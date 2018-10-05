2019 Ford Ranger Looks To Outperform Competitors In Terms of Power

Ford's slow drip of Ranger information continues as the blue oval announced some key details of the 2.3L EcoBoost four-cylinder.

The 2.3L engine isn't as potent as the ones found in the Mustang and Focus RS, but it does provide a healthy 270 horsepower and 310 pound-feet of torque. It does trail the Chevrolet Colorado/GMC Canyon and Toyota Tacoma's V6 engines in horsepower, but outperforms all in terms of torque.

Ford Ranger: 2.3L Turbo-Four - 270 hp, 310 lb-ft

Chevrolet Colorado/GMC Canyon: 3.6L V6 - 308 hp, 275 lb-ft

Toyota Tacoma: 3.5L V6 - 278 hp, 265 lb-ft

Nissan Frontier: 4.0L V6 - 261 hp, 281 lb-ft

Ford can also claim best-in-class when it comes to max payload and towing with the Ranger when compared to other V6 competitors.

Ford Ranger: 1,860 lbs (Payload), 7,500 lbs (Towing)

Chevrolet Colorado/GMC Canyon: 1,556 lbs(Colorado), 1,650 lbs (Canyon) (Payload), 7,000 lbs (Towing)

Toyota Tacoma: 1,620 lbs (Payload), 6,800 lbs (Towing)

Nissan Frontier: 1,460 lbs (Payload), 6,710 lbs (Towing)

Production kicks off later this year.

Source: Ford

