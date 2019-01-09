The hints about it have been flying for months, but the day for the 2020 Ford Explorer reveal is finally here. Tonight at an event at Ford Field, Ford will take the wraps off the most important vehicle in their lineup not named F-150.

The new Ford Explorer will ride on an all-new rear-wheel-drive platform first seen in November with the Lincoln Aviator at the Los Angeles Auto Show. We've already seen some hints of the new Explorer with the new Ford Police Interceptor along with some spy shot. Ford is not going to mess with success here, already one of the best selling full-size crossovers on the market, the 2020 Explorer will maintain a very familiar shape in spite of its all-new underpinnings.

As far as powertrains go, we are expecting the new 10-speed automatic also found in the Ford Ranger and a carry-over of the 2.3-liter turbo with a slight boost in power as it makes the transition from FWD to RWD. We're also expecting a V6 or two. We do know that a hybrid version could be offered as such a powertrain will be available in the Police Interceptor and is also finding its way into the Lincoln Aviator.

Ford will be live-streaming the reveal event starting at 7pm Eastern time at the following link - https://streamworks.media/AllNewFordExplorer/ Tune in then and see if you can spot me in the audience.

You can also follow @CheersnGears on Twitter or @CheersandGears on Instagram as I will be posting photos from the event.