you need to consider other vehicles around you. Available Intersection Assist can help. Intersection Assist uses the front camera and radar sensors to detect oncoming traffic while you are attempting to turn left. If there’s a risk of a potential collision with an oncoming vehicle, your vehicle can alert you and apply the brakes. This just might give you more confidence when attempting to make a left turn at an intersection
    • Reverse Brake Assist: Backing out of parking spaces often puts drivers in situations with limited visibility, so this feature senses oncoming pedestrians and vehicles, alerts the driver, and automatically brakes if the vehicle is at risk of a collision
    • Evasive Steering Assist: It happens. Traffic is rolling along smoothly when suddenly there’s a slow or stopped vehicle in your path. This available feature can help make it easier to potentially avoid a collision. It doesn’t steer for you, but it can provide extra steering support if the system’s warning goes off and you need to maneuver around the vehicle ahead
    • Active Air Dam: This available new feature improves aerodynamics, deploying at speeds above 40 mph then automatically retracting at lower speeds for city driving and parking

    The 2022 Expeditions can be equipped with Pro Trailer Backup Assist 2.0 which uses the rear camera and park aid sensors to detect a trailer, with the user directing it through a control knob and backup camera screen. Version 2.0 improves on the previous system that required the driver to put a “target” on the trailer and to in-put trailer dimensions – automating all of that for a more seamless user experience.

    Please read the disclosure claims at the press release link below for more details on the features listed here.

    Press Release - New Ford Expedition Raises Bar Among Full-Size SUVs with Most Off-Road Capable, Most Powerful, Smartest Expedition Ever | Ford Media Center

    2022 Timberline Images

    2022 Ford Stealth Images

    2022 Ford Platinum Images

    • Upvote 1
    Go to articles

    User Feedback

    Recommended Comments

    David
    45 minutes ago, Robert Hall said:

    Nice...I suspect Jeep will have a Wagoneer Trailhawk in this niche soon. 

    Makes sense, I wonder if we will ever see something under the GMC label to compete against the Wrangler now that Hummer is back. Would love to have this as a BEV Hummer.

    HX

    image.png

    • Upvote 1
    Link to comment
    Share on other sites
    Robert Hall
    31 minutes ago, David said:

    Makes sense, I wonder if we will ever see something under the GMC label to compete against the Wrangler now that Hummer is back. Would love to have this as a BEV Hummer.

    HX

    image.png

    I'd think if the Bronco is a big hit GM would develop a Wrangler/Bronco competitor...

    • Upvote 1
    Link to comment
    Share on other sites
    ccap41

    After the Raptor took off like a decade ago, I'm surprised all of the D3 didn't jump into the off-road variants of their already established vehicles. It surprises me it took this long for an off-roadier-than-FX4, or an Explorer that's more off-road ready, same with GM and Ram/Jeep. How has GM taken this long to at least put the ZR2's trick suspension in a Silverado? 

    • Like 3
    Link to comment
    Share on other sites
    • Popular Comment
    surreal1272
    • Popular Comment
    1 hour ago, ccap41 said:

    After the Raptor took off like a decade ago, I'm surprised all of the D3 didn't jump into the off-road variants of their already established vehicles. It surprises me it took this long for an off-roadier-than-FX4, or an Explorer that's more off-road ready, same with GM and Ram/Jeep. How has GM taken this long to at least put the ZR2's trick suspension in a Silverado? 

    It makes ZERO sense for GM to not be more on the ball with the off-road market. They already screwed the off road SUV pooch when they slapped a Camaro front end on a CUV and had the balls to call it a "Blazer" and then, in a "hold my beer" moment for ages, they go and slap the Trailblazer name on a THREE BANGER CUV. Just mind boggling to me.

    • Thanks 1
    • Upvote 4
    Link to comment
    Share on other sites
    ccap41
    21 minutes ago, surreal1272 said:

    It makes ZERO sense for GM to not be more on the ball with the off-road market. They already screwed the off road SUV pooch when they slapped a Camaro front end on a CUV and had the balls to call it a "Blazer" and then, in a "hold my beer" moment for ages, they go and slap the Trailblazer name on a THREE BANGER CUV. Just mind boggling to me.

    100%. they have the tools, knowledge and a decent amount of in-house hardware that could just be utilized on other vehicles and charge an arm and a leg for them. 

    • Upvote 2
    Link to comment
    Share on other sites
    ccap41
    3 minutes ago, Robert Hall said:

    I guess serious off-roader SUVs just haven't been a priority for today's GM, not enough potential profit for the investment. 

    Did they never see a Jeep Wrangler, Ford Raptor, Trailhawk Jeeps? Add $3000 worth of parts(cost) and charge $8000 for it. The off-road market has been growing exponentially over the last decade (it seems). I can't imagine why they wouldn't have touched it outside of the ZR2.  

    • Upvote 3
    Link to comment
    Share on other sites
    Robert Hall
    8 minutes ago, ccap41 said:

    Did they never see a Jeep Wrangler, Ford Raptor, Trailhawk Jeeps? Add $3000 worth of parts(cost) and charge $8000 for it. The off-road market has been growing exponentially over the last decade (it seems). I can't imagine why they wouldn't have touched it outside of the ZR2.  

    Maybe their bean-counters just don't get that market..

    • Upvote 1
    Link to comment
    Share on other sites
    David
    3 hours ago, ccap41 said:

    Did they never see a Jeep Wrangler, Ford Raptor, Trailhawk Jeeps? Add $3000 worth of parts(cost) and charge $8000 for it. The off-road market has been growing exponentially over the last decade (it seems). I can't imagine why they wouldn't have touched it outside of the ZR2.  

    Especially when you see all the Rubicons, Trailhawks and Raptors in the local parking lots and being driven to work on the freeways and rarely actually seen off-road.

    • Like 1
    • Upvote 1
    Link to comment
    Share on other sites
    ccap41
    Just now, David said:

    Especially when you see all the Rubicons, Trailhawl and Raptors in the local parking lots and being driven to work on the freeways and rarely actually seen off-road.

    Exactly, it isn't JUST a the regular Wranglers that sell like crazy. I see Rubicons and Trailhawks of their other models every day or at least every other day. 

    • Like 2
    Link to comment
    Share on other sites
    oldshurst442

    Its not as if GM doesnt have a foundation for one

    Like mentioned before by @ccap41 I believe. They have something called ZR2...

    They also have a platform for one. (For a mid-sizer to compete with a Bronco or Wrangler)

    Its the Colorado pick-up to which they actually DID create a Bronco and Wrangler for the army.   

    gm-military-vehicle-jump2-1603990200.gif?crop=0.961xw:0.949xh;0.0187xw,0.0510xh&resize=768:*

     

    90% Colorado parts...

    They are even dabbling with electrics with it for the military, yet its a long way before it could get the job done. They are doing tests (well, one prototype) for electrics so the groundwork is there JUST for their internal policies of going from GM to gm

    https://insideevs.com/news/505689/gm-defense-isv-electric-military/

     

    Just like there should have been a replacement Trailblazer SS after the first one died when they stopped producing the GMT360, there should have also been a Silverado SS and Tahoe SS as well as a Raptor competitor.  Dodge came late to the party, but at least they showed up all revved up and ready to go.  

    Now that Ford is doing this with the Expedition, Ford is piling in the backseat. Generating steam heat. Pulsating to the back beat.   GM  gm  is happy to be sedated.  Twenty-twenty-twenty-four hours to go, GM is happy to be sedated. Nothing to do, nowhere to go home, GM is happy to be sedated...

     

     

    • Haha 1
    Link to comment
    Share on other sites


    Join the conversation

    You can post now and register later. If you have an account, sign in now to post with your account.
    Note: Your post will require moderator approval before it will be visible.

    Guest
    Add a comment...

    ×   Pasted as rich text.   Paste as plain text instead

      Only 75 emoji are allowed.

    ×   Your link has been automatically embedded.   Display as a link instead

    ×   Your previous content has been restored.   Clear editor

    ×   You cannot paste images directly. Upload or insert images from URL.

    ×



About us

CheersandGears.com - Founded 2001

We ♥ Cars

Get in touch

Follow us

Recent tweets

facebook

Support and Policies

Support

Meet the Staff

Advertising

Terms of Service

Privacy Policy

User Submitted Content

×
×
  • Create New...