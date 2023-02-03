GM & Netflix Partner to Show Case EVs on TV

2021 GM launched the "Everybody In" campaign, showing the intent of leading an all-electric future, inviting others to join the movement.

Society has an increasing excitement about EVs and an all-electric future. Entertainment has a huge impact on this and with that understanding, Netflix has teamed up with GM Marketing to tell the compelling story via Netflix TV and Movie shows.

GM Global Chief of Marketing Officer Deborah Wahl has this to say:

“Netflix is a great partner because of the company’s compelling storytelling, commitment to sustainability and track record of sparking conversations that shape cultural trends. We are united in creating a better, more sustainable future for our world as we bring everybody in on EVs.”

GM is working with the Netflix content creators in helping to complement and enhance the stories Netflix tells on their streaming service. GM and Netflix has agreed to showcase the Chevrolet Bolt EUV, GMC Hummer EV Pickup and Cadillac LYRIQ in upcoming shows and films, including Love is Blind, Queer Eye, and Unstable.

Netflix chief Marketing officer Marian Lee has this to say:

“At Netflix, we create shows and films that can influence culture and spark meaningful conversations," "From the TikTok dance trends inspired by Wednesday to thoughtful discussions about climate change with Don’t Look Up, we know that entertainment can drive fandom and inspire connections. GM is a cultural leader in the auto industry and we are proud to partner with them in their efforts by amplifying the presence of electric vehicles in our shows and films."

As part of the rollout for this strategic alliance, a commercial that presents both companies’ commitment to a more sustainable future will air during the big game on Sunday, Feb. 12. Fans will see Will Ferrell enter the world of some of the biggest Netflix shows and films including Army of the Dead, Squid Game, and more. The creative showcases how EVs will show up on screen, while highlighting the wide range of EVs GM plans to offer. More information about Netflix and GM’s joint efforts is available at gm.com/netflix.