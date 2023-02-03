Jump to content
  • David

    By David

    David

    By David

    GM & Netflix Partner to Show Case EVs on TV

      General Motors and Netflix are joining forces to give electric vehicles (EVs) the stage they deserve.

    2021 GM launched the "Everybody In" campaign, showing the intent of leading an all-electric future, inviting others to join the movement.

    Society has an increasing excitement about EVs and an all-electric future. Entertainment has a huge impact on this and with that understanding, Netflix has teamed up with GM Marketing to tell the compelling story via Netflix TV and Movie shows.

    GM Global Chief of Marketing Officer Deborah Wahl has this to say: 

    “Netflix is a great partner because of the company’s compelling storytelling, commitment to sustainability and track record of sparking conversations that shape cultural trends. We are united in creating a better, more sustainable future for our world as we bring everybody in on EVs.”

    GM is working with the Netflix content creators in helping to complement and enhance the stories Netflix tells on their streaming service. GM and Netflix has agreed to showcase the Chevrolet Bolt EUV, GMC Hummer EV Pickup and Cadillac LYRIQ in upcoming shows and films, including Love is Blind, Queer Eye, and Unstable.

    Netflix chief Marketing officer Marian Lee has this to say: 

    “At Netflix, we create shows and films that can influence culture and spark meaningful conversations," "From the TikTok dance trends inspired by Wednesday to thoughtful discussions about climate change with Don’t Look Up, we know that entertainment can drive fandom and inspire connections. GM is a cultural leader in the auto industry and we are proud to partner with them in their efforts by amplifying the presence of electric vehicles in our shows and films."

    As part of the rollout for this strategic alliance, a commercial that presents both companies’ commitment to a more sustainable future will air during the big game on Sunday, Feb. 12. Fans will see Will Ferrell enter the world of some of the biggest Netflix shows and films including Army of the Dead, Squid Game, and more. The creative showcases how EVs will show up on screen, while highlighting the wide range of EVs GM plans to offer. More information about Netflix and GM’s joint efforts is available at gm.com/netflix.

     

     

    smk4565

    GM needs to spend more time building EVs and less money on advertising them.  They spend millions of dollars on EV ads every month and they sold like 200 combined Lyriq and Hummers last quarter.  I think people see these EV ads and just go buy a Tesla.

    David
    38 minutes ago, smk4565 said:

    GM needs to spend more time building EVs and less money on advertising them.  They spend millions of dollars on EV ads every month and they sold like 200 combined Lyriq and Hummers last quarter.  I think people see these EV ads and just go buy a Tesla.

    Maybe if Mercedes actually advertised their EVs, talked about the benefits they could have the 10's of thousands of backlog EVs on order that GM has and the money to spend to build battery cell plants which are coming online now in support of all the EV models GM is rolling out this year unlike the limited production of EVs and small battery plant Mercedes has here that will continue to limit their production.

    GM is and has built desire, no different than Tesla which interesting is struggling to get sales as they no longer have months, years of backlog orders. They are actually delivering what they already built sitting on lots within a week, up to 4 weeks if you order. 

    The old saying, it takes money to make money and you of all people like many here including myself have bitched about GM not Marketing their auto's to drive sales and now you want to flip the slow ramp of high end EVs as a problem. 

    Let's take a look at the 2022 EV numbers for GM.

    Year-to-date results:

    • Cadillac (Lyriq): 122 (new)
    • Chevrolet (Bolt EV/EUV): 38,120 (up 54% year-over-year)
    • GMC (Hummer EV Pickup): 854 (up from one a year ago)
    • Total: 39,096 (up 57%) and 1.7% share of GM's volume

    General Motors "plans to build on this momentum in North America in 2023, growing EV market share with nine EV models on sale".

     

    The list of models will include:

    • Cadillac Lyriq (ramp-up)
    • Chevrolet Blazer EV (Summer 2023)
    • Chevrolet Bolt EV/Bolt EUV (production increase to over 70,000/year)
    • Chevrolet Equinox EV (Fall 2023)
    • Chevrolet Silverado EV (Spring 2023)
    • GMC Hummer EV Pickup (ramp-up)
    • GMC Hummer EV SUV (mid-2023)
    • BrightDrop Zevo 600 (ramp-up)
    • BrightDrop Zevo 400 (launch in 2023)

    By 2025, the company would like to increase BEV sales in North America to 1 million annually (about 250,000 per quarter).

    Now let's compare to Mercedes for 2022.

    Mercedes-Benz EQ sales in the US:

    So GM sold 39,096 EVs for 2022 and Mercedes sold 5,656 EVs for 2022.

    GM marketing is working, Mercedes needs to wake up and pay attention to the market.

    smk4565
    1 hour ago, David said:

    Maybe if Mercedes actually advertised their EVs, talked about the benefits they could have the 10's of thousands of backlog EVs on order that GM has and the money to spend to build battery cell plants which are coming online now in support of all the EV models GM is rolling out this year unlike the limited production of EVs and small battery plant Mercedes has here that will continue to limit their production.

    GM is and has built desire, no different than Tesla which interesting is struggling to get sales as they no longer have months, years of backlog orders. They are actually delivering what they already built sitting on lots within a week, up to 4 weeks if you order. 

    The old saying, it takes money to make money and you of all people like many here including myself have bitched about GM not Marketing their auto's to drive sales and now you want to flip the slow ramp of high end EVs as a problem. 

    First off the Bolt is like 1/3rd or 1/4th the cost of a Mercedes EV, not even in the same market.   Also GM's volume in the USA is like 8 times more than Mercedes, they should be selling 8 times as many EV's.  A better comparison would be Cadillac vs Mercedes, then you are talking 122 to 5,656.  Mercedes is ramping up pretty quickly, a year ago the EQS just went on sale, now they have 4 EV models, all of which are in dealer inventory and the EQE SUV is coming this spring.  5 EV's is a pretty big line up compared to 1 at Jaguar, 1 at Lexus, 1 at Cadillac, 0 at Lincoln, Infiniti, Genesis, Acura.

    David
    16 minutes ago, smk4565 said:

    First off the Bolt is like 1/3rd or 1/4th the cost of a Mercedes EV, not even in the same market.   Also GM's volume in the USA is like 8 times more than Mercedes, they should be selling 8 times as many EV's.  A better comparison would be Cadillac vs Mercedes, then you are talking 122 to 5,656.  Mercedes is ramping up pretty quickly, a year ago the EQS just went on sale, now they have 4 EV models, all of which are in dealer inventory and the EQE SUV is coming this spring.  5 EV's is a pretty big line up compared to 1 at Jaguar, 1 at Lexus, 1 at Cadillac, 0 at Lincoln, Infiniti, Genesis, Acura.

    Moving the goal post again as your favorite brand is not doing well. EQB is a bottom dweller EV and sold 933 compared to Bolt 38,120. Try again McFly. 

    Mercedes is NOT a Luxury only brand like Cadillac but a verified true Toyota, Chevrolet, Ford brand that covers all levels of Auto sales. Yes the EQS is a luxury level to compete with Cadillac.

    Mercedes EQS sales = 4339 for 12 months.

    Cadillac LYRIQ sales = 122 for 1 month.

    Mercedes-Benz EQS Sales Figures | US Car Sales Figure (carfigures.com)

    Per this web site that tracks sales, EQS had 3 months of ramping up production with sales in 2021 and only sold 443. If you take one month of LYRIQ sales, 366 which is pretty much on par with the EQS ramp up production and sales. To most people this is an Apple to Apple comparison.

    smk4565
    1 hour ago, David said:

    Moving the goal post again as your favorite brand is not doing well. EQB is a bottom dweller EV and sold 933 compared to Bolt 38,120. Try again McFly. 

    Mercedes is NOT a Luxury only brand like Cadillac but a verified true Toyota, Chevrolet, Ford brand that covers all levels of Auto sales. Yes the EQS is a luxury level to compete with Cadillac.

    Mercedes EQS sales = 4339 for 12 months.

    Cadillac LYRIQ sales = 122 for 1 month.

    Mercedes-Benz EQS Sales Figures | US Car Sales Figure (carfigures.com)

    Per this web site that tracks sales, EQS had 3 months of ramping up production with sales in 2021 and only sold 443. If you take one month of LYRIQ sales, 366 which is pretty much on par with the EQS ramp up production and sales. To most people this is an Apple to Apple comparison.

    The EQB bottom dweller costs more than every Cadillac except the Lyric and Escalade.  

    122 Lyrics is for all of 2022.  They sold 86 in Q4, less than 1 per calendar day.

    Inside EV's

    Also a base, no option A220 is $35,000 with destination.  There are a whole lot of Toyota, Ford, Chevy vehicles under $35,000.  And that is a 2022 A-class price, I don't even think they are doing a 2023 in the US market, I read they were killing it off, but it still shows on their website.  The cheapest Mercedes at the dealer near me is $44,000 for a GLA, pretty sure that isn't the case at a Ford or Chevy dealer.

    I think 4339 EQS sales makes it the #2 selling full size luxury sedan in the USA, that's actually a big number when you compare it to A8 or 7-series.   

