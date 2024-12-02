2026 GV70 ICE and Electric Redesigned Unveiled

Genesis has in three short years delivered 85,000 GV70's to luxury customers making it their most popular model in North America per the COO of Genesis Claudia Marquez. Along with this accomplishment, Genesis opened 4 new independent luxury stores bringing their luxury standalone stores to 60 in closing out calendar year 2024. This will allow Genesis to deliver a superior luxury shopping experience to their customers and will continue to open more new stores in strategic locations across North America in Calendar 2025.

Genesis states that the 2026 GV70 delivers on a Bold new Exterior and Interior designs. The GV70's front fascia includes a redesigned G-matrix Crest Grille and multi-lens array (MLA) headlamps for ICE and the Electric GV70 G-Matrix Crest Grille is tailored for the EV including a new redesigned charge port that includes the NACS port.

The front end has an enhanced bolder skid plate design, creating a robust stance that compliments the air intake grilles allowing it to have a sporty appearance. This athletic stance is supported by new 19"- and 21"-wheel options, the turn signals are designed to align with the front headlamps two-line concept.

The Korean-inspired design principle "Beauty of White Space" is embraced by the all-new 27" OLED display that integrates the cluster and infotainment system into a single horizontal layout.

The 2026 GV70 has refined and elevated the driver and passenger experience and convenience voice recognition controls that allows one to control HVAC settings, window position, to driving experience such as Terrain Mode to optimize one's experience depending on the road conditions by moving into snow, mud, or sand mode to name just a few.

Both ice and electric versions are available with Digital Key and Smart Key with Genesis Smartphone App allowing one to have the ultimate comfort in using/controlling their auto. This technology continues with Bang & Olufsen surround system with Beosonic technology providing an immersive sound experience via the 16 speakers and adjustable ambient lighting functions. Triple-zone fully automatic HVAC improves the in-cabin experience for every person.

The gas GV70 has two powertrain options:

2.5L inline turbo 4-cylinder engine producing 300 horsepower

3.5L V6 twin turbo producing 375 horsepower

The GV70's comfort and stability are enhanced using the HBMC or Highway Body Motion Control. This is a control system that handles front and rear dampening forces during acceleration and deceleration with the existing RP or Road Preview system which is a forward-facing camera to read the road surface and control the vehicles electronically controlled suspension to optimize comfort, while minimizing impacts.

The electronic GV70 comes with a larger 84kWh high-capacity battery pack offering 10% to 80% charging in under 20 minutes.

Full details of all option packages and pricing will be released closer to launch in the first half of 2025. For those wanting more information Genesis invites you to visit their online website. Genesis Motor North America