    Genesis: We're Not Planning To Go Smaller than G70

    By William Maley

      • Don't hold your breath for something smaller than the G70 in Genesis' lineup

    Luxury automakers are going smaller to try and attract more buyers to their showroom. Already, Audi, BMW, Infiniti, and Mercedes-Benz have sort of vehicle and others are planning to launch one in the future. One brand you will not see join this crowd is Genesis.

    “I don’t want to comment on the moves of the others. We have a pretty clear strategy planned out with what we want to do. Therefore the sedan line-up is pretty complete with the G90, G80 and G70 (pictured above),” said Manfred Fitzgerald, Genesis’ senior vice president to CarAdvice.

    “Now going lower than that, like the others are – I don’t think that is in our playbook. Other brands, due to their history and where they’re going from where they are, they might think otherwise. We have so much still to accomplish, and so many white spots still on the map, if you will, so there is enough room for us to play it in the conventional way.”

    But that doesn't Genesis could see something added to their passenger car lineup down the road. Fitzgerald has said previously that a sleek grand tourer could happen.

    Source: CarAdvice


    dfelt

    This makes total sense and no reason for Genesis to push into Hyundai territory. Rather they focus on the trend of delivering quality luxury CUV/SUV's if they ever do a real SUV. 

    I suspect they will just do the CUV's.

    smk4565

    The G70 will probably already cost what a CLA or A3 cost anyway, and they don't need more than 3 sedans when there is no growth to be had in sedans.   They need Genesis crossovers, luxury buyers want those crossovers.

