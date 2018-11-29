First Impressions: 2020 Lincoln Aviator

Lush is usually used to describe luxury products like bath towels or face cream, and not typically used for vehicles. However, lush is exactly the word I would use I would use to describe the new 2020 Lincoln Aviator. Instead of trying to be an all-out sports crossover like most of the European competition, Lincoln keeps true to its Quiet Luxury promise with a coddling and yes lush interior.

While there are hints of the lushness of Lincoln interiors in the Continental, Lincoln really dialed up the luxury lushness for the Navigator and repeated that act on the Aviator. The seats are supple and highly adjustable. The controls look classy, modern, and retro all at the same time. The grille of the Black Label editions has extra depth and a new signature blue lighting surrounding the now proud Lincoln emblem. An air ride system called Air Glide promises to smooth out bumps before the vehicle even hits them.

Lush is another way to describe what the powertrains must feel like. The standard 3.0-liter twin-turbo feels deep and effortless in Lincoln's Continental, but in the Aviator now backed by a 10-speed automatic, it will feel even more effortless. The plug-in hybrid variant with its 600 lb-ft of torque, most of which will be available at a very low RPM, will be even more so.

It wasn't so long ago that people were expecting an obituary for Lincoln while Genesis was the newest up-and-coming brand in the luxury segment. With this new Aviator, I think Lincoln has raised the bar on the entire segment and now not only Genesis, but Cadillac, BMW, and even Mercedes Benz should sit up and take notice.

Effortless, Quiet, Comforting, Luxurious.... Lush. That's my opinion of the new 2020 Lincoln Aviator.

