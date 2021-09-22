Most Powerful, Most Off-Road Capable and Smartest Expedition Ever, 2022 Ford Expedition is Revealed!

The final day of Summer is used to reveal the flagship full size SUV by Ford, the new 2022 Expedition!

Ford choose to start at an entry level point with the new 2022 Ford Expedition Timberline Series. This is Fords most off-road-capable Expedition they have ever made with higher ground clearance to help clear obstacles, Trail Turn Assist for making tight turns, plus the F-150 Raptor heavy-duty underbody skid plate system for the ultimate rugged off-road ability.

Press Release Quote:

The new Expedition elevates itself above competitors with new class-exclusive features, plus new capabilities and technologies, including:

Wagoneer with best available ground clearance in its class of 10.6 inches (versus a maximum 10 inches for Jeep Wagoneer), F-150 Raptor underbody protection and best available power in its class Expedition Timberline SUV model weighs 4% less than Jeep Wagoneer SUV and boasts a better power-to-weight ratio, as Ford’s high-output 3.5-liter EcoBoost engine tops the Jeep Wagoneer SUV 5.7-liter V8 engine with 48 additional horsepower and 106 more lb.-ft. of torque

Timberline boosts Expedition trail capability, starting with standard 10.6-inch best ground clearance in its class and a wider track, while improved approach and departure angles enable deeper travel into the backcountry on tougher trails. Timberline is powered by Ford’s high-output 3.5-liter EcoBoost V6 engine producing 440 horsepower and 510 lb.-ft. of torque.

More functional upgrades include Trail Turn Assist – the same system as on Bronco ™ SUV – that can tighten the turning radius on hairpin trails to take customers further off-road 8 , rugged 33-inch Goodyear Wrangler ™ AT tires, two-speed transfer case and tough F-150 Raptor underbody shielding.

Ford Continues with off-road capability with interior comfort with a Timberline focused interior and depending on package, two different interior dashes.

If Trail off-road capability is not your interest then we can move onto the next model of Expedition in the 2022 Expedition Stealth. The Stealth edition Performance Package combines unique athletic styling appointments with best-in-class power from a high-output twin-turbo 3.5 liter V6 EcoBoost engine producing 440 HP and 510 lb-ft of torque, with sport tuned suspension supplying maximum on-road fun and driving confidence.

The Stealth edition Performance Package delivers 85 more horsepower and 127 lb-ft of more torque than the Chevrolet Tahoe RST SUV with the 5.3L V8.

If off-road prowess and street stealthy power is not your interest, then there is the luxury 2022 Expedition Platinum SUV. The Platinum edition will debut Ford BlueCruise hands-free driver-assist technology built upon adaptive cruise control with stop-in-go, lane centering and speed sign recognition. It allows the owners to operate their vehicle hands-free on the highway while being monitored with a driver-facing camera to ensure they keep their eyes on the road.

Elevating the luxury level is a new instrument panel and craftsmanship with a 12.4 high-definition digital gauge cluster. The new Expedition comes standard with SYNV 4 or the Optional SYNC 4A system which uses a 15.5 inch high-definition touch display, largest in it's class.

The ultimate in sound is provided on the Platinum Expedition with a 22 speaker Bang & Olufsen sound system. This 360 degree surround sound system is available on the other models as an upgrade.

The 2022 Ford Expedition also comes in an entry level XL, Limited and Limited Max editions too. Expeditions equipped with the 3.5L GTDI engine in 4x2 configuration has a maximum towing of 9,300 pounds when equipped with the Heavy-Duty Trailer Tow Package.

Ford for 2022 has made the following standard on every Expedition:

Road Edge Detection: This feature engages the steering system to help you maintain your position in the lane on roads with a visible line or a clear edge

Intersection Assist: It’s not easy to traverse a busy intersection, especially when you need to consider other vehicles around you. Available Intersection Assist can help. Intersection Assist uses the front camera and radar sensors to detect oncoming traffic while you are attempting to turn left. If there’s a risk of a potential collision with an oncoming vehicle, your vehicle can alert you and apply the brakes. This just might give you more confidence when attempting to make a left turn at an intersection

Reverse Brake Assist: Backing out of parking spaces often puts drivers in situations with limited visibility, so this feature senses oncoming pedestrians and vehicles, alerts the driver, and automatically brakes if the vehicle is at risk of a collision

Evasive Steering Assist: It happens. Traffic is rolling along smoothly when suddenly there’s a slow or stopped vehicle in your path. This available feature can help make it easier to potentially avoid a collision. It doesn’t steer for you, but it can provide extra steering support if the system’s warning goes off and you need to maneuver around the vehicle ahead

Active Air Dam: This available new feature improves aerodynamics, deploying at speeds above 40 mph then automatically retracting at lower speeds for city driving and parking

The 2022 Expeditions can be equipped with Pro Trailer Backup Assist 2.0 which uses the rear camera and park aid sensors to detect a trailer, with the user directing it through a control knob and backup camera screen. Version 2.0 improves on the previous system that required the driver to put a “target” on the trailer and to in-put trailer dimensions – automating all of that for a more seamless user experience.

Please read the disclosure claims at the press release link below for more details on the features listed here.

Press Release - New Ford Expedition Raises Bar Among Full-Size SUVs with Most Off-Road Capable, Most Powerful, Smartest Expedition Ever | Ford Media Center

2022 Timberline Images

2022 Ford Stealth Images

2022 Ford Platinum Images