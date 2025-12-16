Genesis Reveals Magma GT Concept and Confirms Limited Production

Le Castellet, France, Genesis revealed their Magma GT Concept that will define Genesis Performance for the next 10 years. This Genesis Magma World Premiere is the clear expression of Genesis commitment to the future of high-performance luxury capabilities.

Back in September, Hyundai Motor Company CEO Investor Day was where Genesis confirmed that they would be entering the Global GT racing class and this would be a 10-year long-term ambition to start offering Performance globally that would compete head-to-head with the Europeans and Asian auto companies.

To Quote:

Luc Donckerwolke, President and Chief Creative Officer of Genesis, said, “The Magma GT Concept represents the pinnacle of our performance vision and stands as a symbol of our commitment to true motorsport capability. It isn’t defined by raw aggression or uncompromising speed—it is defined by balance. This is a car that feels instinctively connected to its driver, composed under pressure, and meticulously tuned so that every component serves a single purpose: to make performance effortless. The Magma GT doesn’t ask the driver to prove their skill; it enhances it. This is not simply a faster Genesis. It is the most complete expression of Genesis performance to date.”

True to its form as the second race car in the history of Genesis, the Magma GT Concept’s design reveals its purpose at a glance—every surface and proportion is shaped to optimized aerodynamic performance and driving efficiency.

Key features include:

Low-set front bonnet and elongated sloping roofline, creating a sleek, race-ready silhouette.

Wide, muscular rear fenders that reinterpret classic GT race-car proportions through the lens of Genesis’ “Athletic Elegance” philosophy.

A boat-tail cabin, narrowing toward the rear to maximize stance and emphasize a “low and wide” posture.

Front canards integrated seamlessly with the headlights, a distinctive execution that enhances both downforce and identity.

G-Matrix aerodynamic patterns, expanding from the front splitter outward into wing-like forms—serving not only as a visual signature but also as functional airflow-optimizing elements.

A mechanical rear two-line lamp graphic and fully optimized rear aero structure, creating a wide, planted, and unmistakably Magma GT presence.

Per additional interviews, Donckerwolke has confirmed that this Magma GT is the start for entering the Global GT racing circuit, but they will also be offering this car in an S, GTS, roadster, lightweight version, clubsport version, GT3 street legal version, GT3 R only for racing. He also confirmed that the GT and GT3 R will be the first two trims to come out.

While details about the interior have been kept under wraps awaiting the official product launch release, Donckerwokle did confirm that the interior is complete and finished.

For those wondering about the wheel size, Donckerwolke did confirm that the Magma GT has 20 inch 275/30 tires with the rear being 21 inch wheels with 345/25 tires.