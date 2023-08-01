Jump to content
    EVgo / GM partnership Produce 1,000th DC Fast Charging Stall

      Partnership is speeding up availability of DC Fast charging stalls for EVs.

    Starting off August for GM and EVgo is the fact that a signed agreement in 2020, expanded upon in 2021 has led to a growing collaboration between the two companies in development and installation of FAST DC charging stalls in major metro markets.

    To date the agreement between GM and EVgo is for 3,250 DC fast charging stalls to be installed and managed by EVgo as part of GMs Ultium fast charging network. Todate, the companies have installed DC Fast charging stalls in 230 locations in 39 markets covering 27 states of the EVgo 350kW chargers.

    Cathy Zoi, CEO of EVgo had the following to say in the press release:

    “The availability of fast charging infrastructure is key to widespread EV adoption and consumer confidence in all-electric transportation. That is why we’re working with GM to build convenient and reliable fast charging stations across the country to serve current and future EV drivers. Today, we’ve hit a major milestone in our joint efforts to electrify the transportation sector and we look forward to further expanding our charging footprint with GM in the coming years to realize our vision of Electric for All.”

    As one of the preferred EV charging point operators, this continues to grow the Ultium Charge 360 initiative that GM is funding to expand public charging access.

    This 1,000th DC Fast charging stall was opened at the Woodridge, Illinois, Woodgrove Festival Shopping mall.

    EVgo released that on June 12, 2023 they would support the NACS charging connector in the EVgo charging stalls joining GM and many other auto companies in offering NACS charging alternatives to Tesla Supercharger stations.

