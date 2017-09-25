Genesis: We're Not Planning To Go Smaller than G70

Luxury automakers are going smaller to try and attract more buyers to their showroom. Already, Audi, BMW, Infiniti, and Mercedes-Benz have sort of vehicle and others are planning to launch one in the future. One brand you will not see join this crowd is Genesis.

“I don’t want to comment on the moves of the others. We have a pretty clear strategy planned out with what we want to do. Therefore the sedan line-up is pretty complete with the G90, G80 and G70 (pictured above),” said Manfred Fitzgerald, Genesis’ senior vice president to CarAdvice.

“Now going lower than that, like the others are – I don’t think that is in our playbook. Other brands, due to their history and where they’re going from where they are, they might think otherwise. We have so much still to accomplish, and so many white spots still on the map, if you will, so there is enough room for us to play it in the conventional way.”

But that doesn't Genesis could see something added to their passenger car lineup down the road. Fitzgerald has said previously that a sleek grand tourer could happen.

Source: CarAdvice