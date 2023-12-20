GM Issues a Stop Delivery on a Few SUVs

General Motors announced on December 1st, 2023 a stop delivery of certain 2024 Chevy Equinox, Blazer, Blazer EV, and GMC Terrain models. A document published by NHTSA (National Highway Traffic Safety Administration" specified certain Chevy Equinox and other vehicles were announced. GM has provided a list of VINs.

Although GM halted deliveries, the main issue has not been publicly announced. This stop delivery is labeled under "Global Safety Field Investigations.". This suggests that GM is still working on a solution. Dealers with affected Chevy Equinox and other vehicles cannot be sold or delivered until they have further information.

Some of these models have been sold to customers, but a bulletin given to dealerships with VIN should help with this situation. Further information includes a list of all dealers who had or sold the Stop Delivery. Along with the Stop-Delivery, these models can't be dealer-traded or used as a demonstration. This notice also has the problem reference number N232429910. For now, there is no timeframe for further information.