    evlive, Can GMs New Website Help Transition Buyers To EVs?

      You got questions about going electric? GM has answers!

    GMs executive leadership team has realized one thing about changing customer habits, education. With this realization, GM has come out saying "An all-electric future is not possible without #EV education.

    Welcome to evlive

    GM EV Live | Virtual Showroom

    1658847659786.jpg

    Effective immediatly GM's evlive website is accessible to all and offers an immersive, virtual experience that allows participants to interact one-on-one with EV specialists and learn all about electric vehicles or what is called EVs, for free.

    GM EV Live | Virtual Showroom

    evlive is GM's holistic approach to EVs which includes:

    • Electric vehicles built on the next-generation Ultium Platform
    • Accessible charging infrastructure through the Ultium Charge 360 network
    • Educational platforms to accelerate EV adoption

    EV specialists are available to connect:

    • Monday - Thursday, 9am - midnight ET
    • Friday - 9am - 9pm ET
    • Saturday - Sunday, 11am - 7pm ET

    evlive will allow people anywhere to have a real conversation about electrification during the live hours. Specialist will answer questions directly from the participant through voice or text chat. Each session will be fully customized experience. Each EV specialist will have two-way audio equipment and one-way live video. Participants can hear and see the EV specialist, while the EV specialist can hear, but not see, the participant.

    During none-live hours, people can still visit the website and learn about the following:

    Snag_531c4b43.png

    This brings up what was put in the title, Can evlive, GM's newest website help transition customers to an EV?

