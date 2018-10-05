2019 Ford Ranger Looks To Outperform Competitors In Terms of Power

Ford's slow drip of Ranger information continues as the blue oval announced some key details of the 2.3L EcoBoost four-cylinder.
The 2.3L engine isn't as potent as the ones found in the Mustang and Focus RS, but it does provide a healthy 270 horsepower and 310 pound-feet of torque. It does trail the Chevrolet Colorado/GMC Canyon and Toyota Tacoma's V6 engines in horsepower, but outperforms all in terms of torque.
- Ford Ranger: 2.3L Turbo-Four - 270 hp, 310 lb-ft
- Chevrolet Colorado/GMC Canyon: 3.6L V6 - 308 hp, 275 lb-ft
- Toyota Tacoma: 3.5L V6 - 278 hp, 265 lb-ft
- Nissan Frontier: 4.0L V6 - 261 hp, 281 lb-ft
Ford can also claim best-in-class when it comes to max payload and towing with the Ranger when compared to other V6 competitors.
- Ford Ranger: 1,860 lbs (Payload), 7,500 lbs (Towing)
- Chevrolet Colorado/GMC Canyon: 1,556 lbs(Colorado), 1,650 lbs (Canyon) (Payload), 7,000 lbs (Towing)
- Toyota Tacoma: 1,620 lbs (Payload), 6,800 lbs (Towing)
- Nissan Frontier: 1,460 lbs (Payload), 6,710 lbs (Towing)
Production kicks off later this year.
Source: Ford
All-New Ford Ranger Is Adventure-Ready With Best-In-Class Payload, Gas Engine Torque And Towing Capability
- With best-in-class 1,860 pounds of maximum payload, the all-new 2019 Ford Ranger can carry serious gear
- Ranger’s proven 2.3-liter EcoBoost® engine beats the V6 gasoline engines from midsize truck competitors to deliver best-in-class 310 lb.-ft. of torque while towing and climbing trails
- Best-in-class gasoline engine towing capability of 7,500 pounds with available tow package beats V6-powered competitors to make the all-new Ford Ranger the champ for getting campers to their sites and boats to the slip
DEARBORN, Mich., Oct. 5, 2018 – It’s almost here. As the 2019 Built Ford Tough Ranger nears production, Ford announces its all-new midsize pickup for North America will deliver best-in-class payload, gas torque and towing capability.
“Think of Ranger as the biggest and most capable backpack for your gear,” says Rick Bolt, Ford Ranger chief engineer. “With 1,860 pounds of maximum payload, Ranger can haul nearly a ton of gear to enable your next adventure.”
The 2019 Ford Ranger’s standard 2.3-liter EcoBoost® produces 270 horsepower and, more importantly, 310 lb.-ft. of torque – the most engine-turning power of any gas engine in the midsize pickup segment, including V6 engines from competitors.
Paired with a class-exclusive 10-speed transmission, Ranger features a unique combination of power and capability that only comes from a truck that’s Built Ford Tough.
Anchored by a high-strength steel frame and robust solid rear axle with Hotchkiss suspension, Ranger can conventionally tow more than any gas engine truck in its class – 7,500 pounds when equipped with the tow package and a trailer brake controller.
Production begins later this year at Ford’s Michigan Assembly Plant in Wayne, Michigan.
