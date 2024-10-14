Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD ZR2 Plus EV powertrain could be the "Next Gen" Tactical Vehicle for the US Military

The U.S. military asked for a new tactical vehicle that could run silent for what the military calls silent drive and watch, technologies to make it very hard to detect.

Enter GM Defense LLC that took the Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD ZR2 truck with GM's 2.8L Duramax turbo-diesel engine, add a 12 module battery pack, electric motors front and rear for awd and a total armored exterior allowing GM Defense to meet the requirements of a Silent drive and watch tactical vehicle prototype for the 21st century.

GM Defense ensured the vehicle would have a stealthy ingress and egress for success in high threat zones, delivering onboard power to support high-energy-demand sensors, shooters and a Soldier kit. A "Next Gen" tactical vehicle that delivers:

active and passive safety features

Including roll-over protection anti-lock braking electronic stability control four and five point seat belt harnesses 360-degree camera capabilities in HD



This "Next Gen" tactical vehicle was designed to support using existing sustainment benefits:

Fuel Demand Reduction

Existing JP8 fuel infrastructure

Lower maintenance from reduced parts, subsystems in the propulsion system

This vehicle can be ordered in two, four, and six seat configurations allowing it to support multi-mission capabilities including command and control, launch efforts, network extensions, counter unmanned aerial systems, casualty evacuation and other critical mission needs.

This vehicle will be on display and available for test driving at the Oct 14-16th AUSA 2024 tradeshow in Washington D.C. booth #7809.